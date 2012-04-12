TEXT-Fitch cuts CE Generation LLC notes

April 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded $190 million outstanding senior notes ($400 million original issue) due in 2018 at CE Generation LLC (CE Gen) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-.' The downgrade hinges on lower than expected revenue forecasts at CE Gen's portfolio of geothermal projects, and projected financial metrics that are below the investment grade rating category. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Energy Revenue Correlated With Natural Gas: Almost 80% of total energy revenues are exposed to variable Short-Run-Avoided-Cost (SRAC) pricing beginning in May 2012. Fitch believes natural gas prices, and therefore SRAC prices, will remain below prior forecasts through 2018, reducing expected cash flow. Fitch estimates SRAC energy prices in 2012 could reflect a 25 - 30% decrease from fixed energy rates under the same revenue contracts in 2011. Capacity prices continue to be fixed. --Highly Rated Geothermal Project Off-Takers: Geothermal output is contracted under nine investment grade purchase power agreements (PPAs); eight with Southern California Edison (SCE, rated 'A-' with Stable Outlook, by Fitch) and one with Arizona Public Service ('BBB-'; Stable Outlook). Production is 100% contracted through 2016, and 84% contracted through 2018. Fitch expects the geothermal projects will to renew or re-contract the expiring PPAs due to Renewable Portfolio Standards in California. --Strong Geothermal Operations: The rating continues to benefit from a diverse base of ten, well maintained geothermal projects with strong operating histories, situated on an excellent geothermal resource. The ten geothermal projects, held at a subsidiary of CE Gen, together continue to perform at a capacity factor of 92% or greater. --Weak Financial Metrics, But Short Maturity: Consolidated debt service coverage improved in 2011 to 1.55 times (x) from 1.34x in 2010, as structurally senior debt service at the geothermal projects began to step down. However, based on the conversion of existing revenue contracts to SRAC pricing, projected debt service coverage on a consolidated basis averages 1.24x through 2018, more consistent with a 'BB' category rating. The six year remaining debt term, relative to the long useful life of the asset, is a meaningful mitigant. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Weak Geothermal Production: Deterioration of energy generation at the geothermal projects, which provide 90% of residual cash flow for debt service. --Lower Natural Gas Prices: Gas prices, a major input of the SRAC formula, below current Fitch forecasts that further depress SRAC energy prices. --Reduced SRAC exposure: Replacement of existing revenue contracts with less volatile revenue contracts not based on SRAC pricing. SECURITY The senior notes are secured by all assets of CE Gen, including the residual cash flow of its portfolio of 13 energy projects, as well as equity interests in the project companies, and all operational and depository accounts. CREDIT UPDATE Fitch received updated cash flow forecasts from the issuer incorporating revised output levels, SRAC prices, gas prices, cost estimates, capital expenditures, and residual cash flow distributions to CE Gen. Distributions from the geothermal projects hover around 90% of total cash available for CE Gen debt service in these forecasts. Fitch constructed its own rating case using the following adjustments: --Total geothermal capacity of 92.0% annually through 2018, matching the historical trend; --Revised SRAC pricing formula implemented in California in January 2012. The new formula fixes heat rates through July 2015, and allows heat rates to track the market heat-rates thereafter; --SRAC prices forecast under a low pricing environment, reflecting a low of $4.27 per MMBtu. Fitch's gas prices correlate to a low SRAC price of $45.77 per MWh in 2012. The Fitch SRAC price is close to 28% below the fixed-rate energy prices earned in 2011; --Distributions from gas-fired projects held flat at historical levels with no credit for possible higher priced revenue contracts; --Levelized capex for the projected period, acknowledging that forecast capex is discretionary and could be delayed at the issuer's option; --Levelized operating expenses for the projected period, mirroring the levelized capex which would also cause operating costs to be more evenly spread. Note that no mandatory major maintenance is deferred under this assumption. Including the above adjustments, Fitch calculates average consolidated debt service coverage in the rating case of 1.24x, which is not commensurate with an investment grade rating for thermal power projects. Fitch uses a consolidated debt service rating case metric, instead of a project level metric, to determine the total cash available within CE Gen to service debt that exists at both the project and parent levels. The agency notes that CE Gen's geothermal projects continue to hold $138 million debt that is structurally senior to the outstanding $190 million debt at CE Gen. The geothermal project debt requires 1.50x debt service coverage in order to permit upstream residual cash to CE Gen. These projects have amply exceeded the 1.50x distribution trigger in the last three years and Fitch does not see equity lock-up as a key risk to the project profile at this time. CE Gen's geothermal projects completed an ambitious four-year capital expenditure program to replace piping systems in 2011 that is expected to reduce operating expenses going forward by about 12% annually. Fitch viewed this investment favorably, and gave CE Gen full credit for the reduced operating expenses in the rating case metrics. CE Gen is a special purpose holding company created solely to issue the senior secured notes and hold the equity interests in 13 generating assets with an aggregate net ownership interest of 770 megawatts. CE Gen's ten geothermal facilities are located in the Imperial Valley near Calipatria, California, and its three gas fired facilities are located in Plattsburg, New York (Saranac); Big Springs, Texas (Power Resources); and Yuma, Arizona (Yuma), respectively. CE Gen is owned 50% by U.S. based MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company (rated 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook) and 50% by Canadian based TransAlta USA Inc. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'California's Latest Energy Push' (Jan. 3, 2012); --'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' (Aug. 16, 2010); --'Rating Criteria for Thermal Power Projects' (June 20, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance Rating Criteria for Thermal Power Projects