TEXT-S&P assigns SBA Communications loan 'BB' Rtg

Overview -- U.S. wireless communications tower operator SBA Communications Corp. recently completed its acquisition of Mobilitie LLC for $850 million in cash and 5.25 million shares of SBA stock. -- Pro forma debt to EBITDA is likely to be around 9x, including our adjustments, and we expect leverage to decline to around 8x by the end of 2012. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on SBA, along with all issue-level ratings, and assigning a 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to the company's proposed $200 million secured term loan A. -- The stable outlook incorporates the view that leverage will remain high, with debt to EBITDA, pro forma for Mobilitie, likely to improve only moderately to around 8x by year-end 2012. Rating Action On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Boca Raton, Fla.-based wireless communications tower operator SBA Communications Corp. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to the company's proposed $200 million secured term loan A. The '1' recovery rating indicates expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. In addition, we affirmed our 'BB' issue-level rating on SBA's senior secured term loan B and revolving credit facility, which was increased by $100 million, and will be increased by an additional $100 million. The '1' recovery rating on the debt remains unchanged. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' issue-level rating on senior unsecured debt at intermediate holding company SBA Telecommunications Inc., removing these ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Feb. 12, 2012. The outlook is stable. We rate senior notes at SBA Telecommunications Inc. a 'B+' with a '4' recovery rating, indicating expectations for average (30%-50%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. We rate the $1.4 billion in senior secured credit facilities at SBA Senior Finance II LLC a 'BB' with a '1' recovery rating. Rationale The affirmation of the 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook reflect our assessment that the company's overall business risk profile remains "strong" with the completion of the Mobilitie transaction. We had placed the corporate credit rating on CreditWatch Negative on Feb. 21, 2012 due to concerns that the acquisition could reduce SBA's overall business risk profile to "satisfactory" based on Mobilitie's weaker business characteristics. Mobilitie towers have lower lease-up levels than that of tower portfolios of other operators, and include a revenue-sharing mechanism that reduces overall profitability potential for the towers as additional tenants are added. We also believed that the transaction could have resulted in heightened leverage of more than 9x. We still believe that Mobilitie's towers may be slower to achieve colocation lease-up and have lower profit potential due to the revenue-sharing element. However, we also believe that this does not translate into a material difference in SBA's business risk assessment, since more than 80% of the SBA towers will still carry the same favorable business risk characteristics that support the strong business assessment, including lease-up of around 2.3 tenants per tower and tower gross profit margins and overall EBITDA margins exceeding 79% and 63%, respectively. In addition, as a result of a $285 million equity issuance and associated notes repayment through an equity clawback, 2011 leverage, pro forma for the acquisition, is nearly 9x, and we expect this to improve to around 8x by the end of 2012. The ratings on SBA reflect the company's highly leveraged capital structure and aggressive financial policy. These factors largely overshadow what Standard & Poor's considers the strong business risk characteristics of SBA's tower leasing business. SBA has continued to generate net free cash flow after capital expenditures and grew its reported EBITDA by about 12% on a year-over-year basis for the fourth quarter of 2011. However, Standard & Poor's expects its financial policies to remain aggressive. In the absence of growth opportunities in the tower leasing business, either through acquisitions or build-to-suit contracts, we would expect the company to engage in material stock repurchases. The business risk assessment benefits from predictable, long-term contracts with financially strong wireless carriers. The contracts include annual price increases of between 3% and 4%. Moreover, the major carriers have been upgrading their networks to provide higher speed wireless broadband capabilities, which generally require additional antenna equipment and more antenna locations, both of which generate additional tower lease revenues. Niche carriers such as Leap Wireless International Inc. and MetroPCS Communications Inc. have also expanded into new markets over the past few years. These factors, combined with continued overall growth in wireless subscribers, have contributed to strong ongoing demand for additional leasing space on wireless towers. Resultant tower leasing gross profit and overall reported EBITDA margins were a healthy 79% and 63%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2011, and we expect the company to sustain these margins in the near term, even with the acquisition of Mobilitie. Standard & Poor's expects SBA's revenue growth to be nearly 30% for 2012, pro forma for the acquisition of Mobilitie. Accompanying growth in tower operating cash flows should enable the company to achieve leverage improvement to 8x by the end of 2012. As of Dec. 31, 2011, SBA owned about 10,500 towers in total, primarily in the U.S., with about 1,330 in various international markets, including Canada, Cost Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, and El Salvador. It has expanded its revenue base both through organic growth in tower leases and the addition of acquired assets over the past few years, and we expect it to continue to buy or build additional towers as opportunities arise. Liquidity The company's liquidity is "adequate." SBA currently has a $400 million one-year bridge facility, which financed a portion of the Mobilitie transaction, along with borrowings under its revolving credit facility, which has been upsized to $600 million, and will be upsized by an additional $100 million to $700 million. The maturity of the bridge facility, coupled with maintenance capital expenditures and potential land purchases, are the primary use of cash over the next year. Sources are primarily funds from operation, which we expect to be nearly $400 million for 2012, coupled with availability under the company's revolving credit facility, which we expect will be around $400 million, pro forma for the Mobilitie transaction and the upsizing. Total sources for the next 12 months are expected to exceed uses by about 1.5x and 1.0x thereafter. We expect that if the company does not find adequate opportunities for cash generated from the business in the form of additional acquisitions, it is likely to repurchase additional common stock. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on SBA, to be published on RatingsDirect following this release. Outlook The outlook is stable. The stable outlook incorporates the view that the company's leverage will remain high; debt to EBITDA, pro forma for Mobilitie, totaled nearly 9x for 2011 and is expected to improve only moderately to around 8x by year end 2012. Such leverage levels are not supportive of a higher rating over at least the next year, especially given SBA's targeted net debt leverage of 7x to 7.5x, before our adjustments, which translate into leverage of about 8x to 8.5x. Conversely, given the company's adequate liquidity, a downgrade is also unlikely unless leverage rises to the 10x area, with no expectation for near-term improvement. We believe this could occur and prompt a downgrade if the company's financial policy became materially more aggressive--for example, if it adopted a share repurchase program or paid a special dividend exceeding around $1.3 billion, and funded these actions with additional debt. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan., 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch To From SBA Communications Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Watch Neg/-- New Ratings SBA Senior Finance II LLC Senior Secured US$200 mil term A bank ln due 2017 BB Recovery Rating 1 Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged SBA Senior Finance II LLC Senior Secured US$700 mil (after add-on) fltg-rate BB BB /Watch Neg revolving bank due 2016 Recovery Rating 1 1 US$500 mil term B bank ln due 2018 BB BB /Watch Neg SBA Telecommunications Inc. Senior Unsecured B+ B+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 4 4