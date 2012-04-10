TEXT-S&P assigns SBA Communications loan 'BB' Rtg

Overview
-- U.S. wireless communications tower operator SBA Communications Corp.
recently completed its acquisition of Mobilitie LLC for $850 million in
cash and 5.25 million shares of SBA stock.
-- Pro forma debt to EBITDA is likely to be around 9x, including our
adjustments, and we expect leverage to decline to around 8x by the end of 2012.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on SBA, along with
all issue-level ratings, and assigning a 'BB' issue-level rating and '1'
recovery rating to the company's proposed $200 million secured term loan A.
-- The stable outlook incorporates the view that leverage will remain
high, with debt to EBITDA, pro forma for Mobilitie, likely to improve only
moderately to around 8x by year-end 2012.
Rating Action
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed our 'B+'
corporate credit rating on Boca Raton, Fla.-based wireless communications
tower operator SBA Communications Corp. The outlook is stable.
We also assigned our 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to the
company's proposed $200 million secured term loan A. The '1' recovery rating
indicates expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal in the
event of payment default.
In addition, we affirmed our 'BB' issue-level rating on SBA's senior secured
term loan B and revolving credit facility, which was increased by $100
million, and will be increased by an additional $100 million. The '1' recovery
rating on the debt remains unchanged.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' issue-level rating on senior unsecured
debt at intermediate holding company SBA Telecommunications Inc., removing
these ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were
placed on Feb. 12, 2012. The outlook is stable.
We rate senior notes at SBA Telecommunications Inc. a 'B+' with a '4' recovery
rating, indicating expectations for average (30%-50%) recovery of principal in
the event of payment default. We rate the $1.4 billion in senior secured
credit facilities at SBA Senior Finance II LLC a 'BB' with a '1' recovery
rating.
Rationale
The affirmation of the 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook reflect
our assessment that the company's overall business risk profile remains
"strong" with the completion of the Mobilitie transaction. We had placed the
corporate credit rating on CreditWatch Negative on Feb. 21, 2012 due to
concerns that the acquisition could reduce SBA's overall business risk profile
to "satisfactory" based on Mobilitie's weaker business characteristics.
Mobilitie towers have lower lease-up levels than that of tower portfolios of
other operators, and include a revenue-sharing mechanism that reduces overall
profitability potential for the towers as additional tenants are added. We
also believed that the transaction could have resulted in heightened leverage
of more than 9x.
We still believe that Mobilitie's towers may be slower to achieve colocation
lease-up and have lower profit potential due to the revenue-sharing element.
However, we also believe that this does not translate into a material
difference in SBA's business risk assessment, since more than 80% of the SBA
towers will still carry the same favorable business risk characteristics that
support the strong business assessment, including lease-up of around 2.3
tenants per tower and tower gross profit margins and overall EBITDA margins
exceeding 79% and 63%, respectively.
In addition, as a result of a $285 million equity issuance and associated
notes repayment through an equity clawback, 2011 leverage, pro forma for the
acquisition, is nearly 9x, and we expect this to improve to around 8x by the
end of 2012.
The ratings on SBA reflect the company's highly leveraged capital structure
and aggressive financial policy. These factors largely overshadow what
Standard & Poor's considers the strong business risk characteristics of SBA's
tower leasing business.
SBA has continued to generate net free cash flow after capital expenditures
and grew its reported EBITDA by about 12% on a year-over-year basis for the
fourth quarter of 2011. However, Standard & Poor's expects its financial
policies to remain aggressive. In the absence of growth opportunities in the
tower leasing business, either through acquisitions or build-to-suit
contracts, we would expect the company to engage in material stock repurchases.
The business risk assessment benefits from predictable, long-term contracts
with financially strong wireless carriers. The contracts include annual price
increases of between 3% and 4%. Moreover, the major carriers have been
upgrading their networks to provide higher speed wireless broadband
capabilities, which generally require additional antenna equipment and more
antenna locations, both of which generate additional tower lease revenues.
Niche carriers such as Leap Wireless International Inc. and MetroPCS
Communications Inc. have also expanded into new markets over the past few
years. These factors, combined with continued overall growth in wireless
subscribers, have contributed to strong ongoing demand for additional leasing
space on wireless towers. Resultant tower leasing gross profit and overall
reported EBITDA margins were a healthy 79% and 63%, respectively, for the
fourth quarter of 2011, and we expect the company to sustain these margins in
the near term, even with the acquisition of Mobilitie. Standard & Poor's
expects SBA's revenue growth to be nearly 30% for 2012, pro forma for the
acquisition of Mobilitie. Accompanying growth in tower operating cash flows
should enable the company to achieve leverage improvement to 8x by the end of
2012.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, SBA owned about 10,500 towers in total, primarily in the
U.S., with about 1,330 in various international markets, including Canada,
Cost Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, and El Salvador. It has expanded its
revenue base both through organic growth in tower leases and the addition of
acquired assets over the past few years, and we expect it to continue to buy
or build additional towers as opportunities arise.
Liquidity
The company's liquidity is "adequate." SBA currently has a $400 million
one-year bridge facility, which financed a portion of the Mobilitie
transaction, along with borrowings under its revolving credit facility, which
has been upsized to $600 million, and will be upsized by an additional $100
million to $700 million. The maturity of the bridge facility, coupled with
maintenance capital expenditures and potential land purchases, are the primary
use of cash over the next year. Sources are primarily funds from operation,
which we expect to be nearly $400 million for 2012, coupled with availability
under the company's revolving credit facility, which we expect will be around
$400 million, pro forma for the Mobilitie transaction and the upsizing. Total
sources for the next 12 months are expected to exceed uses by about 1.5x and
1.0x thereafter. We expect that if the company does not find adequate
opportunities for cash generated from the business in the form of additional
acquisitions, it is likely to repurchase additional common stock.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on SBA, to be
published on RatingsDirect following this release.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. The stable outlook incorporates the view that the
company's leverage will remain high; debt to EBITDA, pro forma for Mobilitie,
totaled nearly 9x for 2011 and is expected to improve only moderately to
around 8x by year end 2012. Such leverage levels are not supportive of a
higher rating over at least the next year, especially given SBA's targeted net
debt leverage of 7x to 7.5x, before our adjustments, which translate into
leverage of about 8x to 8.5x. Conversely, given the company's adequate
liquidity, a downgrade is also unlikely unless leverage rises to the 10x area,
with no expectation for near-term improvement. We believe this could occur and
prompt a downgrade if the company's financial policy became materially more
aggressive--for example, if it adopted a share repurchase program or paid a
special dividend exceeding around $1.3 billion, and funded these actions with
additional debt. Likewise, if the company increased leverage above 10x area to
acquire or build additional towers that lacked anchor tenants or had much
lower cash flow margins than their current tower base, this, too, could prompt
a downgrade.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch
To From
SBA Communications Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Watch Neg/--
New Ratings
SBA Senior Finance II LLC
Senior Secured
US$200 mil term A bank ln due 2017 BB
Recovery Rating 1
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
SBA Senior Finance II LLC
Senior Secured
US$700 mil (after add-on) fltg-rate BB BB /Watch Neg
revolving bank due 2016
Recovery Rating 1 1
US$500 mil term B bank ln due 2018 BB BB /Watch Neg
SBA Telecommunications Inc.
Senior Unsecured B+ B+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 4 4
