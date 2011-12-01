BRIEF: Moody's says Australian banking system stable, but challenges apparent

UPDATE 4-Singapore Airlines places $14 bln wide-body Boeing order
* Blow to Airbus as jetmaker hesitates over bigger A350 (Adds analyst comment, details)
SYDNEY Dec 1 Moody's investor service said on Thursday it maintained its stable outlook for Australia's banking system, but said challenges will continue citing possible contagion from the European debt crisis.
Moodys said in a statement the strength of the Australian economy and banking fundmentals contributed to the stable outlook.
The Australian banking system is rated one of the highest in the world, with a weighted average rating of Aa2.
* Blow to Airbus as jetmaker hesitates over bigger A350 (Adds analyst comment, details)
* Cliffs natural resources inc - in 2017, cliffs expects to generate $510 million of net income and $850 million of adjusted ebitda
Feb 9 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday alleged that several intellectual property agencies were filing false complaints against vendors on its e-commerce platforms.