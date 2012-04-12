版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Reddy Ice to 'D' on Chapter 11 filing

April 12 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Reddy Ice Holdings Inc. has recently filed for
bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code.	
     -- We have lowered our ratings on Reddy Ice Holdings, including the 	
corporate credit rating, to 'D' from 'CC'.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on 	
Dallas-based Reddy Ice Holdings Inc. to 'D', including its corporate credit 	
rating, to 'D' from 'CC'. The company announced that it has voluntarily filed 	
for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and has also secured 	
commitments for a $70 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing from 	
Macquarie Bank Limited. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had total debt 	
outstanding of about $471.5 million. (For analytical purposes Standard & 	
Poor's views Reddy Ice and its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Reddy Ice 	
Corp., as one economic entity.) 	
	
The recovery rating on Reddy Ice Corp.'s 11.25% senior secured notes due March 	
2015 remains '4', indicating that we believe lenders can expect average 	
(30%-50%) recovery in the reorganization process. Reddy Ice Corp.'s 13.25% 	
senior secured notes due November 2015 and Reddy Ice Holdings' 10.5% senior 	
unsecured discount notes due November 2012 recovery ratings remain '6', 	
indicating that lenders can expect negligible (0-10%) recovery in the 	
reorganization process. These existing recovery ratings assume the company 	
successfully reorganizes, but has not incorporated Reddy Ice's recently 	
announced pursuit to acquire all or substantially all of the businesses and 	
assets of Arctic Glacier Income Fund and its subsidiaries, which filed for 	
protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada and 	
Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in February 2012.  	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade to 'D' is in accordance with our criteria and follows Reddy 	
Ice's announcement that it has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 	
11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. During 2011 and 2010, Reddy Ice experienced 	
extremely weak operating performance due to a combination of pricing declines 	
as a result of intense competition across the company's markets and rising 	
commodity costs amid sluggish economic conditions. The company was also 	
burdened by a highly leveraged capital structure.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Recovery ratings unchanged	
                             To               From	
Reddy Ice Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating     D                CC/Negative/--	
 Senior unsecured            D                C	
  Recovery rating            6                6	
	
Reddy Ice Corp.	
 Senior secured              D                CC	
  Recovery rating            4                4	
 Senior secured 	
  (second-lien)              D                C 	
  Recovery rating            6                6	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

