TEXT-Fitch affirms Northern Rock Asset Management covered bonds

Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Northern Rock Asset Management plc's (NRAM, not rated) outstanding covered bonds at 'AAA'. The five outstanding covered bonds total GBP5.7bn and are guaranteed by Northern Rock Covered Bond LLP. The affirmation follows the withdrawal of NRAM's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) by Fitch on 6 September 2012. As an exception to Fitch's covered bonds methodology, the rating is not based on a combination of the IDR, the D-Factor and the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds. Fitch has withdrawn NRAM's IDR as it is no longer considered analytically meaningful. As a result, the agency will not publish a D-Factor for this programme any more. The rating is based on Fitch's view that it is highly unlikely that NRAM would default on its obligations as the provider of first recourse for the covered bond holders; a strong servicer, NRAM, for the assets; the involvement of HM Treasury (HMT), notably providing a guarantee for all of NRAM's senior unsecured obligations until maturity, including the programme's collection account, GIC account and asset swap; the available OC in the programme and NRAM's asset percentage (AP) commitment in the asset coverage test (ACT). Fitch does not give credit to the guarantee on the covered bonds provided by HMT, since it could be removed with a minimum of three months' notice. The AP supporting a 'AAA' rating factoring in recoveries now stands at 61.7%, down from 61.9%. Fitch expects NRAM to update the AP it applies in its ACT to 61.7% at the next reporting date. Previously, as per Fitch's criteria, for issuers rated higher than 'F3', the agency gave credit to the maximum AP observed during the preceding 12 months. Following the withdrawal of the IDR, the agency no longer gives credit to the highest observed AP. The former Northern Rock plc was nationalised in February 2008 and changed its name to Northern Rock (Asset Management) plc on 1 January 2010, after a legal split from "new" Northern Rock Plc (NR). NRAM is owned by the holding company UKAR. NRAM is in wind-down, does not engage in new lending, does not hold any retail deposits and is regulated by the Financial Services Authority as a mortgage administration company. HMT guarantees all NRAM's unsecured and unsubordinated borrowings, unsecured swaps and other derivative contracts that were in existence on 1 January 2010, until maturity. Additionally, all unsecured wholesale deposits made by group undertakings and affiliates are guaranteed. NRAM's operating cash is held at a cash pooling account (CPA) with the Bank of England, which does not include the programme's GIC account. A minimum amount for the CPA has been set in order to ensure that no shortfall will occur on NRAM's daily operational commitments. If further funds are needed, NRAM can make a drawdown on facilities it has in place with the government. The main risks to the covered bondholders would be the following series of events: NRAM taking the cash out of the programme's GIC account and HMT revoking the guarantee on the covered bonds and letting NRAM default, and a stronger than expected deterioration of the cover pool. Fitch considers the combination of these events as very unlikely as long as the sovereign rating is not under pressure. Potential losses for the covered bondholders could primarily occur through an active role of HMT, demanding an accelerated repayment of its loan to NRAM or decreasing its exposure to NRAM. Fitch believes it is highly unlikely that HMT would indirectly force a loss upon NRAM's covered bondholders. In addition, given NRAM's and HMT's recourse over the assets in the cover pool, Fitch deems it unlikely that a forced sale of the assets would occur, as this would result in more losses for HMT than letting the cash from the pool accumulate in the GIC account in order to repay the covered bonds as they fall due. As of 31 July 2012, the cover pool consisted of 70,846 loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of GBP9.5bn. The GIC account stood at GBP2.1bn. With GBP5.7bn of covered bonds outstanding, the nominal AP, taking into account cash and mortgages, is 49%. The weighted-average (WA) original loan to value of the cover pool is 82.8%. Of the portfolio, 66% are interest-only mortgages, 18% are fixed rate and the pool has a WA seasoning of 5.8 years. The portfolio is spread across the UK, with concentrations in London and the Outer Metro. In a 'AAA' stress scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure to be 41.6% with a WA recovery rate of 47.4%. Fitch has also analysed the cover pool, including the cash standing in the GIC account, to assess whether it would allow for timely payment on the covered bonds without the need of extra liquidity from NRAM. Assuming that the accumulated cash flows are kept in the pool, the natural pool proceeds would be sufficient to pay the covered bonds on a timely basis without the need to sell assets, even under 'AAA' loss assumptions for the cover pool, and with a prepayment rate as low as 1.2%. This compares with a 10% observed prepayment rate for NRAM, and Fitch's 'AAA' low prepayment rate assumption of 3% for the UK. As NRAM is heavily reliant on government support and the programme benefits from a guarantee on the GIC account and the asset swap (for a notional of GBP10bn), the rating of the covered bonds will be linked to that of the UK sovereign. A review of the covered bonds rating will be triggered if the sovereign rating was to deteriorate. The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected by various factors including the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 30 May 2012, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 25 July 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - UK', dated 9 August 2012 and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 7 June 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. 