TEXT-S&P revises Western Express outlook to negative

April 12 - Overview -- Nashville, Tenn.-based Western Express Inc.'s recent operating performance has been weaker than we expected as a result of operational challenges and rising fuel costs. -- We are affirming our ratings on the company, based on our expectation that Western Express will continue to meet its interest payments over the coming year. -- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable. -- However, we expect Western Express' earnings and operating results to improve gradually as a result of lower maintenance costs on a relatively new fleet. Still, we expect the company to face rising fuel costs and higher labor expenses due to the shortage of qualified drivers. Rating Action On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC+' corporate credit rating on U.S.-based Western Express Inc. and revised the outlook to negative from stable. Rationale Our outlook revision reflects Western Express' weaker-than-expected earnings over the past few quarters. The company continues to generate operating losses due to rising insurance expense and fuel costs, as well as challenges related to the integration of its fleet of new tractors. Our ratings on U.S.-based Western Express Inc. reflect the truckload carrier's highly leveraged financial profile and participation in the capital-intensive and cyclical trucking sector, which is subject to pricing pressure and intense competition. The company's midsize market position and customer diversity only partly offset these weaknesses. Western Express owns and operates a fleet of about 2,300 tractors, 6,700 trailers, and 13 service centers across 10 states, primarily on the East Coast. The company's fleet consists of dry-van, flatbed, and dedicated truckload vehicles. Under our criteria, we characterize the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and liquidity as "less than adequate." The company maintains a respectable market position but operates in a highly fragmented industry, where the top 10 truckload (TL) companies account for less than 5% of the total for-hire truckload market. As a result, Western Express faces intense competition and pricing pressure from larger industry players such as Swift Corp., US Xpress Enterprises Inc., and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. In addition, Western Express has substantial exposure to more-cyclical end markets such as building materials, paper, and steel (mostly through its flatbed operations), which are suffering from the recent housing downturn. Similar to other TL carriers, Western Express is subject to volatile fuel costs and rising nonunion labor costs. While its fuel costs are significant, Western Express has been able to mitigate the effect of increased prices through surcharges. The company generates EBITDA margins in the high-single-digit percentage area. However, its profitability is weak relative to its industry peers. Following the company's recent fleet replenishment, we expect capital expenditures to moderate over the next few years. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, capital expenditures net of proceeds from asset disposals resulted in a cash inflow of $6 million, a sizable change from the $48 million net spending in 2010. For 2012, we expect net capital expenditures to be in the $10 million to $15 million range. Western Express expanded its service offering to include dry-van, flatbed, and dedicated truckload services through a series of acquisitions. Because of its acquisition history and private ownership structure, Western Express is highly leveraged, with limited financing sources. Currently, adjusted debt (including operating leases and other debt-like obligations) to EBITDA exceeds 12x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt is negative. (As a private company, Western Express does not publicly disclose its financial information.) As Western Express integrates the newer fleet into its operations, we expect modest earnings improvement from increased fuel efficiency and lower maintenance expense on newer trucks. In the next few years, earnings growth may strengthen credit ratios, resulting in total debt to EBITDA of about 10x and FFO to total debt in the low-single-digit percentage area. Liquidity Western Express has "less than adequate" liquidity under our criteria, given minimal FFO and low cash balances. In accordance with our liquidity criteria, the expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment include the following: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources relative to its uses to be less than 1x over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We assumed liquidity sources of about $10 million to $15 million over the next 12 months, consisting of FFO, asset sale proceeds, and unused credit facility capacity. -- We estimate uses totaling $10 million to $20 million, which includes capital spending, debt maturities, and working capital needs. -- Net sources could be positive, if EBITDA declined 10% or more, although the company might not be in compliance with key bank covenants. -- Given its standing as a privately held, midsized trucking company, Western Express has somewhat limited access to capital markets in our assessment. -- In our view, Western Express has little capacity to withstand low-probability adversities or absorb substantial event risks without factoring in capital-spending cuts or further asset sales. Western Express typically keeps relatively low cash balances but maintains modest borrowing capacity under its $40 million unrated asset-backed loan (ABL) facility. We do not expect meaningful free cash flow generation over the next few years given the company's fleet replenishment plans. Western Express' $285 million senior secured notes have no amortization requirements; accordingly, the company has no material debt maturities over the next several years. The secured notes mature in 2015 and include standard incurrence covenants as well as limitations on additional debt, asset sales, mergers, and restricted payments. The credit facility includes a consolidated fixed charge ratio minimum of 1x, which is tested if availability falls below $6 million. Outlook The outlook is negative. We expect Western Express' earnings and operating results to improve gradually as a result of lower maintenance costs on a relatively new fleet. Still, we expect the company to face rising fuel costs and higher labor expenses due to the shortage of qualified drivers. We could lower the ratings if earnings fail to improve or if FFO to debt remains negative over the next few quarters. We could also lower the ratings if liquidity becomes constrained and revolver availability falls below $6 million, bringing the minimum fixed charge coverage covenant into effect. Given the company's depressed earnings and weak credit metrics, we believe an upgrade is unlikely over the next several quarters. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revision To From Western Express Inc. Corporate credit rating CCC+/Negative/-- CCC+/Stable/-- Senior secured CCC+ Recovery rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.