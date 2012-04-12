版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Western Express outlook to negative

April 12 - Overview	
     -- Nashville, Tenn.-based Western Express Inc.'s recent operating 	
performance has been weaker than we expected as a result of operational 	
challenges and rising fuel costs.	
     -- We are affirming our ratings on the company, based on our expectation 	
that Western Express will continue to meet its interest payments over the 	
coming year.	
     -- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable.	
     -- However, we expect Western Express' earnings and operating results to 	
improve gradually as a result of lower maintenance costs on a relatively new 	
fleet. Still, we expect the company to face rising fuel costs and higher labor 	
expenses due to the shortage of qualified drivers.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC+' 	
corporate credit rating on U.S.-based Western Express Inc. and revised the 	
outlook to negative from stable.	
	
Rationale	
Our outlook revision reflects Western Express' weaker-than-expected earnings 	
over the past few quarters. The company continues to generate operating losses 	
due to rising insurance expense and fuel costs, as well as challenges related 	
to the integration of its fleet of new tractors.	
	
Our ratings on U.S.-based Western Express Inc. reflect the truckload carrier's 	
highly leveraged financial profile and participation in the capital-intensive 	
and cyclical trucking sector, which is subject to pricing pressure and intense 	
competition. The company's midsize market position and customer diversity only 	
partly offset these weaknesses. Western Express owns and operates a fleet of 	
about 2,300 tractors, 6,700 trailers, and 13 service centers across 10 states, 	
primarily on the East Coast. The company's fleet consists of dry-van, flatbed, 	
and dedicated truckload vehicles. Under our criteria, we characterize the 	
company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," financial risk profile as 	
"highly leveraged," and liquidity as "less than adequate."	
	
The company maintains a respectable market position but operates in a highly 	
fragmented industry, where the top 10 truckload (TL) companies account for 	
less than 5% of the total for-hire truckload market. As a result, Western 	
Express faces intense competition and pricing pressure from larger industry 	
players such as Swift Corp., US Xpress Enterprises Inc., and J.B. Hunt 	
Transport Services Inc. In addition, Western Express has substantial exposure 	
to more-cyclical end markets such as building materials, paper, and steel 	
(mostly through its flatbed operations), which are suffering from the recent 	
housing downturn. 	
	
Similar to other TL carriers, Western Express is subject to volatile fuel 	
costs and rising nonunion labor costs. While its fuel costs are significant, 	
Western Express has been able to mitigate the effect of increased prices 	
through surcharges. The company generates EBITDA margins in the 	
high-single-digit percentage area. However, its profitability is weak relative 	
to its industry peers.	
	
Following the company's recent fleet replenishment, we expect capital 	
expenditures to moderate over the next few years. For the nine months ended 	
Sept. 30, 2011, capital expenditures net of proceeds from asset disposals 	
resulted in a cash inflow of $6 million, a sizable change from the $48 million 	
net spending in 2010. For 2012, we expect net capital expenditures to be in 	
the $10 million to $15 million range.	
	
Western Express expanded its service offering to include dry-van, flatbed, and 	
dedicated truckload services through a series of acquisitions. Because of its 	
acquisition history and private ownership structure, Western Express is highly 	
leveraged, with limited financing sources. Currently, adjusted debt (including 	
operating leases and other debt-like obligations) to EBITDA exceeds 12x, and 	
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt is negative. (As a private company, 	
Western Express does not publicly disclose its financial information.) As 	
Western Express integrates the newer fleet into its operations, we expect 	
modest earnings improvement from increased fuel efficiency and lower 	
maintenance expense on newer trucks. In the next few years, earnings growth 	
may strengthen credit ratios, resulting in total debt to EBITDA of about 10x 	
and FFO to total debt in the low-single-digit percentage area.	
	
Liquidity	
Western Express has "less than adequate" liquidity under our criteria, given 	
minimal FFO and low cash balances. In accordance with our liquidity criteria, 	
the expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment include 	
the following:	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources relative to its uses to be 	
less than 1x over the next 12 to 18 months.	
     -- We assumed liquidity sources of about $10 million to $15 million over 	
the next 12 months, consisting of FFO, asset sale proceeds, and unused credit 	
facility capacity. 	
     -- We estimate uses totaling $10 million to $20 million, which includes 	
capital spending, debt maturities, and working capital needs.	
     -- Net sources could be positive, if EBITDA declined 10% or more, 	
although the company might not be in compliance with key bank covenants.	
     -- Given its standing as a privately held, midsized trucking company, 	
Western Express has somewhat limited access to capital markets in our 	
assessment.	
     -- In our view, Western Express has little capacity to withstand 	
low-probability adversities or absorb substantial event risks without 	
factoring in capital-spending cuts or further asset sales.	
	
Western Express typically keeps relatively low cash balances but maintains 	
modest borrowing capacity under its $40 million unrated asset-backed loan 	
(ABL) facility. We do not expect meaningful free cash flow generation over the 	
next few years given the company's fleet replenishment plans. Western Express' 	
$285 million senior secured notes have no amortization requirements; 	
accordingly, the company has no material debt maturities over the next several 	
years. The secured notes mature in 2015 and include standard incurrence 	
covenants as well as limitations on additional debt, asset sales, mergers, and 	
restricted payments. The credit facility includes a consolidated fixed charge 	
ratio minimum of 1x, which is tested if availability falls below $6 million.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is negative. We expect Western Express' earnings and operating 	
results to improve gradually as a result of lower maintenance costs on a 	
relatively new fleet. Still, we expect the company to face rising fuel costs 	
and higher labor expenses due to the shortage of qualified drivers. 	
	
We could lower the ratings if earnings fail to improve or if FFO to debt 	
remains negative over the next few quarters. We could also lower the ratings 	
if liquidity becomes constrained and revolver availability falls below $6 	
million, bringing the minimum fixed charge coverage covenant into effect. 	
Given the company's depressed earnings and weak credit metrics, we believe an 	
upgrade is unlikely over the next several quarters. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revision	
                                        To                 From	
Western Express Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                CCC+/Negative/--   CCC+/Stable/--	
 Senior secured                         CCC+	
  Recovery rating                       4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

