TEXT-Fitch rates Aon's commercial paper program 'F2'

April 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'F2' rating to Aon Corporation's (Aon) new $400 million unsecured commercial paper program which replaces the prior program of same size. The rating is equivalent to Fitch's rating on Aon's prior commercial paper program and existing short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'F2'. The short-term notes are irrevocably guaranteed by the newly formed parent company, Aon plc. On April 2, 2012, Aon completed its change in corporate domicile to the United Kingdom from the United States. Fitch also notes that Aon's new documentation under the Securities Act of 1933, Section 4(2) will bring the program to current market standards in line with public peers. On Jan. 13, 2012, Fitch issued a comment, 'Aon's Ratings Unchanged by Move of Corporate Headquarters to London'. On Nov. 7, 2011, Fitch affirmed all of Aon's ratings with a Stable Outlook. Aon's ratings continue to reflect its strong balance sheet and cash flow generation, very good financial flexibility, and Fitch's belief that Aon's financial leverage, as measured by debt-to-total capital and debt-to-EBITDA ratios, will remain within a reasonable range for the rating category. The ratings also reflect the company's favorable competitive position as one of the top three global insurance brokers, with major operations in insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage and human capital consulting/outsourcing. Fitch has assigned the following rating: Aon Corporation --Commercial paper 'F2'. Fitch currently rates Aon and its subsidiary as follows: Aon Corporation --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --$225 million 7.375% senior debt due Dec. 14, 2012 'BBB+'; --$600 million 3.5% senior debt due Sept. 30, 2015 'BBB+'; --$500 million 3.125% senior debt due May 27, 2016 'BBB+'; --$600 million 5% senior debt due Sept. 30, 2020 'BBB+'; --$687 million 8.205% junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures due Jan. 1, 2027 'BBB-'; --$300 million 6.25% senior debt due Sept. 30, 2040 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'. Aon Services Luxembourg & Co S.C.A. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --Euro500 million 6.25% senior debt due July 1, 2014 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Broker Rating Criteria' (Dec. 12, 2011); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' (Dec. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Broker Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis