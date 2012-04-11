TEXT-S&P rates Mack-Cali notes 'BBB'

April 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' rating to the $300 million 4.5% senior unsecured notes due 2022 issued by Edison N.J,-based Mack-Cali Realty L.P., the operating partnership of Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (together Mack-Cali). The real estate investment trust (REIT) will use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and debt repurchases. Our ratings on Mack-Cali reflect the REIT's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, which are characterized by healthy debt service coverage, limited development exposure, and manageable funding obligations over the next 18 to 24 months. However, we expect modest erosion in rental revenues and net operating income (NOI) over the next two years given Mack-Cali's significant portfolio concentration in the New York metro area. We believe office market fundamentals will likely remain weak in this region due to limited demand for office space, (driven in part by a continued contraction in the financial services sector jobs), as well as a substantial inventory of vacant space (including sublease space). Mack-Cali is an office REIT with a total implied market capitalization of roughly $4.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. The company's portfolio as of year end 2011 consists of 278 office (89.7% of rents), office/flex, and industrial properties aggregating 32.4 million square feet. Mack-Cali's holdings are geographically concentrated, with properties located in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New Jersey (71.2% of rents), New York (16.3%), Pennsylvania (6.6%), Washington, D.C./Maryland (4.3%), and Connecticut (1.6%). Debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011, totaled about $1.9 billion, $1.1 billion of which consisted of senior unsecured notes. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Mack-Cali's largely stabilized portfolio and manageable near-term lease expirations should limit the company's exposure to the office sector weakness that we expect to continue through the latter half of 2012. We would consider revising the outlook to negative if the company's operating results weaken meaningfully as a result of higher vacancies or tenant bankruptcies such that the company's debt service coverage falls below 2.4x and total coverage drops below 1.0x. Our expectation for a protracted recovery in certain of the company's core markets (including central and northern New Jersey) will likely preclude positive momentum to the outlook or rating in the 12 to 24 months. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Economic and Ratings Outlook Gradual Improvements In Operating Fundamentals Continue to Support North American REITs, published Feb. 3, 2012. -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating Companies, Strongest To Weakest, published Feb. 3, 2012. -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers To North American Real Estate Companies, published Oct. 12, 2011. -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, published June 21, 2011 RATINGS LIST Mack-Cali Realty L.P. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable Rating Assigned Mack-Cali Realty L.P. $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.