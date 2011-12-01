Text-Fitch affirms Hampton Roads PPV, LLC 2007A revs

NEW YORK, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for the following classes of Hampton Roads PPV, LLC military housing taxable revenue bonds (Hampton Roads Unaccompanied Housing Project), 2007 series A (the bonds): --Approximately $210 million class I at 'A-'; --Approximately $58 million class II at 'BB+'; --Approximately $9 million class III at 'B+'. The Outlook for the bonds is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are special limited obligations of the issuer and are secured by a first lien on all receipts of the project, the majority of which comes from the basic allowance for housing, or BAH. KEY RATING DRIVERS DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: The ratings on the bonds are being affirmed based on the 2011 debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) of 1.60 times (x), 1.23x and 1.15x, respectively based on nine months of annualized data as of Sept. 2011. These coverage levels are slightly above those projected based in the 2011 budget. Debt service increases in 2013 to its maximum beginning in 2013 (from $17.7 million in 2010 to $19.2 in 2013). OCCUPANCY AND EXPENSES DRIVE NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI): Since operating expenses far exceed initial projections (largely due to high turnover levels and utilities), managing expenses will continue to be a challenge for the project operator. Management's inability to maintain current occupancy levels and/or control project operating expenses could lead to decreased NOI and decreased debt service coverage. The project has experienced adequate occupancy levels since construction completion in July 2010 and the current occupancy is sound at 96% as of Sept. 2011. BAH RATES DRIVE REVENUE: A material decrease in BAH rates for the Norfolk market area could negatively affect debt service coverage. The 2011 Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rates demonstrated a 0.8% decline from 2010 rates and Fitch expects that 2012 BAH rates may be flat to less than a 1% increase based on third party Property and Portfolio Research projections for apartment rent levels in the Norfolk/Newport News area. ABSENCE OF CASH FUNDED DEBT SERVICE RESERVE FUND: The bonds have a debt service reserve fund whereby AMBAC serves as the surety bond provider. Fitch does not assign any value to the AMBAC surety bond and does not rely on its presence in the event of project financial deterioration. The lack of this reserve in cash detracts from bond holder security for all classes of bonds; however, the Class III bonds are most vulnerable to this fact. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT: A continuation of active expense management, generally stable occupancy rates and strong demand would likely create positive rating momentum. CREDIT PROFILE In April 2010, the developer revised pro forma cash flows to reflect construction delays, reduced occupancy levels, increased operating expenses, and reduced interest income. As of Dec. 31, 2010 year end operating data, the property met the revised budget at 1.39x, 1.07x and 1.00x respectively. Property management reports that the project continues to experience operating expenses that are much higher than what was originally underwritten. Management reports that high turnover levels, utilities and HVAC maintenance repairs are contributing to these higher expense levels. When the increased 2013 debt service amounts are applied to the annualized 2011 operating data as of Sept 2011, DSCRs decline from current levels to 1.46x, 1.13x and 1.06x, respectively. Contact: Primary Analyst Maura McGuigan Senior Director +1-212-908-0591 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Charles Giordano Senior Director +1-212-908-0607 Committee Chairperson Douglas Kilcommons Senior Director +1-212-908-0740 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in the Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Property and Portfolio Research. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. EOTMARKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [log off] [home page] Î Reuters Limited 2011 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 01/12/2011 16:07:10 WNA4913 WE SCRIPT FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS ON HAMPTON ROADS PPV, LLC 2007 A MILITARY HOUSING TAX REVS; OUTLOOK STABLE