TEXT-S&P raises Citibank Uruguay ratings to 'BBB-/A-3'

April 11 - Overview
-- On April 3, 2012, we raised our sovereign credit rating on Uruguay to
'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'.
-- We are raising our global scale counterparty credit ratings on
Citibank Uruguay to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B', while affirming the national
scale counterparty credit rating at 'uyAAA'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that Citibank will
continue to benefit from its privileged position as a branch of New York-based
Citibank.
Rating Action
On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its global scale
counterparty credit ratings on Citibank N.A. (Uruguay Branch) to 'BBB-/A-3'
from 'BB+/B', while affirming the national scale counterparty credit rating at
'uyAAA'. The outlooks are stable.
Rationale
The rating action on Citibank Uruguay followed our April 3, 2012, upgrade of
the Oriental Republic of Uruguay to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'. We based our
rating action on Uruguay on the country's sound economic growth prospects and
improving external and fiscal indicators, as foreign direct investment has
strengthened and improved its economic diversification. Prudent economic
policies in recent years, backed by a broad political consensus, have allowed
Uruguay to grow rapidly and reduce its main credit vulnerabilities. Per capita
real GDP growth averaged about 6% between 2006 and 2011. In contrast with much
of South America, Uruguay has managed to grow rapidly over the past decade
without significantly improving its trade policies.
Standard & Poor's ratings on Citibank Uruguay reflect sovereign risk and the
bank's status as a branch of New York-based Citibank N.A. (A/Negative/A-1). We
assume that, in a stressed scenario, without the sovereign's direct
intervention, the parent company would ensure full and timely payment of its
Uruguayan branch's obligations.
We cap our global scale ratings on Citibank Uruguay with the sovereign credit
ratings on Uruguay. The national scale ratings on the bank exclude sovereign
intervention risk and reflect the bank's position relative to other financial
institutions in that country.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Citibank Uruguay reflects that on the sovereign.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Citibank N.A. (Uruguay Branch)
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BB+/Stable/B
Certificate Of Deposit BBB-/A-3 BB+/B
Ratings Affirmed
Citibank N.A. (Uruguay Branch)
Counterparty Credit Rating
National Scale uyAAA/Stable/--
