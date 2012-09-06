版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 03:09 BJT

TEXT-Fitch publishes servicer report on Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

This report provides an overview of the company's servicing operations and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐