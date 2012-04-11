TEXT-S&P rates First American Payment System loan 'B+'

April 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B+' issue-level ratings to First American Payment System L.P.'s (FAPS) proposed $40 million first-lien incremental term loan B due 2016. The new rating is equal to the company's 'B+' corporate credit rating, and is the same as the rating on FAPS' existing first-lien debt. We also assigned a '3' recovery rating to the incremental term loan B, indicating our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. This recovery rating is the same as the recovery rating assigned to the existing first-lien credit facilities. However, our estimated recovery for first-lien lenders moved to the middle of the 50%-70% range from the high end, because of the increase in total first-lien debt outstanding at our projected year of default. The company is issuing the debt under the $75 million incremental facility contained in its existing first-lien credit agreement to fund a $40 million dividend to shareholders, including their private-equity sponsors. It is seeking an amendment to the credit agreement to waive the 4x pro forma leverage test that needs to be met to access the incremental facility. The amendment will also refresh the uncommitted available amount of the incremental facility back to $75 million. The proposed incremental term loan will have the same terms as the company's existing $225 million first-lien term loan. FAPS will also reset the two financial maintenance covenants in the existing credit agreement. The interest covenant will be set at 2.75x from close of the amendment to Sept. 30, 2013, and then at 3.0x thereafter. The consolidated total leverage ratio will be set at 4.9x at close. Over the next 18 months, it will step down to 4.75x for the Sept. 30, 2012 test period, again to 4.5x for the Dec. 31, 2012 test period, and to 3.75x by the Dec. 31, 2013 period. There will be further step-downs thereafter until it reaches 2.75x on Sept. 30, 2015. (For the complete transaction details and recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on FAPS, to be published following this release on RatingsDirect.) Our corporate credit rating and outlook on the company are unchanged by the additional debt. Our pro forma adjusted leverage is estimated at about 5x, an increase from about 4.3x at Sept. 30, 2011. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt will drop to low-double digits from the high-teen percent area. These financial metrics are still within the bounds of our 'B+' rating, and we expect them to improve by the end of 2012 through revenue and EBITDA growth, with leverage reverting to the low-4x area. We believe that the company will have around 15% headroom under its new leverage covenant levels, according to bank covenant calculations; however, it has a relatively aggressive step-down schedule. We could downgrade the company if increased competition or weak transaction volumes, leading to high customer attrition, deteriorating operating performance, and leverage in excess of 5.5x., or if covenant step-downs result in liquidity concerns. A possible upgrade is limited by its private-equity ownership structure, which we believe entails aggressive financial policies, as evident in the re-levering of the balance sheet for the current dividend payment. Our ratings on FAPS reflect its "aggressive" financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile, which incorporates its leveraged balance sheet, and modest scale and market share in the highly competitive global payment processing industry. Standard & Poor's expects that significant recurring revenues and diverse sales channels will enable the company to maintain revenue growth and operating performance in the near term, partially mitigating these factors. (For the latest corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's summary analysis on FAPS, published Nov. 18, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) Primary Credit Analyst: Alfred Bonfantini, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7159; alfred_bonfantini@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Martha Toll-Reed, New York (1) 212-438-7867; molly_toll-reed@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. 