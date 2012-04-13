TEXT-Fitch affirms Owens & Minor's IDR at 'BBB-'

April 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term ratings of Owens & Minor
Inc. (OMI) at 'BBB-'. The rating action affects approximately $200 million of
debt at Dec. 31, 2011. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings are supported by OMI's:
--Continued steady operating profile;
--Strong position in the oligopolistic U.S. acute care medical-surgical
distribution industry;
--Decent top-line growth despite depressed healthcare utilization;
--Low but stable profit margins with potential support from third-party
logistics business in the intermediate-term;
--Consistent and sufficient cash flows; and
--A very low debt balance leading to considerable flexibility at current
ratings.
Rating concerns include:
--The expectation for very modest growth in hospital admissions and healthcare
utilization overall;
--Higher capital spending forecasts for IT and other investments; and
--The potential for leveraging transactions over the ratings horizon.
RATING ACTION TRIGGERS
A negative rating action could result from a leveraging transaction which pushes
leverage to or above 3.0 times (x) to 3.5x with less than compelling evidence of
returning to 2.5x or below within 12-18 months. A sizeable acquisition outside
the range of OMI's core competencies could also pose a threat to the ratings.
Further deteriorating economic conditions leading to depressed consumption of
and demand for medical products could potentially add pressure to OMI's ratings
as well.
A positive rating action is not anticipated in the near term, although the
company currently has financial metrics and a business model that could give
support for one. Fitch believes OMI's current 'BBB-' ratings provide adequate
flexibility for the potential for leveraging transactions as outlined above and
as demonstrated by OMI's 2006 purchase of McKesson Corp.'s acute care
distribution business. Fitch anticipates that OMI would reduce leverage in a
timely manner if it were to pursue such a large, leveraging acquisition.
STABLE PERFORMANCE THROUGH & SINCE WORST OF ECONOMIC DOWNTURN
Although certainly not immune to the effects of economic pressures, the medical
products market is relatively recession-resistant. Nonetheless, volumes have
been depressed somewhat due to declining hospital admissions and elective
surgery procedures. Fitch believes these declines seem to have bottomed out -
pending future macroeconomic developments - and should return to growth, albeit
modest, in the intermediate term.
OMI has maintained solid operations despite the severe economic downturn,
leading to strong and stable financial performance. Despite decreased
utilization of healthcare, OMI has maintained stable EBITDA margins of
approximately 2.8%-3% for each of the past four fiscal years. Funds from
operations (FFO) has also been steady in the range of $160-$180 million over
this same timeframe.
DECENT TOP-LINE GROWTH AND MARGIN SUPPORT
OMI generated good top-line growth of 6.2% in 2011, supported by flatter
healthcare utilization trends compared to 2008-2010 and its new third-party
logistics (3PL) business brought on in 2010. Fitch anticipates that moderate
growth in healthcare utilization and the continued growth of OMI's 3PL business
will support organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits over the ratings
horizon. Furthermore, the trend of hospital networks acquiring and expanding
into adjacent provider markets, such as physician practices and ambulatory
surgery centers, provides OMI with a further opportunity for growth.
Margins in the medical products distribution business are inherently low. Fitch
expects stable margins with modest support in the intermediate term as the
higher-margin 3PL business grows and as the company's investments in product
management and sourcing and information technology begin to pay off. Fitch notes
that OMI's customers are as cost-conscious as ever in the midst of a healthcare
environment that encompasses more rapid provider consolidation, reimbursement
pressures, and regulatory uncertainty.
SUFFICIENT CASH FLOWS AND GOOD WORKING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Aided by very good working capital management, Fitch expects OMI to generate
cash from operations sufficient to fund capital expenditures and the company's
dividend. Forecasted FCF for 2012 is below what Fitch deems as a more normal
run-rate for OMI due to increased investment in key technology modernizations.
OMI has stated that it expects capital expenditures to increase materially in
2012 and 2013, and dividends will likely see modest growth in-line with previous
years. Fitch notes that OMI's dividend has increased to 31.5% of FFO in 2011
from 18.2% in 2008. Fitch expects OMI to remain committed to growing its
dividend over the ratings horizon.
SOLID LIQUIDITY, CONSIDERABLE FLEXIBILITY AT CURRENT RATINGS
OMI's current credit profile provides a considerable degree of flexibility at
the company's current 'BBB-' ratings. Leverage of 0.81x at Dec. 31, 2011 is
materially below the 2.0x-2.5x range stated as appropriate for the 'BBB-'
ratings. The company's stable EBITDA margins in the face of the economic
downturn, in addition to the stability of the medical-surgical distribution
industry, contribute to OMI's stable credit profile.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes that OMI's current 'BBB-' ratings provide adequate
flexibility in light of weak healthcare utilization trends, a growing dividend
payout, and the potential for large, leveraging acquisitions over the ratings
horizon.
At Dec. 31, 2011, OMI had approximately $136 million of cash and equivalents and
$345 million available (net of $5 million in outstanding letters of credit)
under its $350 million revolver due June 2013. The company has $200 million of
notes due in 2016.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings of OMI as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-';
--Senior Unsecured Bank Facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB-'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'2012 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare' (Dec. 7, 2011).
