TEXT-S&P rates Seitel's proposed term loan 'B'

April 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B' rating
to Seitel Inc.'s proposed $275 million second lien term loan maturing in 2018.
The recovery rating on this debt is a '3', reflecting our expectation of
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The
Houston-based seismic data company plans to use the proceeds to redeem the $275
million outstanding on its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due 2014. 	
	
The 'B' rating and stable outlook on Seitel reflect our assessment of the 	
company's "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The 	
ratings incorporate the continued recovery of the North American oilfield 	
services industry from the trough levels of 2009, along with the company's 	
improved liquidity position and debt leverage measures.	
	
(Our corporate and issue-level ratings are contingent upon the company using 	
proceeds from the proposed term loan to redeem the existing $275 million of 	
unsecured debt, as proposed).	
	
For a complete rationale, see our research update on Seitel published March 	
26, 2012. 	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.	
	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Seitel Inc. 	
 Corporate credit rating                        B/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
 Proposed $275 mil 2nd-lien term loan due 2018  B	
  Recovery rating                               3 	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

