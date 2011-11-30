text-S&P rates Transocean Inc.'S new senior unsecured notes BBB

Transocean Ltd S&P Rates Transocean Inc.'s New Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB-' NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Transocean Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured note offering. The company intends to use proceeds to repay near-term debt maturities and general corporate purposes. The corporate credit rating on Transocean is 'BBB-' and the outlook is negative. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Transocean Inc. published on Oct. 5, 2011). RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008 RATINGS LIST Transocean Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 New Rating Senior unsecured notes due 2016 BBB- Senior unsecured notes due 2021 BBB- Senior unsecured notes due 2041 BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Lawrence Wilkinson, New York (1) 212-438-1882; lawrence_wilkinson@standardandpoors.com