TEXT-S&P takes rating action on 9 KeyCorp Student Loan trusts

April 10 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We reviewed nine KeyCorp Student Loan Trust transactions, all of which 	
are backed by a mix of FFELP and private student loan collateral.	
     -- We lowered 17 ratings from five of the KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts and 	
removed 16 of these from CreditWatch negative. 	
     -- At the same time, we placed our rating on one class from the 2001-A 	
trust on CreditWatch negative, which is the only class from these transactions 	
currently on CreditWatch. We withdrew our rating on the group II class A-IO 	
notes issued from the 2003-A trust.	
     -- We also affirmed our ratings on 15 ratings from eight KeyCorp Student 	
Loan Trusts and removed five of these from CreditWatch negative.	
    	
     April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
17 classes of notes from five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts and removed 16 of
these from CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we placed
our rating on one class from KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2001-A on CreditWatch
with negative implications and withdrew our rating on one class from KeyCorp
Student Loan Trust 2003-A. We also affirmed our ratings on 15 classes of notes
from eight KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts and removed five of these from
CreditWatch negative (see list). 	
	
The following bullets detail the collateral backing the nine trusts and 	
describe their payment waterfall structures:	
     -- Trusts 1999-B, 2000-A, and 2000-B are backed by a mixed collateral 	
pool composed of Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans and 	
private loans. These trusts have single waterfalls.	
     -- Trusts 2001-A through 2006-A were originally backed by a mixed 	
collateral pool composed of FFELP and private loans. These trusts have 	
bifurcated waterfalls. The FFELP collateral in the 2001-A deal has been put to 	
the put provider and the group I FFELP notes have been redeemed in full. 	
Accordingly, the 2001-A group II notes now benefit only from private loan 	
collateral.	
     -- In all of the trusts we reviewed, loans from group I are solely 	
comprised of FFELP loans and group II are solely comprised of private loans. 	
	
The rating actions on the group I senior notes reflect the application of our 	
revised criteria for the treatment of the U.S. government in its role as an 	
insurer or guarantor and government agency loan-level support in structured 	
finance transactions. The downgrades generally reflect the classes' inability 	
to meet timely interest or principal payments at legal final maturity under 	
our rating stress scenarios. The affirmations reflect the ability of the class 	
to meet timely interest or principal payments at legal final maturity under 	
our rating stress scenarios.	
	
DEAL PERFORMANCE	
The following tables set out some of the key metrics that we reviewed:	
	
Table 1	
Deal Statistics	
	
Trust   Cumulative     Priv. guar.        Note   At release 	
       default (%)  collateral (%)  factor (%)   levels 	
               (i)       (ii)(iii)               (Y/N)	
1999-B        9.46           43.75       13.57   No(iv)	
2000-A        7.82           26.20       14.29   No(iv)	
2000-B        9.88           61.35       17.77   No(iv)	
2001-A       12.74           37.65       26.23   Yes	
2002-A       15.26           31.12       31.58   Yes	
2003-A       17.47            8.70       36.32   Yes	
2004-A       19.63            4.00       44.37   No	
2005-A       14.52            3.36       53.31   No	
2006-A       15.55            0.87       64.86   No	
	
(i)As reported in the respective quarterly servicer report except for the 	
1999-B trust, which is calculated using the information in the respective 	
quarterly servicer report. (ii)Loans noted on the respective quarterly 	
servicer report as "Priv. Non Guar - TERI". The majority of these loans were 	
originally guaranteed by TERI and accordingly received higher recovery levels 	
on defaults compared with defaults on loan from the other loan programs. 	
(iii)Calculated using the current loan pool balance, which includes interest 	
to be capitalized. (iv)Have shifted to full turbo structure.	
	
Table 2	
Loan Status	
	
Trust     90 days  Deferment  Forbearance   Repayment	
       delinquent        (%)          (%)         (%)	

1999-B       2.48       2.41         3.49       94.05	
2000-A       2.79       4.16         4.06       91.68	
2000-B       1.92       1.86         3.09       94.99	
2001-A       1.76       3.13         2.19       94.66	
2002-A       1.40       4.66         3.04       92.19	
2003-A       1.33       6.96         3.30       89.51	
2004-A       1.79       7.18         4.30       87.97	
2005-A       1.61       8.50         5.78       84.77	
2006-A       1.92       8.11         8.38       81.87	
	
Note: 90-plus-day delinquencies is calculated as a percent of the total loan 	
pool balance in repayment. All calculations are calculated using the current 	
loan pool balance, which includes interest to be capitalized.	
	
Table 3	
Credit Enhancement	
	
Trust   Reserve    Class A   Class B     Class C	
            (%)   sub. (%)  sub. (%)    sub. (%)	
1999-B        0      66.69     45.63         N/A	
2000-A        0        N/A       N/A         N/A	
2000-B        0        N/A       N/A         N/A	
2001-A     3.13        N/A       N/A         N/A	
2002-A     3.14        N/A       N/A         N/A	
2003-A     3.64       8.92       N/A         N/A	
2004-A     3.97      41.95     29.61        9.87	
2005-A     3.50      35.11     11.30         N/A	
2006-A     3.50      30.91      9.87         N/A	
	
Note: All calculations are as a percentage of the current loan pool balance, 	
which includes interest to be capitalized. N/A-Not applicable. 	
Sub.-Subordination.	
	
Table 4	
Parity	
	
Trust     Class A      Class B     Class C     Class D	
       parity (%)   parity (%)  parity (%)  parity (%)	
1999-B     350.13    201.53(i)  104.98(ii)         N/A	
2000-A     105.80          N/A         N/A         N/A	
2000-B      99.82          N/A         N/A         N/A	
2001-A     103.13          N/A         N/A         N/A	
2002-A     103.14          N/A         N/A         N/A	
2003-A     113.78       103.64         N/A         N/A	
2004-A     153.91       130.14      104.36       94.95	
2005-A     158.60       116.20      103.12         N/A	
2006-A     136.66       106.94       97.05         N/A	
	
(i)Class B parity is for the mezzanine class in the 1999-B trust. (ii)Class C 	
parity is for the certs class in the 1999-B trust.	
	
In tables 1-4, the information for the 2001-A through 2006-A trusts pertains 	
only to group II. All data is from the quarterly servicer report with a 	
collection period ending during fourth-quarter 2011.	
	
SINGLE WATERFALL TRANSACTIONS	
The affirmed ratings on the notes from the 1999-B, 2000-A, and 2000-B trusts 	
are based on our view of the strong performance of the underlying collateral 	
and a deal structure, which currently allows for no releases. The transactions 	
performance reflects the low levels of cumulative net losses, low levels of 	
deferment and forbearance, and high levels of repayment. The FFELP collateral 	
benefits from guaranty payments by the federal government of at least 97% on 	
defaults serviced within FFELP guidelines. A large portion of the private 	
student loan collateral within these transactions benefited after closing 	
through April 2008 from guaranty payments on defaulted loans from The 	
Education Resources Institute (TERI). 	
	
These transactions are structured so that all payments received from both the 	
private and FFELP student loans are used to amortize all of the notes based on 	
the structures' payment waterfalls. Furthermore, the transactions include 	
turbo features allowing them to use all remaining funds to amortize the notes 	
rather than releasing cash to the residual holders if certain conditions have 	
been met. These transactions have reached the transaction-specified dates and 	
have shifted to full turbo structures.	
	
The class A-2 and mezzanine notes from the 1999-B trust benefit from 	
subordination amounts of 66.69% and 45.63%, respectively, in addition to the 	
overcollateralization and excess spread. Credit enhancement for the 	
certificate class from the 1999-B trust and the class A notes from the 2000-A 	
transaction comprises overcollateralization and excess spread. The credit 	
enhancement available for the class A notes from the 2000-B trust is excess 	
spread. While total parity for both the 1999-B and 2000-A transactions exceeds 	
104%, the total parity for the 2000-B deal is below 100%. Because this trust 	
has reached its date for paying full turbo, we expect that the total parity 	
will soon exceed 100%. We will continue to monitor the total parity for the 	
2000-B deal and may place the rating on CreditWatch negative if total parity 	
does not rise above 100% in the near term.	
	
BIFURCATED WATERFALL TRANSACTIONS 	
	
Group I Notes (FFELP-Backed)	
The underlying collateral for all of the group I notes comprises student loans 	
originated under FFELP and, therefore, benefit from the U.S. federal 	
government's reinsurance of at least 97% of the loans' principal and accrued 	
interest. The structures allow pro rata payments to the class A and B notes. 	
If certain triggers are breeched, the payments can revert back to sequential 	
and/or interest can be reprioritized to make senior class principal payments. 	
If the group I notes have reached certain parity ratios, the group II notes 	
can then use the remaining proceeds to reach certain parity ratios.	
	
On Aug. 9, 2011, we placed all of the group I notes from all of the trusts we 	
reviewed today on CreditWatch negative. We affirmed our ratings on the 	
subordinate bonds from these transactions on Aug. 30, 2011, after lowering our 	
long-term sovereign credit rating on the United States of America to 'AA+' 	
with a negative outlook from 'AAA' and removing the long-term and short-term 	
ratings from CreditWatch negative (see "United States of America Long-Term 	
Rating Lowered To 'AA+' On Political Risks And Rising Debt Burden; Outlook 	
Negative," published on Aug. 5, 2011). We affirmed our ratings on Aug. 30, 	
2011, because our ratings on the subordinate bonds were lower than the rating 	
on the U.S. (see "239 Student Loan ABS Ratings Affirmed Following U.S. 	
Sovereign Downgrade; 118 Remain On Watch Negative," published Aug. 30, 2011). 	
The ratings on the senior classes remained on CreditWatch negative.	
	
APPLICABLE CRITERIA	
	
On Sept. 19, 2011, we published new criteria that describes our methodology 	
for the treatment of partial loan-level support to loans backing 'AAA' rated 	
securities, where U.S. government agencies or entities rated by Standard & 	
Poor's provide such support, or with a credit estimate in the case of an 	
agency or entity that we do not rate (see "U.S. Government Support In 	
Structured Finance And Public Finance Ratings," published Sept. 19, 2011). 	
Because the FFELP loans backing the bonds issued by these transactions are 	
supported by the U.S. Department of Education (ED) in the form of a guarantee, 	
special allowance payments (SAPs), and interest subsidy payments (ISPs), we 	
applied the Sept. 19 criteria when reviewing the 'AAA (sf)' ratings that were 	
assigned to the senior bonds. Moreover, because Standard & Poor's views the ED 	
as an integral part of the U.S. federal government, we view any of its 	
obligations as having the same creditworthiness as other U.S. ('AA+') 	
obligations.	
	
	
APPLICATION OF CRITERIA 	
	
According to the applicable criteria, the degree of support provided by the 	
government prior to its default is a function of the rating on the government 	
entity relative to the rating on the obligation. As such, as outlined in the 	
revised criteria, we assume that a guarantor rated in the 'AA' category will 	
pay 85% of its obligations in a 'AAA' stress scenario. Based on this, we used 	
cash flow models and imposed the 15% haircut on government-supported cash 	
inflows to determine the effect to these transactions under various 'AAA' 	
stressed scenarios. The rating actions reflect the application of our revised 	
criteria for the treatment of the U.S. government in its role as an insurer or 	
guarantor, and government agency loan-level support in structured finance 	
transactions.	
	
Group II Notes (Private-Backed)	
The 2002-A through 2006-A transactions are structured with bifurcated 	
collateral pools whereby the proceeds from the FFELP collateral are first used 	
to amortize the group I notes until they reach their parity release levels. At 	
that point, the proceeds of the FFELP collateral are available to amortize the 	
group II notes until they reach their parity release levels. Likewise, the 	
proceeds from the private loan collateral are first used to amortize the group 	
II notes until they reach their parity release levels. At that point, proceeds 	
are available to amortize the group I notes until they reach their parity 	
release levels. Currently, the group II notes, with more than one class, are 	
paying sequentially, and we expect them to continue paying sequentially until 	
they've paid down. The structures with more than one class allow for the 	
reprioritization of interest if certain triggers are breeched. In the event of 	
nonmonetary events of defaults, payments would be allocated sequentially. 	
Accordingly, we have differentiated the ratings on the senior notes (see 	
"Methodology: CriteriaRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, published Feb. 24, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance 	
Ratings, published Sept. 19, 2011.	
     -- 239 Student Loan ABS Ratings Affirmed Following U.S. Sovereign 	
Downgrade; 118 Remain On Watch Negative, published Aug. 30, 2011.	
     -- Structured Finance Ratings On CreditWatch Negative Following U.S. 	
Sovereign Downgrade, published Aug. 9, 2011.	
     -- United States of America Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' On 	
Political Risks And Rising Debt Burden; Outlook Negative, published on Aug. 5, 	
2011.	
     -- 599 Structured Finance Ratings Put On CreditWatch Negative Following 	
U.S. Sovereign CreditWatch Placement, published July 15, 2011.	
     -- United States of America 'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch 	
Negative On Rising Risk Of Policy Stalemate, published July 14, 2011.	
     -- General Criteria: Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 	
2011.	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.	
     -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published 	
April 15, 2010.	
     -- Methodology: Criteria For Global Structured Finance Transactions 	
Subject To A Change In Payment Priorities Upon A Nonmonetary EOD, published 	
March 16, 2010.	
     -- Various Rating Actions Taken On Nine KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts After 	
Student Loan Deal Review, published March 5, 2010.	
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Criteria 	
Related To Asset-Backed Securities, published Oct. 1, 2006.	
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, published Oct. 1, 2004.	
     -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan 	
Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2004.	
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Evaluating Risk In Student Loan Transactions, 	
published Oct. 1, 2004.	
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan 	
Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2004.	
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan 	
Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2004.	
	
	
	
RATING DOWNGRADED 	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2002-A	
                 Rating	
Class          To        From	
II-A-2         BBB (sf)  A (sf)	
	
RATINGS DOWNGRADED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2003-A	
                 Rating	
Class          To        From	
II-A-3         A (sf)    AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
II-B           BB (sf)   A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2004-A	
                 Rating	
Class          To        From	
I-A-2          AA+ (sf)  AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
II-A-2         AA (sf)   AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
II-B           BBB (sf)  AA (sf)/Watch Neg	
II-C           B- (sf)   A (sf)/Watch Neg	
II-D           CCC (sf)  BBB (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2005-A	
                 Rating	
Class          To        From	
I-A-2          AA+ (sf)  AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
II-A-4         AA (sf)   AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
II-B           BB (sf)   A (sf)/Watch Neg	
II-C           B- (sf)   BBB (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2006-A	
                 Rating	
Class          To        From	
I-A-2          AA+ (sf)  AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
II-A-3         AA (sf)   AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
II-A-4         BBB (sf)  AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
II-B           B (sf)    A (sf)/Watch Neg	
II-C           CCC (sf)  BBB (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATING PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE 	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2001-A	
                        Rating	
Class          To                       From	
II-A-2         A (sf)/Watch Neg        A (sf)	
	
RATING WITHDRAWN	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2003-A	
                 Rating	
Class          To        From	
II-A-IO        NR        AAA (sf)	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH	
	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2002-A	
                 Rating	
Class          To        From	
I-A-2          AAA (sf)  AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2003-A	
                 Rating	
Class          To        From	
I-A-2          AAA (sf)  AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2005-A	
                 Rating	
Class          To        From	
II-A-2         AAA (sf)  AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
II-A-3         AAA (sf)  AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2006-A	
                 Rating	
Class          To        From	
II-A-2         AAA (sf)  AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
 	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 1999-B	
                 	
Class          Rating	
A-2            AAA (sf)	
Mezzanine      AA+ (sf)	
Certs          A (sf)	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2000-A	
                 	
Class          Rating 	
A-2            A (sf)	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2000-B	
                 	
Class          Rating	
A-2            A (sf)	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2002-A	
                 	
Class          Rating 	
I-B            AA (sf)	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2003-A	
                 	
Class          Rating 	
I-B            AA (sf)	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2004-A	
                 	
Class          Rating	
I-B            AA (sf)	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2005-A	
                 	
Class          Rating 	
I-B            AA (sf)	
	
KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2006-A	
                 	
Class          Rating	
I-B            AA (sf)

