TEXT-S&P puts Garda World on watch negative

Overview
     -- We are placing all our ratings on Garda World Security Corp., 
including our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company, on 
CreditWatch with negative implications.
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the company's announcement today of 
a management buyout of Garda. 
     -- We will resolve this CreditWatch in the next three months. We would 
likely lower the ratings if the management buyout leads to deterioration in 
Garda's credit metrics. 

Rating Action
On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of its ratings 
on Montreal-based Garda World Security Corp., including its 'B+' long-term 
credit rating on the company, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch placement reflects Garda's announcement today of a management 
buyout of C$1.1 billion, which is backed by private equity. 

Rationale
The ratings on Garda reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's 
satisfactory business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. The 
company has high leverage, weak cash flow protection measures, and liquidity 
that is potentially constrained by the modest cushion under the secured credit 
facilities' financial covenants. These weaknesses are mitigated in part by 
what we consider Garda's solid market position in its core businesses and high 
barriers to entry to the cash logistics segment. 

CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch on Garda in the next three months. If the 
transaction were to be completed as announced, and given that it will be 
funded by a private equity firm, the rating will be limited to the 'B' 
category as per our criteria.   

We would likely lower the ratings on Garda if the management buyout leads to 
deterioration in the company's credit metrics. 

Ratings List
Garda World Security Corp.
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative
                           To                  From
Corporate credit rating    B+/Watch Neg/--     B+/Stable/--
Senior secured             BB/Watch Neg        BB
Recovery rating            1                   1
Senior unsecured debt      B/Watch Neg         B
 Recovery rating           5                   5


