TEXT-Fitch puts AyT Caja Murcia I, II on watch negative

Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has maintained four and placed two tranches on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) of AyT Caja Murcia I and II, a Spanish RMBS series. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The rating actions follow Fitch's request for further information on the performance of the underlying assets in the portfolio. The agency notes that the performance to date is a clear outlier in comparison to similar transactions on the market and is concerned that various arrears management servicing strategies may have been applied and have disguised the genuine performance trends of the assets. As of July 2012, Murcia I had not reported any defaults since close in December 2005, while Murcia II reported a single default, with a subsequent 100% recovery. The level of loans re-performing has also been unusually high, with three-months plus arrear levels in Murcia II dropping from 0.78% of collateral balance in April 2012 to 0.1% in July 2012. Given the tough macroeconomic environment, Fitch suspects that the originator is supporting both transactions either through refinancing delinquent borrowers or by offering various loan modification solutions. The agency has requested loan-by-loan information from the transaction management company (Ahorro y Titulizacion, SGFT, SA) in order to assess the magnitude of potential loan modifications as of December 2011, but to date has not received any indication. To understand the true credit risk of the assets in these transactions, Fitch will approach the management company and the collateral servicer Banco Mare Nostrum ('BB+'/Stable/'B') for details about any loan modifications and/or any debt management programme that may be implemented on troubled borrowers within the transactions. The notes have therefore been placed on RWN as Fitch conducts its investigation, which it expects to finalise in two months. Failure to provide adequate information could lead to Fitch having to make conservative assumptions, which could lead to multi-category downgrades and/or possible withdrawal of the ratings. The agency initially placed the class A and B tranches on RWN on 3 April 2012 due to the downgrade of Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA, 'Negative'/Stable/'F3') to a level at which the bank was no longer deemed eligible to perform its role of an account bank without taking appropriate structural mitigants. On July 2012, the role of account bank and paying agent was transferred to Barclays Bank Plc ('A'/Stable/'F1') from CECA in both deals, therefore mitigating the counterparty risk. The rating actions are as follows: AyT Caja Murcia Hipotecario I, FTA: Class A (ISIN ES0312282009): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN Class B (ISIN ES0312282017): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN Class C (ISIN ES0312282025): 'BBBsf'; on RWN AyT Caja Murcia Hipotecario II, FTA: Class A (ISIN ES0312272000): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN Class B (ISIN ES0312272018): 'A+sf'; maintained on RWN Class C (ISIN ES0312272026): 'BBBsf'; on RWN Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information- in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor Reports Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated 6 June 2012 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Spain dated 24 July 2012 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum