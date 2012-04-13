版本:
TEXT-S&P raise Rolls-Royce to 'A/A-1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)`)	
    April 13 - Overview	
     -- In our view, U.K.-based aerospace group Rolls-Royce PLC has shown 	
strong and resilient operating and financial performance throughout the 	
economic cycle.	
     -- Strong and stable cash flow generation has allowed Rolls-Royce to 	
maintain credit metrics at the high end of what we consider commensurate with 	
the group's "modest" financial risk profile.	
     -- We are therefore raising our long- and short-term corporate credit 	
ratings on Rolls-Royce to 'A/A-1' from 'A-/A-2'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Rolls-Royce will maintain 	
its solid cash flow generation and "modest" financial risk profile in the 	
medium term.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long- and 	
short-term corporate credit ratings on U.K.-based aerospace group Rolls-Royce 	
PLC to 'A/A-1' from 'A-/A-2'. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we raised our issue rating on Rolls-Royce's senior unsecured 	
debt to 'A' from 'A-'.	
Rationale	
The rating action reflects Rolls-Royce's resilient operating and financial 	
performance throughout the economic cycle, and stronger recent performance 	
than our previous forecasts. The group's strong and stable cash flow 	
generation has resulted in credit metrics at the high end of the range for a 	
"modest" financial risk profile. 	
	
We estimate that Rolls-Royce's earnings will increase at a low-double-digit 	
annual rate over the next two to three years, based on our expectation of 	
positive trends in most of the group's markets and its leaner cost base 	
following an extensive restructuring in previous years. We anticipate that the 	
group will maintain an operating margin of about 11% before financing costs 	
and taxes, in line with past levels. This should generate sufficient funds 	
from operations (FFO) to cover the extensive capital investments necessary to 	
support Rolls-Royce's technology and manufacturing advantage. We therefore 	
believe that Rolls-Royce will be able to maintain FFO to debt at levels above 	
the 50%-60% range that we consider to be commensurate with the rating.	
	
Rolls-Royce estimates that it will receive a $1.5 billion cash inflow 	
following the restructuring of its participation in the International Aero 	
Engines (IAE) partnership in the course of 2012. We assume that Rolls-Royce 	
will use this cash largely to reduce leverage. We anticipate that Rolls-Royce 	
will continue to generate Standard & Poor's-adjusted free operating cash flow 	
(FOCF) of about GBP200 million-GBP300 million in the next 24 months. This should	
allow the group to progressively increase shareholder remuneration, while 	
discretionary cash flows in the same period may turn modestly negative.	
	
The ratings are supported by Rolls-Royce's strong market positions in the 	
civil and military aviation industries, its high share of more-stable 	
aftermarket sales, and its fairly diverse earnings base. In addition, 	
Rolls-Royce enjoys strong and relatively stable cash generation, in our view, 	
and has demonstrated good liquidity management. We consider these factors to 	
be partly tempered by the highly competitive and cyclical nature of the 	
industries in which the group operates, and by the general risk arising from 	
highly volatile air traffic volumes.	
	
Liquidity	
The short-term rating is 'A-1'. We classify Rolls-Royce's liquidity as 	
"strong" under our criteria, based on its liquidity position as of Dec. 31, 	
2011. We estimate that Rolls-Royce's sources of liquidity will cover uses by 	
at least 1.5x over the next 12 months. 	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Rolls-Royce's liquidity sources for the next 12 months 	
include:	
     -- Reported cash and cash equivalents of about GBP1.3 billion, GBP550
million 	
of which we consider to be tied to operations and therefore exclude from our 	
calculation of the group's liquidity coverage ratio.	
     -- A total of GBP1.2 billion in revolving credit facilities, fully undrawn 	
as of Dec. 31, 2011. The group has extended the maturities of its credit lines 	
to 2016 and 2019.	
     -- An approximate $1.5 billion (GBP940 million) cash inflow following the 	
restructuring of Rolls-Royce's participation in IAE, which the group estimates 	
it will receive in 2012.	
     -- Significant financial flexibility, due to Rolls-Royce's large business 	
portfolio and positive FOCF that we anticipate the group will generate in the 	
coming 24 months.	
	
Rolls-Royce does not have any near-term debt maturities, and the next sizable 	
debt repayment is due in 2019, when a GBP500 million bond matures.	
	
The group's credit facilities do not include rating triggers that would 	
require Rolls-Royce to accelerate or repay any of its borrowings. We also 	
understand that Rolls-Royce is not at risk from liquidity triggers or margin 	
calls with respect to the derivatives used in its hedge portfolio.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that Rolls-Royce will continue to 	
generate solid free cash flows on the back of steady operating margins, and 	
maintain a "modest" financial risk profile characterized by an average ratio 	
of FFO to net debt of about 50%-60% throughout the economic cycle. Therefore, 	
Rolls-Royce's currently very solid credit metrics incorporate a fair degree of 	
headroom. 	
	
A rapid decline in FFO to debt to the low end of the 50%-60% range or lower 	
(for instance, on the back of a significant increase in payments to 	
shareholders or large debt-funded acquisitions) would signal a comparatively 	
more aggressive financial policy and would put downward pressure on the 	
ratings. 	
	
Although unlikely for the next two years, we could raise the ratings if 	
Rolls-Royce were to achieve a structural improvement in its earnings and cash 	
flow generation, allowing it to consistently post operating margins in the 	
mid-teens.	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Rolls-Royce PLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A/Stable/A-1       A-/Positive/A-2	
  Senior Unsecured Debt                 A                  A-	
	
