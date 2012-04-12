TEXT-S&P puts McJunkin Red Man 'B' rating on watch positive

April 12 - Overview -- U.S.-based steel distributor McJunkin Red Man Corp.'s parent, MRC Global Inc., has completed its IPO and plans to use the majority of the proceeds to pay down McJunkin's asset-backed revolving credit facility. -- We believe the debt repayment and improving operating performance will result in significantly reduced leverage and a stronger credit profile. -- We are placing our ratings on McJunkin Red Man, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- In resolving the CreditWatch, we will meet with management to determine if the company's longer-term operating and financial strategies are consistent with a higher rating. Rating Action On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on McJunkin Red Man Corp., including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. The CreditWatch listing indicates a one-in-three likelihood that we will upgrade the company after completing our review. Rationale The positive CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that the IPO of McJunkin Red Man Corp.'s parent, MRC Global Inc., will reduce the North American steel distributor's total debt if proceeds are used as indicated to repay approximately $350 million in borrowings on the company's asset-backed revolving credit facility. We anticipate that total debt will approximate $1.26 billion on a pro forma basis, with leverage of about 4.5x based on 2011 EBITDA (reported on an LIFO basis), in comparison with 5.8x at year end. We also expect McJunkin's operating performance will continue to improve in 2012 as energy market demand for its pipes, valves, and fittings strengthens, particularly in the upstream and midstream sectors. As a result, we anticipate that EBITDA growth may reduce leverage metrics below 4x and that positive cash flow may strengthen the company's liquidity position by year end, both factors which may support a higher rating. The current corporate credit rating reflects our view of McJunkin Red Man's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. The company operates in a highly fragmented and competitive industry with cyclical end markets; volatile steel prices; and relatively slow inventory turnover, which can hurt profitability in periods of rapidly rising or falling prices. Still, the company maintains good geographic and customer diversity, a highly variable cost structure, and a large maintenance, repairs, and operations (MRO) revenue base, which, in our view, is a more stable source of cash flow. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will consider McJunkin Red Man's operating strategies, financial policies, and our outlook for market conditions to determine if the improvement in the company's credit metrics is sustainable. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch within 90 days. Any upgrade would likely be limited to one notch. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Placed on CreditWatch To From McJunkin Red Man Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Pos/-- B/Stable/-- Senior Secured Bank Loan BB-/Watch Pos BB- Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Secured Notes B-/Watch Pos B- Recovery Rating 5 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.