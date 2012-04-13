版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 14日 星期六 02:01 BJT

TEXT-S&P removes Kellogg ratings from watch negative

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Kellogg Co. is acquiring Pringles from Procter & Gamble	
(AA-/Stable/A-1+) for about $2.7 billion.	
     -- Given our expectation that Kellogg will reduce leverage to below 3x by 	
2014, we are affirming our ratings, including the 'BBB+' corporate credit 	
rating. 	
     -- The outlook is negative. We could lower the ratings if Kellogg is 	
unable to improve credit protection measures during the next 24 months, 	
including reducing and sustaining lease- and pension-adjusted leverage to 	
below 3x and improving funds from operations (FFO) to total debt approaching 	
30% by 2014. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed all its 	
ratings, including its 'BBB+' corporate credit rating, on Battle Creek, 	
Mich.-based Kellogg Co. and removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they 	
had been placed with negative implications on Feb. 15, 2012, following the 	
company's announcement that it was acquiring Pringles for roughly $2.7 	
billion, funded with approximately $2.3 million in additional debt and $450 	
million of international cash. The company's 'A-2' short-term and commercial 	
paper (CP) ratings remain unchanged. 	
	
While we affirmed the issue-level ratings at 'BBB+', the same level as the 	
corporate credit rating, we estimate that the company's pro forma ratio of 	
priority obligations to adjusted assets is on the weaker end of our threshold 	
for notching down for investment-grade issues, despite including some benefit 	
from our estimates for the brand value of Kellogg. If the company made an 	
additional sizable acquisition, we would consider reviewing the issue-level 	
ratings for a possible downgrade by one notch. 	
	
The ratings affirmation reflects our expectation that Kellogg will apply 	
excess cash flow to debt reduction during the next two years through the 	
maintenance of an EBITDA margin of at least mid- to high-teens, positive 	
working capital from Pringles, capital expenditures not exceeding 5% of sales, 	
and curtailment of its share repurchases. We estimate that pro forma for the 	
Pringles acquisition, leverage would increase to about 3.4x and FFO to total 	
debt would weaken to about 21% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 as compared 	
with about 2.8x and 25%, respectively, actual at year-end.	
	
The outlook is negative. This reflects our belief that we could lower the 	
ratings if Kellogg is unable to reduce and sustain leverage below 3x by 2014. 	
We estimate this could occur if it were to use excess cash for share 	
repurchases instead of debt reduction and is unable to attain at least 2% 	
revenue growth and maintain EBITDA margin in the mid- to high-teens area 	
through organic growth by 2014. Pro forma for the additional debt related to 	
the Pringles acquisition, we estimate the company will have about $8.3 billion 	
in reported debt outstanding. Including our adjustments for operating leases 	
and pension obligations, we estimate that Kellogg will have roughly $9.3 	
billion in adjusted debt outstanding after the transaction. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg Co. reflect its 'strong' 	
business risk profile. Key credit factors considered in assessing Kellogg's 	
business risk profile include its well-recognized brands, leading market 	
positions in the ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and snack food industries, and 	
product and geographic diversity. These factors are partially offset by the 	
company's exposure to volatile commodity costs and participation in the highly 	
competitive cereal market, which has experienced slower growth in the U.S. 	
Standard & Poor's believes Kellogg has a 'significant' financial risk profile, 	
marked by the company's increased debt levels following the acquisition, which 	
have resulted in credit measures weakening to those more in line with 	
indicative ratios for a significant financial risk profile. 	
	
Kellogg is the largest global producer of RTE cereal (about 51% of total 2011 	
sales), and a large producer of snack foods (39% of sales), including cookies, 	
crackers, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, as well as 	
frozen/other items (10% of sales) including waffles and veggie foods. The 	
company's strong portfolio of brands, including Special K, Frosted Flakes, 	
Cheez-It, Eggo, Pop-Tarts, and Keebler, is supported by high levels of 	
advertising (about 9% of sales). We believe reinvestment in brands, through 	
advertising, promotion, and product innovation, helps keep private-label share 	
in Kellogg's categories below average levels in grocery. In our opinion, 	
Kellogg has good geographic diversity, with about 33% of sales generated 	
outside the U.S. in 2011, although most of its international sales are 	
currently concentrated within cereal. 	
	
We believe that Pringles will somewhat improve the company's diversity and add 	
operating scale to its international snack segment. We estimate that the 	
company's international snack division will nearly triple in sales following 	
the acquisition and international sales will increase to about 36% of combined 	
company sales. Pringles will also provide the company with channel 	
diversification through broader distribution at mass retailers and convenience 	
stores. 	
	
Performance has begun to improve after weak financial performance in 2010 that 	
resulted from supply chain problems, lack of product innovation, deflation in 	
core cereal categories, and other issues. After volume declines in 2010, the 	
U.S. cereal category began to show improving trends in 2011. Over the long 	
term, we believe the category can grow in the low-single-digits (similar to 	
historical rates) from areas such as health and wellness trends, product 	
innovation, brand building, increasing consumption beyond breakfast, 	
affordability, and demographic trends. Kellogg's reported sales in fiscal 2011 	
grew 6.5%, or 4.5% organically driven by pricing and mix. We estimate pension- 	
and lease-adjusted EBITDA declined by about 1% and EBITDA margins weakened to 	
18.8% for the year, about a 140 basis point decline from the prior year, 	
largely due to commodity cost inflation of about 7%. We expect margins to 	
remain pressured in 2012 from higher commodity costs, reinstatement of 	
incentive compensation, and Pringles integration costs. To partially offset 	
this inflation, Kellogg has raised prices, focused on productivity 	
initiatives, and hedged over 70% of its commodities for 2012. Upon the 	
completion of a three-year productivity program, Kellogg believes it will 	
realize more than $1 billion of annual cost savings beginning in 2012. As part 	
of that initiative, the company implemented its K-LEAN (Kellogg's lean, 	
efficient, agile network) program to optimize its global manufacturing 	
network, reduce waste, and develop global best practices. Following the 	
completion of the program, Kellogg believes it can achieve 3% to 4% 	
productivity savings. 	
	
Following the Pringles acquisition, we believe that credit protection measures 	
will weaken and have revised our financial risk profile to 'significant' from 	
'intermediate.' We estimate that pro forma for the Pringles acquisition, 	
leverage would increase to about 3.4x and FFO to total debt would weaken to 	
about 21% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 as compared with about 2.8x and 	
25%, respectively, at actual year-end. These pro forma credit statistics are 	
more in line with our 'significant' indicative ratios of leverage between 3x 	
and 4x and FFO to total debt of between 20% and 30%.	
	
On April 23, 2010, Kellogg's board authorized a $2.5 billion, three-year share 	
repurchase program for 2010 through 2012. About $650 million remains available 	
for repurchase as of Dec. 31, 2011. The company maintains a dividend payout 	
between 40% and 50% of reported net earnings. We expect the company to reduce 	
share repurchases during the next two years to apply excess cash flow toward 	
debt reduction.	
	
We expect Kellogg to improve its financial profile by reducing leverage to 	
below 3x and FFO to total debt to approach 30% by 2014 to maintain the current 	
'BBB+' corporate credit rating. Our base case scenario assumptions that we 	
estimate will enable Kellogg to reach these levels include:	
	
     -- Pro forma revenue growth of about 4% annually driven primarily by 	
pricing and favorable mix, partially offset by weaker volumes in North America 	
and Europe in the near term and greater growth in Latin America and Asia 	
Pacific. 	
     -- EBITDA margin in the mid-double-digits reflecting continued high 	
commodity costs and stable operating costs that decline modestly over time 	
with the realization of productivity savings and cost synergies. Management 	
targeted annual run rate cost synergies from the acquisition of roughly $50 	
million and $75 million by 2014. 	
     -- Continued strong free operating cash flow generation of at least $1 	
billion and capital expenditures maintained at below 5% of net revenues. 	
     -- Positive working capital reflecting the benefit of the Pringles 	
acquisition.	
     -- Debt reduced by the paydown of CP borrowings and excess cash and the 	
curtailment of share repurchases. We expect the company to pay down at least 	
$850 million of gross debt by 2014 in order to improve credit protection 	
measures. 	
     -- We estimate that the company will continue to pay dividends in line 	
with historical payout rates and will limit its share repurchases to only 	
offset option dilution through 2014. 	
	
Our forecast and ratings have not incorporated any potential increased 	
liability or higher contributions to the company's multiemployer pension 	
plans. During 2011, Kellogg's total contributions to multiemployer pension 	
plans were $12.6 million as compared with $11.6 million in 2010. As of Dec. 	
31, 2011, Kellogg disclosed that it participates in six major plans, including 	
Bakery and Confectionary Union and Industry International Pension Fund. We 	
understand that Hostess Brands, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 	
January 2012, is a significant contributor to this fund. It is currently 	
unclear what effect Hostess Brands' labor modification agreements will have on 	
Kellogg's future contributions. 	
	
Short-term credit factors	
We believe Kellogg has 'adequate' liquidity (as defined in our criteria), and 	
we expect sources of cash are likely to be in excess of uses for the next 12 	
months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations: 	
	
     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, 	
and significant availability under its $2 billion revolving credit facility) 	
will exceed uses by 1.2x during the next 12 months. 	
     -- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA 	
declines by 15%. 	
     -- With its cash balance and significant availability under its revolving 	
credit facility, we believe the company could absorb, with limited need for 	
refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. Liquidity is supplemented by 	
the perceived flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets, among 	
other actions. 	
	
Cash sources include cash balances of $460 million at Dec. 31, 2011, and cash 	
flow (reported FFO totaled about $1.5 billion for the year ended December 	
2011). Kellogg has an unused, $2 billion four-year credit facility that 	
matures in March 2015. The facility is available to support the company's CP 	
program and short-term borrowings from financial institutions, including a 	
$750 million (or its equivalent in alternative currencies) euro CP program. 	
About $216 million of CP was outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011. We estimate that 	
the company will draw on its facilities as part of the transaction, still 	
leaving enough capacity for working capital needs. The facility has a 4x 	
interest coverage ratio covenant, with which Kellogg is well in compliance.	
	
We expect cash uses in 2012 to include less than $100 million of share 	
repurchases and ongoing dividend payments. We expect about $200 million of 	
share repurchases in fiscal 2013. We also expect annual capital spending to 	
total about 4% to 5% of net sales in 2012 and 2013 (compared with the 	
company's long-term target of 3% to 4% of sales) for investment in 	
manufacturing capacity and information technology infrastructure, including 	
the reimplementation and upgrade of the company's SAP system.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the potential that we could lower the ratings if 	
Kellogg is unable to improve its credit protection measures within the next 24 	
months to levels that support the ratings. We believe this could occur if the 	
company does not achieve at least 2% revenue growth, does not maintain an 	
EBITDA margin in the mid- to high-teens, and does not reduce debt with excess 	
cash. We could consider lowering the ratings if operating performance does not 	
improve, leverage does not decline below 3x, and FFO to total debt does not 	
approach 30% by 2014. In addition, we could lower the ratings in the event the 	
company pursues a more aggressive financial policy such as large share 	
repurchases and/or dividends that we believe would also impact Kellogg's 	
ability to improve credit measures. Alternatively, we could consider revising 	
the outlook to stable if the company continues to improve profitability, 	
reduces and sustains leverage to below 3x, and improves FFO to total debt near 	
30% within the next 24 months, and maintains adequate liquidity. We believe 	
this could occur if the company reduces debt by at least $850 million from 	
post-transaction levels, revenues grow by at least low-single-digits, and 	
EBITDA margin is maintained at least in the mid-teens. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 	
     -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Kellogg Co.	
 Commercial Paper (3 issues)            A-2                	
	
Kellogg Europe Company Limited	
 Commercial Paper (1 issue)             A-2                	
	
Kellogg USA Inc.	
 Commercial Paper (1 issue)             A-2                	
	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Kellogg Co.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Negative/A-2  BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Kellogg Co.	
 Senior Unsecured (8 issues)            BBB+               BBB+/Watch Neg	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐