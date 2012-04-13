TEXT-S&P rates Seitel's proposed term loan 'B'

April 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B' rating to Seitel Inc.'s proposed $275 million second lien term loan maturing in 2018. The recovery rating on this debt is a '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The Houston-based seismic data company plans to use the proceeds to redeem the $275 million outstanding on its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due 2014. The 'B' rating and stable outlook on Seitel reflect our assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings incorporate the continued recovery of the North American oilfield services industry from the trough levels of 2009, along with the company's improved liquidity position and debt leverage measures. (Our corporate and issue-level ratings are contingent upon the company using proceeds from the proposed term loan to redeem the existing $275 million of unsecured debt, as proposed). For a complete rationale, see our research update on Seitel published March 26, 2012. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. RATINGS LIST Seitel Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- New Rating Proposed $275 mil 2nd-lien term loan due 2018 B Recovery rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.