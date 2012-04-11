TEXT-Fitch affirms 3 Chinese policy banks

April 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Development Bank's (CDB), Agricultural Development Bank of China's (ADBC), and Export-Import Bank of China's (ExIm) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with Stable Outlook. The ratings, which are equivalent to that of the Chinese sovereign, reflect the entities' quasi-sovereign status as fully state-owned policy banks and the perceived strong willingness and ability of the central government to support the banks. Hence, the ratings will move in tandem with any changes in the sovereign rating. A full list of ratings is provided below. All three banks play an important role in national economic development, including providing financing for domestic infrastructure projects (CDB); the procurement of agricultural goods (ADBC); and the growth of Chinese exports and imports (ExIm). Each bank has a long history of receiving central government support, such as capital injections, subsidies and tax breaks, compensation for bad loans, and unlimited access to central bank re-lending. Fitch expects this support to continue. Accounting and disclosure at the banks generally remain weak. CDB is the only entity to publish audited accounts, and its disclosure is thinner than that of listed commercial banks. The data that is available highlights how the banks' focus on policy often comes at the expense of performance, which Fitch expects will remain the case through 2012. Figures on non-performing loans are generally low, but which Fitch believes to be understated due to widespread forbearance for policy loans. Meanwhile, earnings and capital are thin, particularly at ADBC and ExIm. The banks have lower liquidity risk than commercial banks due to policy banks' unlimited access to central bank re-lending, as well as a closer match of assets and liabilities due to their larger share of wholesale funding. In 2007, the Chinese government announced a broad goal of "commercialising" all three policy banks, but thus far only CDB has begun this process. Fitch expects policy-lending functions to remain unchanged post-commercialisation, although the banks themselves will be responsible for any losses in their new commercial business. For the foreseeable future, Fitch does not see commercialisation leading to a shift in the banks' quasi-sovereign status or support mechanisms. However, if commercialisation were to lead to a material change in their relationship with the state or if commercial functions were to become dominant, the Long-Term IDRs could be downgraded in line with China's state-owned commercial banks. The current ratings of China's policy banks are as follows: China Development Bank: - Long-Term Foreign-currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Agricultural Development Bank of China: - Long-Term Foreign-currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Export-Import Bank of China: - Long-Term Foreign-currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. China Development Bank's ratings were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. All other ratings were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Export-Import Bank of China did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of their public disclosure. Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 11 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria