TEXT-S&P raises Piraeus Bank hybrid, sub debt ratings to 'CC'

April 12 - -- On March 16, 2012, Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus) announced the closure of its tender offer to buy back series A outstanding preferred securities and series 21 subordinated medium-term notes due 2016. -- We are raising to 'CC' from 'C' the issue ratings on the remaining preferred securities and to 'CC' from 'D' the issue ratings on the remaining subordinated debt. -- Today's actions do not affect the counterparty credit ratings on Piraeus or any other issue ratings. April 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised to 'CC' from 'D' its issue ratings on the series 21 subordinated medium-term notes due 2016 issued by Piraeus Group Finance PLC and guaranteed by Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus; CCC/Negative/C). At the same time, we raised to 'CC' from 'C' our issue ratings on the series A outstanding preferred securities issued by Piraeus Group Capital Ltd. and guaranteed by Piraeus. The rating actions follow Piraeus' announcement, on March 16, 2012, of the completion of its tender offer launched on its outstanding hybrid capital and dated subordinated debt securities. These rating actions do not affect the counterparty credit ratings on Piraeus or any other debt issue rating. In our previous article published on March 6, 2012, we said that we considered Piraeus' proposed tender offer to be a "distressed exchange" under our criteria, and we accordingly lowered our issue ratings to 'C' on its series A outstanding preferred securities and to 'D' on its series 21 subordinated medium-term notes due 2016 (see "Ratings On Hybrids And Subordinated Debt Issued By Piraeus Bank S.A. Lowered To 'C' And 'D' On Announced Tender Offer," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We said that we would review the rating on any hybrid securities subject to the offer but that had not been purchased upon completion of the offer. On March 16, 2012, Piraeus announced it had completed its offer and accepted a total amount of about EUR144 million tendered for purchase under the offer. Following the settlement of the purchase, the remaining outstanding amount of preferred securities is about EUR158 million and the remaining amount of dated subordinated debt is about EUR330 million. Based on our criteria, we have reviewed the issue ratings on the securities that have not been purchased after the completion of the tender offer, and have decided to raise them to 'CC', in line with the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) assigned to Piraeus (see "Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update," published on May 12, 2009, and "Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 1, 2011). According to our general criteria, we consider obligations rated 'CC' as currently highly vulnerable to nonpayment. In line with our criteria, our issue ratings on hybrid instruments and nondeferrable subordinated debt are derived from Piraeus' SACP, which, at this level, reflects the very high risks that we believe continue to weigh on the bank's solvency. In our view, Piraeus is directly and significantly exposed to Greek sovereign risk through its large Greek government bond portfolio. We therefore believe that the bank will likely incur sizable losses on its government bond holdings upon completion of the exchange offer launched by the Greek government on Feb. 24, 2012. In our view, the potential impact these losses might have on the bank's distributable funds, as defined by Greek regulation, could eventually trigger a deferral of the coupon payment on the bank's hybrid capital instruments. According to our criteria, if Piraeus were to suspend the coupon payment on its hybrid capital instruments, or if any of these notes were to be subject to any tender offer that we considered to be a distressed exchange, we could lower the issue rating on the hybrids to 'C'. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Credit FAQ: Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria To Specific Instruments, Dec. 20, 2011 -- Ratings On Hybrids And Subordinated Debt Issued By Piraeus Bank S.A. Lowered To 'C' And 'D' On Announced Tender Offer, March 6, 2012 -- Ratings On Four Greek Banks Affirmed At 'CCC/C' After Sovereign Downgrade; Outlooks Remain Negative, March 2, 2012 RATINGS LIST Upgraded To From Piraeus Group Capital Ltd. Preferred Stock (Series A) CC C Piraeus Group Finance PLC Subordinated (Series 21) CC D Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.