TEXT-S&P raises MasTec ratings to 'BB'

April 11 - Overview -- We believe U.S.-based specialty engineering and construction contractor MasTec Inc. is likely to sustain recently improved credit metrics and could generate over $100 million in free cash flow (FOCF) annually, driven by better prospects for profitability and a supportive financial policy. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on MasTec to 'BB' from 'BB-'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation for growth potential in some of its end-markets which supports improved credit measures over the next 12 months, but also some acquisitions and share repurchases. Rating Action On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Coral Gables, Fla.-based MasTec Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our senior unsecured issue-level ratings to 'BB-'. The recovery rating remains a '5' reflecting our expectations for modest (10%-30%) recovery of principal in the event of default. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view of specialty engineering and construction contractor MasTec's improved prospects for cash generation from a return to around double-digit EBITDA margins over the next two years, backed by a supportive financial policy. We expect favorable year-over-year growth prospects in the company's wireless (post the renewal of its AT&T contract), wireline (partly driven by the federal government's rural broadband stimulus) and in its electrical transmission (amidst a better pricing environment) end-markets. In addition, we believe that, despite our expectation for small- to medium-sized sized acquisitions, management's stated financial policy will result in credit measures commensurate with the 'BB' rating; EBITDA margins likely will approach 10%, which should help MasTec keep leverage at well below 3.0x over the next two years. The ratings on MasTec reflect the company's "significant" financial risk profile and its "weak" business risk profile, reflecting its exposure to cyclical end markets, primarily the telecom and utilities industries, and significant customer concentration. MasTec should remain one of the 10 largest specialty engineering and construction contractors in the U.S., with annual revenues of over $3 billion in 2012. It operates nationally, but is concentrated in the southeastern U.S. Its core activities are the engineering, construction, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of communications and utility infrastructures. MasTec's primary customers are in communications (including satellite television and cable television), utilities, and government. Customer concentration has improved, but likely will remain high, with about one-half of revenue from DIRECTV and AT&T. We believe MasTec has diversified its end markets somewhat with acquisitions in renewable energy and natural gas pipeline markets. Some of these acquisitions are still in the integration stage, but MasTec's integration track record appears sound, with no significant impairment charges on the considerable base of intangibles that have been acquired in recent years. We also assume that future acquisitions could be targeted toward enhancing geographic reach, service capability, and customer base. MasTec operates in a highly fragmented industry and faces cyclical end markets. Demand weakened in the economic downturn as customers reduced their capital spending, but the company recently benefited from wireless customers upgrading their networks and acquisitions, resulting in strong growth in 2010 and 2011. Recent bad weather and operational issues in the wireless business hurt results in the second half of 2011, but we expect this to be largely resolved in early 2012. In the long term, we expect utilities and telecommunications companies to continue upgrading infrastructure. Our base case scenario assumptions for MasTec include: -- Revenue growth in the high-single-digit area in 2012 and 2013. -- EBITDA margins approaching 10% over the next two years, reflecting a steady year-over-year margin improvement, despite some carry-over costs in early 2012 from nonrecurring events in 2011, partly driven by revenue growth in its renewable business and higher-margin transmission activities. -- FOCF to debt of over 20% over the cycle, with reduced year-over-year working capital and capital expenditure requirements in 2012. -- Redeployment of free cash flow to complement organic growth with acquisitions, while maintaining credit metrics appropriate for the 'BB' rating. We expect MasTec's credit measures to remain better than our expectations for the rating, with FOCF to total debt of greater than 20% and total debt to EBITDA of about 3.0x or less, over the business cycle. Liquidity We believe MasTec has adequate sources of liquidity to cover needs over the next few quarters, even if EBITDA declines unexpectedly. It has minimal upcoming debt maturities. Our assessment of MasTec's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect sources of liquidity, including cash and its revolving credit facility, to cover uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months; -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%; and -- We believe MasTec can absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. Liquidity sources include $470.2 million in unrestricted cash and availability under its recently refinanced and expanded $600 million revolving credit facility as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect MasTec to generate about $100 million of FOCF in 2012 on improved EBITDA generation and lower year-over-year working capital and capital expenditure requirements. Recovery analysis We rate MasTec's senior unsecured debt, including its 4% senior convertible notes and 7.625% senior notes, 'BB-'. The recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation of a modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default scenario. (See our recovery report on MasTec Inc. to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our rating outlook on MasTec is stable. We expect it to adhere to a financial policy that supports improved credit measures, because of favorable trends in some of its end-markets over the next 12 months. We also expect it to redeploy future FOCF to complement organic growth with modest acquisitions, while maintaining debt to EBITDA of about 3.0x. We could lower our rating if operating performance deteriorates, or if we expect a debt-financed acquisition to result in total debt to EBITDA approaching 3.5x or higher, for an extended period. This could also occur if FOCF turns negative, because of a downturn in end markets caused by declining global industrial production or by a sharp decline in oil prices, or because of more-aggressive-than-expected financial policies. A higher rating is unlikely in the near term; however, over the long term, we could raise our ratings if MasTec's operating prospects remain positive and its growth initiatives continue to strengthen and diversify its business profile to the point where we view it as "fair". At the same time, we would expect MasTec to demonstrate financial policies in line with a higher rating, notably by continuing to pursue a disciplined acquisition strategy. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List MasTec Inc. Upgraded; Outlook Action To From Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/-- Senior Unsecured BB- B+ Recovery Rating 5 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.