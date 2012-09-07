TEXT-Fitch affirms Springleaf's ratings

版本:
Sept 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured debt ratings of Springleaf Finance Corporation
(Springleaf) at 'CCC'. Fitch also affirms the preferred stock ratings of AGFC
Capital Trust I at 'C/RR6'. Finally, Fitch has withdrawn the 'CCC' IDR assigned
to Springleaf Finance, Inc. as the entity no longer exists.

The rating affirmations are based upon Springleaf's continued weak operating
performance, which limits upward rating momentum. The company continues to
report operating losses as margins remain depressed and overall asset quality
metrics, while moderately improving, remain at relatively high levels. Fitch
does not expect the current volume of originations will be sufficient to
overcome continued margin pressure in the immediate term.

Fitch's affirmations are also based upon Springleaf's progress implementing a
longer term funding plan. As of June 30, 2012, the company had approximately
$1.3 billion of liquidity generated from proceeds from operations and
securitizations completed during 2012. In addition, Springleaf generated $736
million of additional proceeds from another securitization transaction completed
in August 2012. However, Fitch remains concerned with approximately $1.8 billion
of upcoming debt maturities in 2013, as current cash resources will be used to
satisfy debt maturities for the remainder of 2012. The repayment of debt for
2013 will largely be dependent on the successful execution of securitization or
other funding activities during the remainder of 2012 and 2013. Fitch believes
there is material execution risk associated with this plan, and barring
meaningful access to the capital markets over the next several months,
Springleaf may have insufficient flexibility to address its near-term
maturities.

Fitch expects credit costs will continue to pressure profitability, as
delinquencies have stabilized, but remain elevated at 6.48% at June 30, 2012.
Fitch acknowledges Springleaf's efforts to restructure its operations to move
collections of 60+ mortgage delinquencies to a centralized process, which helped
to stabilize asset quality metrics over the last year. However, a weak economic
environment, high unemployment and depressed real estate values are expected to
weight on the nonprime customer, thus preventing meaningful credit improvement
in the near term.

Leverage, as measured by debt to equity, is high relative to the risk
characteristics of the balance sheet. Balance sheet leverage increased
marginally to 8.98x at June 30, 2012, compared to 8.80x one-year prior as
Springleaf's equity base was reduced by operating losses. Fitch does not
anticipate material improvement in leverage over the near term at Springleaf, as
operating losses will continue to hamper its equity base.

Rating Drivers and Sensitivities

Positive rating momentum could be driven by the stabilization of operating
performance resulting in a return to profitability, an improvement in asset
quality performance, successful execution of the company's proposed ABS conduit
facility and follow-on term issuances, and a substantial reduction in leverage
to previously targeted levels.

Conversely, substantial deterioration of the unencumbered portfolio leading to
further losses would likely generate negative rating momentum or may result in
notching the senior unsecured rating below the current IDR. Should liquidity be
insufficient to repay upcoming debt maturities, resulting in a debt
restructuring this would likely lead to a restricted default on the IDR and all
classes of debt.

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:

Springleaf Finance Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'CCC';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'CCC/RR4'.

AGFC Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'C/RR6'.

Fitch has withdrawn the following rating as the entity no longer exists:

Springleaf Finance, Inc.
--Long-term IDR withdrawn at 'CCC'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

