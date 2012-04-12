版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 12日 星期四 23:57 BJT

BOEING/BRIEF (URGENT)

April 12 Boeing Co : * Takes orders for 4 787s from transaero in latest week, loses 1 787 order from

unnamed customer

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐