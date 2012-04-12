版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 13日 星期五 01:30 BJT

RUSSELMETALS/BRIEF (URGENT)

April 12 Russel Metals Inc : * Moodys assigns ba1 rating to Russel metals proposed C$300 million senior

unsecured notes; outlook stable * Rpt - Moodys assigns ba1 rating to Russel metals proposed C$300 million

senior unsecured notes; outlook stable

