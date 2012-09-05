版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 02:36 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's affirms CPG I International ratings

Sept 5 Moody's affirms CPG I International B2 corporate family rating following TimberTech acquisition announcement; B1 assigned to proposed term loan

