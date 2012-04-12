TEXT-S&P revises Western Express outlook to negative

April 12 - Overview
-- Nashville, Tenn.-based Western Express Inc.'s recent operating
performance has been weaker than we expected as a result of operational
challenges and rising fuel costs.
-- We are affirming our ratings on the company, based on our expectation
that Western Express will continue to meet its interest payments over the
coming year.
-- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable.
-- However, we expect Western Express' earnings and operating results to
improve gradually as a result of lower maintenance costs on a relatively new
fleet. Still, we expect the company to face rising fuel costs and higher labor
expenses due to the shortage of qualified drivers.
Rating Action
On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC+'
corporate credit rating on U.S.-based Western Express Inc. and revised the
outlook to negative from stable.
Rationale
Our outlook revision reflects Western Express' weaker-than-expected earnings
over the past few quarters. The company continues to generate operating losses
due to rising insurance expense and fuel costs, as well as challenges related
to the integration of its fleet of new tractors.
Our ratings on U.S.-based Western Express Inc. reflect the truckload carrier's
highly leveraged financial profile and participation in the capital-intensive
and cyclical trucking sector, which is subject to pricing pressure and intense
competition. The company's midsize market position and customer diversity only
partly offset these weaknesses. Western Express owns and operates a fleet of
about 2,300 tractors, 6,700 trailers, and 13 service centers across 10 states,
primarily on the East Coast. The company's fleet consists of dry-van, flatbed,
and dedicated truckload vehicles. Under our criteria, we characterize the
company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," financial risk profile as
"highly leveraged," and liquidity as "less than adequate."
The company maintains a respectable market position but operates in a highly
fragmented industry, where the top 10 truckload (TL) companies account for
less than 5% of the total for-hire truckload market. As a result, Western
Express faces intense competition and pricing pressure from larger industry
players such as Swift Corp., US Xpress Enterprises Inc., and J.B. Hunt
Transport Services Inc. In addition, Western Express has substantial exposure
to more-cyclical end markets such as building materials, paper, and steel
(mostly through its flatbed operations), which are suffering from the recent
housing downturn.
Similar to other TL carriers, Western Express is subject to volatile fuel
costs and rising nonunion labor costs. While its fuel costs are significant,
Western Express has been able to mitigate the effect of increased prices
through surcharges. The company generates EBITDA margins in the
high-single-digit percentage area. However, its profitability is weak relative
to its industry peers.
Following the company's recent fleet replenishment, we expect capital
expenditures to moderate over the next few years. For the nine months ended
Sept. 30, 2011, capital expenditures net of proceeds from asset disposals
resulted in a cash inflow of $6 million, a sizable change from the $48 million
net spending in 2010. For 2012, we expect net capital expenditures to be in
the $10 million to $15 million range.
Western Express expanded its service offering to include dry-van, flatbed, and
dedicated truckload services through a series of acquisitions. Because of its
acquisition history and private ownership structure, Western Express is highly
leveraged, with limited financing sources. Currently, adjusted debt (including
operating leases and other debt-like obligations) to EBITDA exceeds 12x, and
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt is negative. (As a private company,
Western Express does not publicly disclose its financial information.) As
Western Express integrates the newer fleet into its operations, we expect
modest earnings improvement from increased fuel efficiency and lower
maintenance expense on newer trucks. In the next few years, earnings growth
may strengthen credit ratios, resulting in total debt to EBITDA of about 10x
and FFO to total debt in the low-single-digit percentage area.
Liquidity
Western Express has "less than adequate" liquidity under our criteria, given
minimal FFO and low cash balances. In accordance with our liquidity criteria,
the expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment include
the following:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources relative to its uses to be
less than 1x over the next 12 to 18 months.
-- We assumed liquidity sources of about $10 million to $15 million over
the next 12 months, consisting of FFO, asset sale proceeds, and unused credit
facility capacity.
-- We estimate uses totaling $10 million to $20 million, which includes
capital spending, debt maturities, and working capital needs.
-- Net sources could be positive, if EBITDA declined 10% or more,
although the company might not be in compliance with key bank covenants.
-- Given its standing as a privately held, midsized trucking company,
Western Express has somewhat limited access to capital markets in our
assessment.
-- In our view, Western Express has little capacity to withstand
low-probability adversities or absorb substantial event risks without
factoring in capital-spending cuts or further asset sales.
Western Express typically keeps relatively low cash balances but maintains
modest borrowing capacity under its $40 million unrated asset-backed loan
(ABL) facility. We do not expect meaningful free cash flow generation over the
next few years given the company's fleet replenishment plans. Western Express'
$285 million senior secured notes have no amortization requirements;
accordingly, the company has no material debt maturities over the next several
years. The secured notes mature in 2015 and include standard incurrence
covenants as well as limitations on additional debt, asset sales, mergers, and
restricted payments. The credit facility includes a consolidated fixed charge
ratio minimum of 1x, which is tested if availability falls below $6 million.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. We expect Western Express' earnings and operating
results to improve gradually as a result of lower maintenance costs on a
relatively new fleet. Still, we expect the company to face rising fuel costs
and higher labor expenses due to the shortage of qualified drivers.
We could lower the ratings if earnings fail to improve or if FFO to debt
remains negative over the next few quarters. We could also lower the ratings
if liquidity becomes constrained and revolver availability falls below $6
million, bringing the minimum fixed charge coverage covenant into effect.
Given the company's depressed earnings and weak credit metrics, we believe an
upgrade is unlikely over the next several quarters.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revision
To From
Western Express Inc.
Corporate credit rating CCC+/Negative/-- CCC+/Stable/--
Senior secured CCC+
Recovery rating 4
