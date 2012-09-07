TEXT-S&P puts Garda World on watch negative

Overview -- We are placing all our ratings on Garda World Security Corp., including our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the company's announcement today of a management buyout of Garda. -- We will resolve this CreditWatch in the next three months. We would likely lower the ratings if the management buyout leads to deterioration in Garda's credit metrics. Rating Action On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of its ratings on Montreal-based Garda World Security Corp., including its 'B+' long-term credit rating on the company, on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch placement reflects Garda's announcement today of a management buyout of C$1.1 billion, which is backed by private equity. Rationale The ratings on Garda reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's satisfactory business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. The company has high leverage, weak cash flow protection measures, and liquidity that is potentially constrained by the modest cushion under the secured credit facilities' financial covenants. These weaknesses are mitigated in part by what we consider Garda's solid market position in its core businesses and high barriers to entry to the cash logistics segment. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch on Garda in the next three months. If the transaction were to be completed as announced, and given that it will be funded by a private equity firm, the rating will be limited to the 'B' category as per our criteria. We would likely lower the ratings on Garda if the management buyout leads to deterioration in the company's credit metrics. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, April 4, 2006 Ratings List Garda World Security Corp. Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative To From Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/-- Senior secured BB/Watch Neg BB Recovery rating 1 1 Senior unsecured debt B/Watch Neg B Recovery rating 5 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.