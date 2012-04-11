TEXT-Fitch rates Mack-Cali's sr unsec notes

April 11 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BBB' rating to the $300
million 4.5% senior unsecured notes due 2022 issued by Mack-Cali
Realty, L.P., the operating partnership of Mack-Cali Realty
Corporation. The notes were issued at 99.801% of par to
yield 4.525%.
Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for
general corporate purposes including the repayment of amounts
outstanding on the company's unsecured revolving credit facility
and the purchasing and retiring of other outstanding debt
securities.
Fitch currently rates the company as follows:
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
Mack-Cali Realty, L.P.
--IDR 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect Mack-Cali's strong fixed charge
coverage, low leverage, solid liquidity position and granular
tenant base. Fitch expects the credit profile to remain
consistent with the 'BBB' ratings pro forma for the unsecured
note issuance. Credit concerns include the lack of geographic
diversification and exposure to markets with weak fundamentals,
most notably the suburban office market.
Fixed charge coverage was 2.5 times (x) for the trailing 12
months (TTM) ended Dec. 31, 2011, compared with 2.3x and 2.5x
during 2010 and 2009, respectively. Fitch projects fixed charge
coverage will weaken modestly pro forma for the unsecured note
issuance until the proceeds are utilized fully to repay or
retire other debt obligations outstanding. Fitch defines fixed
charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less Fitch's
estimate of routine capital expenditures less straight-line rent
adjustments, divided by total interest incurred and preferred
distributions.
Mack-Cali's leverage is relatively low for the rating
category at 4.8x as of Dec. 31, 2011 as compared to 5.1x and
4.8x for 2010 and 2009, respectively. As a result of the
indicative use of proceeds, Fitch does not anticipate the
issuance having a material impact on leverage. Fitch projects
leverage will rise modestly above 5.0x through 2013, assuming
the challenging operating environment continues to negatively
impact recurring operating EBITDA.
Mack-Cali's liquidity coverage is solid for the rating pro
forma for the issuance at 1.6x. Liquidity coverage is defined as
sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under the
company's unsecured credit facility, and retained cash flows
from operating activities after dividend payments) divided by
uses of liquidity (debt maturities, projected routine capital
expenditures and development commitments).
Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt is solid for
the rating as the majority of Mack-Cali's assets are
unencumbered providing ample contingent liquidity. Coverage as
of Dec. 31, 2011 was 2.5x though Fitch estimates it will weaken
modestly pro forma for the issuance and repayment of 2012
unsecured debt maturities including amounts outstanding on the
credit facility.
Mack-Cali's solid credit metrics are partially offset by the
challenging leasing environment resulting from the geographic
concentration in suburban office markets that have weak
fundamentals. Same-store net operating income (SSNOI) declined
3% in 2011, the second straight year of decline. Further,
operating fundamentals were worse than the reported results as
SSNOI was positively impacted by one-time tax reversals.
Economic headwinds, high unemployment and high market
vacancies have diminished the company's ability to maintain
occupancy and drive rental growth. Although newly signed leases
for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 were modestly higher than
expirations at $23.86 versus $23.21, net effective rents were
approximately 14% lower than expiring in-place rents.
Additionally, overall portfolio occupancy declined 80 basis
points to 88.3% over the same period. Absent a material rebound
in underlying market fundamentals, Fitch anticipates that
declining SSNOI will continue to negatively impact the company's
credit metrics. As of Dec. 31, 2011, New Jersey was the most
notable geographic concentration, representing 71.2% of base
rental revenue.
The Stable Outlook reflects the company's solid liquidity
position that mitigates refinance risk. In addition, Fitch
expects leverage and coverage to stay within levels appropriate
for the 'BBB' IDR. Further, management remains committed to
maintaining conservative credit metrics, mitigating weak
suburban office fundamentals.
Although Fitch does not anticipate positive ratings momentum
in the near to medium term, the following factors may result in
positive momentum on the rating and/or Outlook:
--Sustaining positive same-store net operating income
growth for several consecutive quarters;
--Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below
4.5x (as of Dec. 31, 2011 leverage was 4.8x);
--Fixed-charge coverage ratio sustaining above 2.7x (for
year ended Dec. 31, 2011, coverage was 2.5x);
--Maintaining a liquidity coverage ratio above 2.0x.
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the
rating and/or Outlook:
--Leverage sustaining above 6.0x;
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x;
--A sustained liquidity shortfall.