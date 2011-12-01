版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 13:42 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's says Australian banking system stable, but challenges apparent

SYDNEY Dec 1 Moody's investor service said on Thursday it maintained its stable outlook for Australia's banking system, but said challenges will continue citing possible contagion from the European debt crisis.

Moodys said in a statement the strength of the Australian economy and banking fundmentals contributed to the stable outlook.

The Australian banking system is rated one of the highest in the world, with a weighted average rating of Aa2.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐