TEXT-S&P raises Carmike Cinemas rating to 'B'

April 12 - Overview -- U.S. movie exhibitor Carmike Cinemas is planning a financing transaction, with proceeds to be used to pay down its existing term loan. The company also issued roughly $50 million of new equity. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from 'B-'. The rating outlook is stable. -- We are assigning the company's proposed revolving credit facility an issue-level rating of 'BB-' with a recovery rating of '1', and its new senior secured notes a rating of 'B' with a recovery rating of '3.' -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Carmike's credit metrics will support the 'B' rating, considering the company's improved liquidity and outperformance of the U.S. box office over the past few quarters. Rating Action On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Columbus, Ga.-based movie exhibitor Carmike Cinemas Inc. to 'B' from 'B-'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned the company's proposed $25 million revolving credit facility due 2016 an issue-level rating of 'BB-' (two notches higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We also assigned the proposed $210 million of senior secured notes due 2019 an issue-level rating of 'B' (at the same level as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. The rating on the existing senior secured debt, which we expect to be repaid with net proceeds from the transaction, was also raised by one notch, to 'B' from 'B-', in accordance with the upgrade. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. Rationale The upgrade reflects Carmike's improved performance over the past few quarters and its improved liquidity position. We expect the company will be able to maintain adequate liquidity and leverage below 6.0x, despite volatility in the box-office performance. The 'B' rating on the company reflects still-high debt leverage and more volatile performance than that of its peers. High leverage, along with the company's plan to increase capital spending, underpins our view that Carmike's financial profile is "highly leveraged," as per our criteria. We assess Carmike's business profile as "weak," given the mature nature of the movie exhibition industry, the company's dependence on box-office performance, and Carmike's business volatility. Based on screen count, Carmike is the fourth-largest theater chain in the U.S., with 2,254 screens at 237 theaters in 35 states, and it has installed 3-D screens throughout its circuit. However, on average we believe Carmike's theaters are less modern than those of other leading chains, and we believe they would be more prone to attendance deterioration if faced with new competition. Also, many of its venues do not have a large number of screens, which would provide a wider selection of films and show times. Many screens lack stadium seating, a feature popular with moviegoers. About half of Carmike's non-discount or first-run theaters have stadium seating. The company's theaters are primarily located in small- to midsize markets in the Southeast and Midwest, where film preferences tend to be narrower. Carmike has outperformed the domestic box office over the past few quarters because of more favorable Hollywood content, operational initiatives including the closing down of underperforming theaters, and easier comparisons. We still expect that the company will likely remain a more volatile performer than the U.S. movie exhibition industry as a whole, because of its geographic concentration. Like other players, Carmike is exposed to increasing competition from the proliferation of entertainment alternatives, such as iTunes and Netflix. We recognize the risk that longer-term performance could suffer from studios releasing films to premium video-on-demand platforms within the traditional theatrical release window. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to increase at low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate and EBITDA to increase at low-double-digit rate in 2012, benefiting from the acquisition of a small theater chain, the opening of additional theaters, and strong box-office performance in the first quarter of the year. We expect total attendance to increase this year because of growth in the number of theaters and the strong box-office results thus far in 2012. Beyond 2012, we expect attendance per screen will decline at a low-single-digit rate because of attendance erosion from competing forms of entertainment. We also expect ticket price growth to normalize to a low-single-digit rate of growth in 2012. We expect EBITDA margins to decrease slightly because of a decline in concession margins associated with expanded lower-margin offerings and growth in operating expenses that is outpacing revenue growth. Carmike's fourth-quarter 2011 performance was in line with our expectations, and exceeded industry averages. Revenue and EBITDA increased 4% and 5%, respectively year over year because of higher attendance, partially due to the recent acquisition of a small theater chain. A 3% increase in attendance was partially offset by a 5% decline in average ticket prices. Average ticket prices were down because of an increase in the sale of discounted matinee tickets and fewer 3-D ticket sales. For 2011, Carmike's EBITDA margin was 15.1%--an improvement from 13% in 2010. However, its margin is still lower than many of its larger rated peers'. The company plans to refinance the existing term loan with new senior secured notes. Pro forma for the transaction, debt to EBITDA and EBITDA coverage of interest were 5.6x and 1.6x, respectively. Both these ratios improved from 6.4x and 1.5x in 2010 as a result of EBITDA growth. Adjusted leverage is in line with the indicative financial risk leverage threshold of 5x or greater that characterizes a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile according to our criteria. We expect leverage will remain high, in the high-5x to low-6x area, for the next 12 to 18 months. Carmike's conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow for 2011 was good at 68%, aided by receipt of a payment from Screenvision in the first quarter of last year. Excluding this source of cash, the conversion rate was 28%. Capital spending as a percentage of EBITDA was about 26% in 2011. We expect 2012 capital expenditures to increase to approximately 35% to 40% of the company's EBITDA. We anticipate that the company will continue to generate moderately positive discretionary cash flow in 2012, despite the expected increase in capital spending and interest expense. However, discretionary cash flow could turn negative if the box office significantly underperforms our base-case assumptions. Liquidity In our view, Carmike has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the near-to-intermediate term. Our assessment of Carmike's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and revolving credit facility availability) will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect that net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines in excess of 15%. -- In our view, compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of roughly $70 million (following the company's issuance of about $50 million of new equity), a $25 million undrawn revolving credit facility, and our estimate of $45 million to $55 million of funds from operations in 2012. As part of the proposed refinancing, the company's existing $30 million revolving credit facility will be replaced with a new $25 million facility. Uses of liquidity in 2012 include roughly $25 million to $30 million in capital expenditures. We assume that working capital will not be a meaningful source or use of funds. We estimate that the company will generate about $20 million to $30 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012. We believe the revolving credit facility will have covenants. Given our expectation of roughly $70 million of cash following the transaction, we don't anticipate that Carmike will need to draw on the revolver over the near term. However, if cash balances decline as a result of box-office declines and aggressive expansion efforts, revolver access could become a crucial source of funding. Recovery analysis See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Carmike, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Carmike will maintain adequate liquidity, despite volatility in box-office performance. We could, however, lower the rating if the company is unable to maintain adequate liquidity because of box-office volatility and aggressive financial policy decisions. More specifically, if the company's sources do not exceed expected uses by at least 1.2x, or the cushion of compliance with covenants deteriorates, we could lower the rating. This would likely entail higher capital spending, underperforming acquisitions, or significant distributions to shareholders that deplete cash balances, or box-office underperformance. Ratings List

Upgraded
                    To          From
Carmike Cinemas Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating   B/Stable/--     B-/Stable/--
 Senior Secured            B               B-
  Recovery Rating          4               4

New Rating

Carmike Cinemas Inc.
 $25M secd revolver due 2016   BB-
  Recovery Rating               1
 $210M sr secd nts due 2019    B
  Recovery Rating               3