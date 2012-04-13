TEXT-Fitch revises outlook on 5 Venezuelan banks to negative

April 13 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlooks on the long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Banco Exterior, C.A. Banco Universal, Banco de
Venezuela, Banco Provincial, Mercantil, C.A. Banco Universal and Venezolano de
Credito, S.A. to Negative from Stable. All other international and national
ratings remain at current levels. This rating action follows the agency's
Outlook revision to Negative on Venezuela's sovereign ratings on April 4, 2012.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
The recent revision to a Negative Outlook on Venezuela's Foreign and Local
Currency IDRs reflected the sovereign's weakening policy framework, which has
resulted in increased vulnerability to commodity price shocks and deterioration
in fiscal and external credit metrics as well as rising political uncertainty
related to the 2012 electoral cycle.
Fitch expects to resolve the Negative Outlooks soon after those on the sovereign
ratings have been resolved. In spite of these banks' solid financial profiles,
the banks' ratings are strongly linked to the creditworthiness of the sovereign
given their holdings of sovereign bonds, economic ties, as well as the high
level of government intervention in terms of compulsory lending, interest rate
caps and floors, nationalization risk and regulatory uncertainty.
Fitch forecasts Venezuela's real GDP growth to strengthen to 5.1% in 2012. As it
is a presidential election year, an increasing level of discretionary government
spending underpinned by still high oil prices will be a key driver of economic
activity. However, over the medium term the economy's performance is likely to
deteriorate in the absence of policies that lead to increased private investment
and improved competitiveness of the non-oil economy, and a reduction in
macroeconomic distortions such as real exchange rate overvaluation and high
inflation, all of which could detract from the financial system's performance.
The banking system's operating environment will continue to be stressed from
both direct regulations and government intervention in other sectors of the
economy. Nevertheless, Fitch expects the highest rated privately-owned
Venezuelan banks to maintain a similar solid financial performance in 2012
relative to 2011.
Excess liquidity has accelerated loan growth in real terms and put downward
pressure on the system's already declining equity/assets ratio, although this
may be mitigated by slightly higher profitability and good credit quality in the
near term. Low bank penetration and still weak access to financial services and
credit in the lower income segments, along with high liquidity and negative real
interest rates have helped to control asset quality during past economic
downturns and adequate credit metrics should continue in 2012 under the current
scenario.
However, as observed historically, a sudden deterioration in the operating
environment may hinder asset quality and impose temporary pressures on the
banks' profitability, especially when measured in real terms. Additionally,
Fitch believes 2013 could be more challenging for all banks as macroeconomic
imbalances increase over 2012.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco Exterior, C.A. Banco Universal
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B'.
Banco de Venezuela
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B'.
Banco Provincial
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B'.
Mercantil, C.A. Banco Universal
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B';
Venezolano de Credito, S.A.
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'Outlook 2012: Andean Banks' (Dec. 20, 2011).
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
2012 Outlook: Andean Banks