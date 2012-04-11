版本:
TEXT-S&P rates On Assignment credit facility prelim 'BB-'

April 11 - Overview	
     -- U.S. staffing company On Assignment Inc. is putting in place a $540 	
million credit facility to fund the acquisition of Apex Systems and to 	
refinance existing debt.	
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating to the 	
company with a stable outlook, and rating the credit facility preliminary 	
'BB-' with a preliminary recovery rating of '3'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will reduce 	
leverage and maintain adequate covenant headroom for the rating going forward.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Calabasas, 	
Calif.-based On Assignment Inc. its preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating. 	
The rating outlook is stable.	
	
We also assigned the company's $540 million senior secured credit facility our 	
preliminary 'BB-' issue-level rating (at the same level as the preliminary 	
'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company) with a preliminary recovery 	
rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery 	
for lenders in the event of a payment default. The facility consists of a $490 	
million term loan due 2019 and a $50 million revolver due 2017. We expect that 	
the issuer will use the net proceeds and newly-issued common stock to pay for 	
its $600 million acquisition of Apex Systems Inc. and to refinance its 	
existing debt.	
	
Rationale	
The preliminary 'BB-' rating reflects our expectation that On Assignment will 	
be able to reduce leverage, generate positive discretionary cash flow, and 	
maintain an adequate cushion of covenant compliance over the intermediate 	
term.  We view On Assignment's business risk profile as "weak" (based on our 	
criteria) because of the cyclical nature of the staffing business and the 	
company's small market share in a fragmented and highly competitive industry. 	
We view On Assignment's financial risk as "significant," based on its 	
moderately high pro forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio relative to its scale of 	
operations. We expect pro forma leverage, adjusted for operating leases, to 	
decline to the high-3x area by the second half of 2012.	
	
Following the acquisition, which essentially doubles the size of the company, 	
On Assignment will primarily be an IT staffing firm, but will also operate in 	
life sciences staffing, physician staffing, travel nursing, and allied health 	
care. The customer base is diversified, with the top 10 customers accounting 	
for 21% of 2011 pro forma revenues. Nevertheless, the company has significant 	
exposure to IT staffing industry fundamentals. The IT staffing industry is 	
very competitive and we believe this will continue, if not intensify, with the 	
entrance of large international staffing firms into the market. Despite its 	
position as the second-largest IT staffing firm in the U.S., the combined 	
company is still relatively small and does not command a large market share in 	
this fragmented industry. Professional staffing is very cyclical, and profit 	
levels can drop dramatically during downturns. EBITDA margins in the staffing 	
industry tend to be low, although they are higher for companies serving 	
higher-end, niche markets.	
	
Under our base case scenario, we expect 2012 pro forma revenue and EBITDA 	
(before stock compensation) growth at a low- to mid-teens percentage rate. We 	
expect strength in IT staffing, which accounts for roughly 75% of combined 	
sales, to drive revenue growth. We anticipate that Apex Systems and Oxford 	
Global (On Assignment's IT staffing and engineering segment) will both grow 	
over 15% in 2012. We also expect double-digit growth in physician services 	
revenue due to the benefit of a full year of HCP (which the company acquired 	
last summer), high-single-digit growth in life sciences, and low- to 	
mid-single-digit growth in health care. We believe the combined company's 	
EBITDA margin (after stock compensation expense) will be at or slightly below 	
9% in 2012, with the gross margin staying relatively steady and some operating 	
leverage from increased scale. We expect the EBITDA margin to remain above 	
staffing industry averages owing to the company's position in 	
higher-value-added professional staffing markets.	
	
In 2011, pro forma consolidated revenue grew 32% and EBITDA (before stock 	
compensation expense) grew 56%. Excluding acquisitions, pro forma revenue grew 	
29%. Apex Systems revenue increased 29% through further penetration of current 	
accounts and a focus on attractive industries. Oxford Global grew 49% due to a 	
41% increase in the number of professionals on assignment and an increase in 	
average bill rate. The increased number of placements was driven by companies 	
growing their capital expenditures. Physician services increased 9.5%, largely 	
because of growth from acquisitions, while life sciences grew 42% as a result 	
of strong organic growth and the company's 2011 acquisition of Valesta. Health 	
care revenues increased 24% due to improving economic trends in the health 	
care sector. EBITDA growth was due to the containment of sales, general, and 	
administrative expenses, allowing for significant operating leverage.	
	
Including our operating lease adjustment and potential earn-outs, debt to 	
EBITDA, pro forma for the transaction, is 4.1x, based on 2011 EBITDA (before 	
stock compensation expense). Adjusted leverage is at the high end of the 	
indicative debt-to-EBITDA range of between 3x and 4x that characterizes 	
"significant" financial risk under Standard & Poor's criteria. We expect 	
leverage to be reduced throughout 2012 through modest debt repayment and 	
EBITDA growth, and for leverage to be below 4x by the end of the year. Pro 	
forma for the transaction, we expect lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of 	
interest to be around 5x in 2012.	
	
Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow for staffing varies, 	
depending on swings in working capital. Working capital uses are greatest 	
during times of growth, while working capital becomes a source of cash flow in 	
downturns. In the second half of 2012, we expect conversion of EBITDA into 	
discretionary cash flow to be around 40%.	
	
Liquidity	
In our view, On Assignment will have "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs 	
over the next 12 to 18 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile 	
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 	
18 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more.	
     -- We expect that net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA were 	
to decline by 15%.	
     -- We expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant 	
compliance even with a 15% decrease in EBITDA.	
     -- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb, with limited need 	
for refinancing, low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months.	
     -- We believe the company currently has good relationships with its banks.	
	
Liquidity sources include an expected cash balance of $10 million at the close 	
of the financing transaction, $50 million of availability under the revolving 	
credit facility, and expected discretionary cash flow. Primary uses of 	
liquidity include capital expenditures of $10 million to $15 million a year 	
and working capital needs, which can be sizable during periods of high growth. 	
Our base case indicates discretionary cash flow of at around $30 million in 	
the second half of 2012 and $60 million to $70 million in 2013. Mandatory 	
amortization is minimal at $4.9 million annually, although the company does 	
have a mandatory 50% free cash flow sweep when the year-end leverage ratio is 	
greater than 2.5x.	
	
We expect On Assignment to have an adequate margin of compliance with its 	
total leverage covenant, which starts at 4.5x on Sept. 30, 2012, and steps 	
down to 4.25x at Dec. 31, 2012, and 4.0x at Sept. 30, 2013. We estimate that 	
pro forma leverage at March 31, 2012 will be roughly 3.7x, and we expect the 	
company to maintain at least a 20% cushion of compliance over the intermediate 	
term, despite the step-down schedule through 2015.	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that On Assignment will 	
continue to reduce lease-adjusted leverage, generate positive discretionary 	
cash flow, and maintain an adequate cushion of compliance with its covenants. 	
We could lower the rating if operating performance weakens, leverage increases 	
above 4.25x, and the cushion of compliance with covenants narrows below 15%. 	
This could occur if EBITDA fails to grow at least 7% from Dec. 31, 2011 	
levels. Although less likely over the intermediate term, we could raise the 	
rating if the company profitably increases its scale, preserves it current 	
EBITDA margin, and significantly reduces leverage.	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Ratings	
	
On Assignment Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-(prelim)/Stable/--	
 $490M secd term loan due 2019          BB-(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      3(prelim)	
 $50M secd revolver due 2017            BB-(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      3(prelim)	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

