text-S&P rates Transocean Inc.'S new senior unsecured notes BBB

Transocean Ltd
S&P Rates Transocean Inc.'s New Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB-'
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Transocean Inc.'s proposed senior
unsecured note offering. The company intends to use proceeds to repay
near-term debt maturities and general corporate purposes.
The corporate credit rating on Transocean is 'BBB-' and the outlook is
negative. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the
research update on Transocean Inc. published on Oct. 5, 2011).
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas
Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008
RATINGS LIST
Transocean Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Negative/A-3
New Rating
Senior unsecured notes due 2016 BBB-
Senior unsecured notes due 2021 BBB-
Senior unsecured notes due 2041 BBB-
