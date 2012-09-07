TEXT-Fitch affirms Springleaf's ratings

Sept 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt ratings of Springleaf Finance Corporation (Springleaf) at 'CCC'. Fitch also affirms the preferred stock ratings of AGFC Capital Trust I at 'C/RR6'. Finally, Fitch has withdrawn the 'CCC' IDR assigned to Springleaf Finance, Inc. as the entity no longer exists. The rating affirmations are based upon Springleaf's continued weak operating performance, which limits upward rating momentum. The company continues to report operating losses as margins remain depressed and overall asset quality metrics, while moderately improving, remain at relatively high levels. Fitch does not expect the current volume of originations will be sufficient to overcome continued margin pressure in the immediate term. Fitch's affirmations are also based upon Springleaf's progress implementing a longer term funding plan. As of June 30, 2012, the company had approximately $1.3 billion of liquidity generated from proceeds from operations and securitizations completed during 2012. In addition, Springleaf generated $736 million of additional proceeds from another securitization transaction completed in August 2012. However, Fitch remains concerned with approximately $1.8 billion of upcoming debt maturities in 2013, as current cash resources will be used to satisfy debt maturities for the remainder of 2012. The repayment of debt for 2013 will largely be dependent on the successful execution of securitization or other funding activities during the remainder of 2012 and 2013. Fitch believes there is material execution risk associated with this plan, and barring meaningful access to the capital markets over the next several months, Springleaf may have insufficient flexibility to address its near-term maturities. Fitch expects credit costs will continue to pressure profitability, as delinquencies have stabilized, but remain elevated at 6.48% at June 30, 2012. Fitch acknowledges Springleaf's efforts to restructure its operations to move collections of 60+ mortgage delinquencies to a centralized process, which helped to stabilize asset quality metrics over the last year. However, a weak economic environment, high unemployment and depressed real estate values are expected to weight on the nonprime customer, thus preventing meaningful credit improvement in the near term. Leverage, as measured by debt to equity, is high relative to the risk characteristics of the balance sheet. Balance sheet leverage increased marginally to 8.98x at June 30, 2012, compared to 8.80x one-year prior as Springleaf's equity base was reduced by operating losses. Fitch does not anticipate material improvement in leverage over the near term at Springleaf, as operating losses will continue to hamper its equity base. Rating Drivers and Sensitivities Positive rating momentum could be driven by the stabilization of operating performance resulting in a return to profitability, an improvement in asset quality performance, successful execution of the company's proposed ABS conduit facility and follow-on term issuances, and a substantial reduction in leverage to previously targeted levels. Conversely, substantial deterioration of the unencumbered portfolio leading to further losses would likely generate negative rating momentum or may result in notching the senior unsecured rating below the current IDR. Should liquidity be insufficient to repay upcoming debt maturities, resulting in a debt restructuring this would likely lead to a restricted default on the IDR and all classes of debt. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Springleaf Finance Corp. --Long-term IDR at 'CCC'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'CCC/RR4'. AGFC Capital Trust I --Preferred stock at 'C/RR6'. Fitch has withdrawn the following rating as the entity no longer exists: Springleaf Finance, Inc. --Long-term IDR withdrawn at 'CCC'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2012; --'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions,' dated Aug. 15, 2012; --'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated Dec. 12, 2011; --'Treatment of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', dated Dec. 15, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis