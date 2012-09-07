版本:
TEXT-S&P may raise American Realty Capital Trust Inc

Overview
     -- Realty Income Corp. has signed a definitive agreement with American 
Realty Capital Trust Inc. to acquire American Realty Capital and all of its 
outstanding shares.
     -- We are placing our 'BB' corporate credit rating on American Realty 
Capital Trust on CreditWatch with positive implications.
     -- The CreditWatch action reflects the likelihood that we would raise 
American Realty Capital Trust's corporate credit rating to that of Realty 
Income if the transaction closes as expected.
 
Rating Action
On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB' corporate 
credit rating on American Realty Capital Trust Inc. (ARCT) on
CreditWatch with positive implications following a proposal by higher-rated
Realty Income Corp. to acquire the company and all of its outstanding shares.
ARCT does not currently have any rated debt (see list).
Rationale
The CreditWatch placements follow the announcement that ARCT (BB/Stable/--) 
and Realty Income (BBB/Stable/--) have signed a definitive agreement under 
which Realty Income will acquire all of the outstanding shares of ARCT in a 
transaction valued at approximately $2.95 billion. Under the terms of the 
agreement, ARCT shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2874 
shares of Realty Income common stock for each share of ARCT common stock. We 
expect Realty Income to fund the acquisition by issuing $1.9 billion of its 
common stock to ARCT, assuming approximately $526 million of ARCT's secured 
debt, and immediately repaying approximately $574 million of ARCT's 
outstanding debt and related transaction expenses. The boards of directors of 
both companies have approved the transaction. Pending shareholder approval 
(from both companies), we expect the acquisition to close during the fourth 
quarter of 2012 or early in the first quarter of 2013.

New York City-based ARCT is a relatively young equity REIT that acquired most 
of its portfolio of 501 fully occupied, freestanding commercial real estate 
properties over the past two years. Before the company internalized management 
and listed its common stock on the NASDAQ in March 2012, it was external 
advised by its former sponsor (American Realty Capital) and ARCT's common 
stock was not publicly traded.

Escondido, Calif.-based Realty Income invests in single-tenant properties 
throughout the U.S. The company, an S&P MidCap 400 Index constituent, ended 
the June 30, 2012, quarter with a $5.2 billion portfolio (on a cost basis) of 
2,762 properties in 49 states.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch action reflects the likelihood that we would raise ARCT's 
corporate credit rating to that of Realty Income if the acquisition closes as 
expected. We would likely subsequently withdraw our corporate credit rating on 
ARCT based on our expectation that ARCT will be fully integrated into Realty 
Income. We plan to resolve the CreditWatch placement during the fourth quarter 
of 2012 or early in the first quarter of 2013 after the results of shareholder 
votes have been announced.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
American Realty Capital Trust Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Watch Pos/--    BB/Stable/--

