TEXT-S&P: Enterprise Holdings ratings unaffected

April 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that ERAC USA Finance LLC's commencement of a consent solicitation for certain bonds does not affect our ratings or outlook on ERAC or its parent Enterprise Holdings Inc. (BBB+/Stable/A-2). If successful, certain changes to covenants and events of default on the associated bonds would conform to covenants and events of default on other outstanding debt. The ratings on St. Louis, Mo.-based Enterprise and ERAC, its wholly owned finance subsidiary, reflect Enterprise's leading market position in the relatively stable off-airport (replacement and local) segment of the car rental industry, and good earnings and cash flow generation. Enterprise is the largest global car rental company, although most of its operations are based in the U.S., with close to $13 billion of revenues in fiscal 2011 (ended July 31). Despite expected pressure on earnings and cash flow due to higher vehicle prices, we expect Enterprise's financial profile to remain relatively consistent through 2013, with FFO to debt averaging in the mid- to high-40% area over that period. We could raise ratings if demand is stronger than our expectations or if prices on new vehicles are lower than expected, resulting in FFO to debt of more than 50% on a sustained basis. Ratings are not likely to be lowered. However, we could lower ratings if FFO to debt declined to the mid-30% area for a sustained period, likely the result of significantly weaker demand associated with reduced levels of airline travel. We could also consider a downgrade if the used car market were to return to the depressed levels seen in late 2008 and early 2009, resulting in losses on sales of vehicles.