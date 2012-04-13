TEXT-S&P removes Kellogg ratings from watch negative

Overview
-- U.S.-based Kellogg Co. is acquiring Pringles from Procter & Gamble
(AA-/Stable/A-1+) for about $2.7 billion.
-- Given our expectation that Kellogg will reduce leverage to below 3x by
2014, we are affirming our ratings, including the 'BBB+' corporate credit
rating.
-- The outlook is negative. We could lower the ratings if Kellogg is
unable to improve credit protection measures during the next 24 months,
including reducing and sustaining lease- and pension-adjusted leverage to
below 3x and improving funds from operations (FFO) to total debt approaching
30% by 2014.
Rating Action
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed all its
ratings, including its 'BBB+' corporate credit rating, on Battle Creek,
Mich.-based Kellogg Co. and removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they
had been placed with negative implications on Feb. 15, 2012, following the
company's announcement that it was acquiring Pringles for roughly $2.7
billion, funded with approximately $2.3 million in additional debt and $450
million of international cash. The company's 'A-2' short-term and commercial
paper (CP) ratings remain unchanged.
While we affirmed the issue-level ratings at 'BBB+', the same level as the
corporate credit rating, we estimate that the company's pro forma ratio of
priority obligations to adjusted assets is on the weaker end of our threshold
for notching down for investment-grade issues, despite including some benefit
from our estimates for the brand value of Kellogg. If the company made an
additional sizable acquisition, we would consider reviewing the issue-level
ratings for a possible downgrade by one notch.
The ratings affirmation reflects our expectation that Kellogg will apply
excess cash flow to debt reduction during the next two years through the
maintenance of an EBITDA margin of at least mid- to high-teens, positive
working capital from Pringles, capital expenditures not exceeding 5% of sales,
and curtailment of its share repurchases. We estimate that pro forma for the
Pringles acquisition, leverage would increase to about 3.4x and FFO to total
debt would weaken to about 21% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 as compared
with about 2.8x and 25%, respectively, actual at year-end.
The outlook is negative. This reflects our belief that we could lower the
ratings if Kellogg is unable to reduce and sustain leverage below 3x by 2014.
We estimate this could occur if it were to use excess cash for share
repurchases instead of debt reduction and is unable to attain at least 2%
revenue growth and maintain EBITDA margin in the mid- to high-teens area
through organic growth by 2014. Pro forma for the additional debt related to
the Pringles acquisition, we estimate the company will have about $8.3 billion
in reported debt outstanding. Including our adjustments for operating leases
and pension obligations, we estimate that Kellogg will have roughly $9.3
billion in adjusted debt outstanding after the transaction.
Rationale
The ratings on Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg Co. reflect its 'strong'
business risk profile. Key credit factors considered in assessing Kellogg's
business risk profile include its well-recognized brands, leading market
positions in the ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and snack food industries, and
product and geographic diversity. These factors are partially offset by the
company's exposure to volatile commodity costs and participation in the highly
competitive cereal market, which has experienced slower growth in the U.S.
Standard & Poor's believes Kellogg has a 'significant' financial risk profile,
marked by the company's increased debt levels following the acquisition, which
have resulted in credit measures weakening to those more in line with
indicative ratios for a significant financial risk profile.
Kellogg is the largest global producer of RTE cereal (about 51% of total 2011
sales), and a large producer of snack foods (39% of sales), including cookies,
crackers, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, as well as
frozen/other items (10% of sales) including waffles and veggie foods. The
company's strong portfolio of brands, including Special K, Frosted Flakes,
Cheez-It, Eggo, Pop-Tarts, and Keebler, is supported by high levels of
advertising (about 9% of sales). We believe reinvestment in brands, through
advertising, promotion, and product innovation, helps keep private-label share
in Kellogg's categories below average levels in grocery. In our opinion,
Kellogg has good geographic diversity, with about 33% of sales generated
outside the U.S. in 2011, although most of its international sales are
currently concentrated within cereal.
We believe that Pringles will somewhat improve the company's diversity and add
operating scale to its international snack segment. We estimate that the
company's international snack division will nearly triple in sales following
the acquisition and international sales will increase to about 36% of combined
company sales. Pringles will also provide the company with channel
diversification through broader distribution at mass retailers and convenience
stores.
Performance has begun to improve after weak financial performance in 2010 that
resulted from supply chain problems, lack of product innovation, deflation in
core cereal categories, and other issues. After volume declines in 2010, the
U.S. cereal category began to show improving trends in 2011. Over the long
term, we believe the category can grow in the low-single-digits (similar to
historical rates) from areas such as health and wellness trends, product
innovation, brand building, increasing consumption beyond breakfast,
affordability, and demographic trends. Kellogg's reported sales in fiscal 2011
grew 6.5%, or 4.5% organically driven by pricing and mix. We estimate pension-
and lease-adjusted EBITDA declined by about 1% and EBITDA margins weakened to
18.8% for the year, about a 140 basis point decline from the prior year,
largely due to commodity cost inflation of about 7%. We expect margins to
remain pressured in 2012 from higher commodity costs, reinstatement of
incentive compensation, and Pringles integration costs. To partially offset
this inflation, Kellogg has raised prices, focused on productivity
initiatives, and hedged over 70% of its commodities for 2012. Upon the
completion of a three-year productivity program, Kellogg believes it will
realize more than $1 billion of annual cost savings beginning in 2012. As part
of that initiative, the company implemented its K-LEAN (Kellogg's lean,
efficient, agile network) program to optimize its global manufacturing
network, reduce waste, and develop global best practices. Following the
completion of the program, Kellogg believes it can achieve 3% to 4%
productivity savings.
Following the Pringles acquisition, we believe that credit protection measures
will weaken and have revised our financial risk profile to 'significant' from
'intermediate.' We estimate that pro forma for the Pringles acquisition,
leverage would increase to about 3.4x and FFO to total debt would weaken to
about 21% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 as compared with about 2.8x and
25%, respectively, at actual year-end. These pro forma credit statistics are
more in line with our 'significant' indicative ratios of leverage between 3x
and 4x and FFO to total debt of between 20% and 30%.
On April 23, 2010, Kellogg's board authorized a $2.5 billion, three-year share
repurchase program for 2010 through 2012. About $650 million remains available
for repurchase as of Dec. 31, 2011. The company maintains a dividend payout
between 40% and 50% of reported net earnings. We expect the company to reduce
share repurchases during the next two years to apply excess cash flow toward
debt reduction.
We expect Kellogg to improve its financial profile by reducing leverage to
below 3x and FFO to total debt to approach 30% by 2014 to maintain the current
'BBB+' corporate credit rating. Our base case scenario assumptions that we
estimate will enable Kellogg to reach these levels include:
-- Pro forma revenue growth of about 4% annually driven primarily by
pricing and favorable mix, partially offset by weaker volumes in North America
and Europe in the near term and greater growth in Latin America and Asia
Pacific.
-- EBITDA margin in the mid-double-digits reflecting continued high
commodity costs and stable operating costs that decline modestly over time
with the realization of productivity savings and cost synergies. Management
targeted annual run rate cost synergies from the acquisition of roughly $50
million and $75 million by 2014.
-- Continued strong free operating cash flow generation of at least $1
billion and capital expenditures maintained at below 5% of net revenues.
-- Positive working capital reflecting the benefit of the Pringles
acquisition.
-- Debt reduced by the paydown of CP borrowings and excess cash and the
curtailment of share repurchases. We expect the company to pay down at least
$850 million of gross debt by 2014 in order to improve credit protection
measures.
-- We estimate that the company will continue to pay dividends in line
with historical payout rates and will limit its share repurchases to only
offset option dilution through 2014.
Our forecast and ratings have not incorporated any potential increased
liability or higher contributions to the company's multiemployer pension
plans. During 2011, Kellogg's total contributions to multiemployer pension
plans were $12.6 million as compared with $11.6 million in 2010. As of Dec.
31, 2011, Kellogg disclosed that it participates in six major plans, including
Bakery and Confectionary Union and Industry International Pension Fund. We
understand that Hostess Brands, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in
January 2012, is a significant contributor to this fund. It is currently
unclear what effect Hostess Brands' labor modification agreements will have on
Kellogg's future contributions.
Short-term credit factors
We believe Kellogg has 'adequate' liquidity (as defined in our criteria), and
we expect sources of cash are likely to be in excess of uses for the next 12
months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations:
-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow,
and significant availability under its $2 billion revolving credit facility)
will exceed uses by 1.2x during the next 12 months.
-- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA
declines by 15%.
-- With its cash balance and significant availability under its revolving
credit facility, we believe the company could absorb, with limited need for
refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. Liquidity is supplemented by
the perceived flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets, among
other actions.
Cash sources include cash balances of $460 million at Dec. 31, 2011, and cash
flow (reported FFO totaled about $1.5 billion for the year ended December
2011). Kellogg has an unused, $2 billion four-year credit facility that
matures in March 2015. The facility is available to support the company's CP
program and short-term borrowings from financial institutions, including a
$750 million (or its equivalent in alternative currencies) euro CP program.
About $216 million of CP was outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011. We estimate that
the company will draw on its facilities as part of the transaction, still
leaving enough capacity for working capital needs. The facility has a 4x
interest coverage ratio covenant, with which Kellogg is well in compliance.
We expect cash uses in 2012 to include less than $100 million of share
repurchases and ongoing dividend payments. We expect about $200 million of
share repurchases in fiscal 2013. We also expect annual capital spending to
total about 4% to 5% of net sales in 2012 and 2013 (compared with the
company's long-term target of 3% to 4% of sales) for investment in
manufacturing capacity and information technology infrastructure, including
the reimplementation and upgrade of the company's SAP system.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the potential that we could lower the ratings if
Kellogg is unable to improve its credit protection measures within the next 24
months to levels that support the ratings. We believe this could occur if the
company does not achieve at least 2% revenue growth, does not maintain an
EBITDA margin in the mid- to high-teens, and does not reduce debt with excess
cash. We could consider lowering the ratings if operating performance does not
improve, leverage does not decline below 3x, and FFO to total debt does not
approach 30% by 2014. In addition, we could lower the ratings in the event the
company pursues a more aggressive financial policy such as large share
repurchases and/or dividends that we believe would also impact Kellogg's
ability to improve credit measures. Alternatively, we could consider revising
the outlook to stable if the company continues to improve profitability,
reduces and sustains leverage to below 3x, and improves FFO to total debt near
30% within the next 24 months, and maintains adequate liquidity. We believe
this could occur if the company reduces debt by at least $850 million from
post-transaction levels, revenues grow by at least low-single-digits, and
EBITDA margin is maintained at least in the mid-teens.
