TEXT-S&P withdraws Tensar Corp, TCO Funding ratings

April 11 - Rating Action
On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on a
revolving credit facility issued by TCO Funding Corp. (a subsidiary of Tensar
Corp.) to 'CCC-' from 'B-' and removed the issue rating from CreditWatch,
where it was placed with developing implications on Oct. 11, 2011. We also
withdrew our corporate credit rating on Tensar Corp. and all its related
issues. We took these ratings actions after the company's request to withdraw
the ratings. (See ratings list).
The downgrade reflects our view of the company's weak liquidity as the
maturity of the credit facility approaches.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Off CreditWatch
To From
TCO Funding Corp.
Senior Secured
Local Currency CCC- B-/Watch Dev
Recovery Rating 1 1
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
The Tensar Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating NR/--/-- SD/--/--
TCO Funding Corp.
Senior Secured NR D
Senior Secured NR CCC-
Recovery Rating NR 1
Tensar Lease Funding Corp.
Senior Secured NR B
Recovery Rating NR 5
Senior Secured NR CCC+
Recovery Rating NR 2
