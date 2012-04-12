BOEING/BRIEF (URGENT)

BRIEF-Biotime announces closing of public offering
* Biotime Inc announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Boeing Co : * Takes orders for 4 787s from transaero in latest week, loses 1 787 order from
unnamed customer
* Biotime Inc announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA grants PMA approval for Hologic's Aptima hepatitis C Quant DX Assay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Kraft Heinz Company declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: