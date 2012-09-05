TEXT-S&P says Precision Engineered rtgs unchanged after reduced pricing on debt

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific says offering 8.50 mln common shares
Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on U.S.-based component manufacturer Precision Engineered Products LLC (PEP) (B+/Stable/--) are not affected by the company's announcement that it has reduced pricing on its $190 million senior secured credit facilities. PEP reported that the amendment reduced pricing by 75 basis points, which could save about $1.5 million in annual interest. As of June 30, 2012, its total debt to EBITDA was about 2.7x. We expect leverage to improve modestly in 2012 because stability in energy end markets is likely to offset weak demand from medical and transportation markets.
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it has agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
Feb 27 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher hotel bookings.