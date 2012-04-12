S&P revises Maritime Telecommunications otlk to neg frm pos

April 12 Overview -- U.S. satellite telecommunications provider Maritime Telecommunications Network Inc. announced that its contract with a major cruise line operator will not be renewed when the contract expires at the end of 2012. -- We believe that there may be substantial pricing pressure or additional customer losses in the future when the company's contracts with other cruise line operators approach their expiration dates. -- We are revising the outlook on Maritime to negative from positive, and affirming all the ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. -- The rating outlook is negative and reflects our expectation that revenue and EBITDA will decline substantially in 2013, despite somewhat favorable trends in other business lines, such as government, yachts, and aviation. Rating Action On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Miramar, Fla.-based Maritime Telecommunications Network Inc. (MTN) to negative from positive. At the same time, we affirmed all other ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our expectation that revenue and EBITDA will decline substantially in 2013 after the company disclosed that its contract with a major cruise line operator will not be renewed when it expires at the end of 2012. We believe it lost the contract because of a competitive bid, which in our view increases the risk that substantial pricing pressure or additional customer losses could occur when contracts with other cruise line operators come up for renewal. Incorporating the loss of the contract, we expect that operating lease-adjusted leverage could approach 5.5x by the end of 2013 from about 4.7x as of Dec. 31, 2011. As a result, we are revising our financial risk profile assessment on the company to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive." We had previously expected leverage to approach 4x by 2012, which would have supported an upgrade, given our current "weak" business risk profile assessment. Our ratings and outlook also incorporate the following assumptions: -- Revenue increases in the mid-single-digit area in 2012, but declines in the high-single-digit area in 2013 due to the loss of the contract. -- EBITDA margin drops to the low- to mid-20% area in 2013 from about 28% in 2011. -- Free operating cash flow (FOCF) declines to less than $10 million in 2013 from $25 million in 2011. The 'B' corporate credit rating on MTN continues to reflect the company's narrow scope of business, revenue concentration among large customers with significant pricing power, uncertain longer-term growth prospects from newer business lines, and a highly leveraged financial risk profile, including our expectation for weaker credit measures and lower FOCF. Tempering factors include the company's still-leading niche position in providing communications services to the North American cruise industry and its stability from long-term contractual revenue. MTN provides customized satellite-based communications services to ocean vessels and offshore oil and gas drilling platforms. The company focuses on the North American cruise line industry and currently serves over 200 cruise ships, which generate approximately 60% of total sales. MTN derives the remaining revenue from the oil and gas, government/military, yacht, and aviation segments. We expect the loss of the cruise line customer to materially hurt EBITDA, given the large fixed-cost component of the business, although the revenue contribution is significantly smaller. Moreover, the cruise lines have relatively strong pricing power, given their large size, and increased priced-based competition could also significantly hurt MTN's financial results. Still, we expect operating trends to remain somewhat favorable in 2012 because of increased bandwidth demand and higher variable revenue, as economic conditions improve and customers and crews increase spending onboard cruise ships. MTN has demonstrated solid growth in new business lines, including yachts and aviation. Still, longer-term prospects are uncertain because of competitive industry dynamics. Moreover, profitability measures are weaker, given the start-up nature of these businesses, than they are for the core cruise business. The company won a large contract in its government/military segment in 2010, which will provide a stable revenue stream and the potential for additional contracts with other agencies. Nevertheless, we believe that government cutbacks are likely to affect performance in this segment over the next year. Moreover, MTN faces much larger competitors, including major military contractors and diversified telecommunications companies, which could challenge its expansion efforts in this segment longer term. MTN's EBITDA margin--including contributions from the wireless joint venture with AT&T--was about 28% in 2011, but has weakened materially over the past few years because of higher transponder costs, price concessions during contract renewals, and a mix shift to lower-margin segments. Total debt to EBITDA was about 4.7x as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect leverage to improve modestly in 2012 as a result of debt repayment from free operating cash flow, including required cash flow sweep features in the credit agreement. However, we anticipate that leverage could reach 5.5x in 2013, given the loss of the aforementioned contract, although this depends on the amount of cash and excess cash flow that the company uses for debt reduction. Our adjusted leverage calculation includes the debt-like treatment of the preferred stock, as well as the present value of operating leases and minimum commitments to purchase transponder capacity, the latter of which composes the bulk of the present value calculation. Liquidity We consider MTN's liquidity as "adequate," but covenant cushion is likely to decline significantly in 2013. The bank credit facility has a 3.25x total leverage covenant and a 1.25x fixed-charge coverage covenant. We believe the company will maintain greater than 15% minimum EBITDA headroom over the next year. However, the total leverage covenant steps down to 2.00x on Sept. 30, 2013, which we believe will require debt repayments by MTN. As such, we are likely to revise our liquidity assessment to "less than adequate" from adequate in 2013, as EBITDA clearance declines below 15% and the company uses cash to pay down debt. Current sources of liquidity consist of about $41 million of cash as of Dec. 31, 2011, full availability under the $10 million senior secured revolver, and projected funds from operations of about $30 million in 2012. Cash uses are likely to include about $15 million of capital expenditures and debt amortization of about $3 million. In line with our criteria, we expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 4x over the next year. Outlook The rating outlook is negative and reflects our expectation that revenue and EBITDA will decline in 2013, despite somewhat favorable trends in other business lines, such as government, yachts, and aviation. We could lower the ratings if the company is not able to retain existing cruise line customers or is forced to negotiate less favorable terms when contracts come up for renewal, resulting in leverage rising to 6x. Although unlikely in the near term, we could revise the outlook to stable if MTN is able to profitably grow other business segments sufficiently enough to offset weaker performance in the cruise segment, such that leverage remains in the 5x area. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Maritime Telecommunications Network Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Maritime Telecommunications Network Inc. Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 1