TEXT-S&P revises OCP outlook to negative

April 13 - Overview
-- On April 5, 2012, we revised our outlook on Spain-based oil and gas
company Repsol-YPF, sponsor of OCP, to negative from positive, while
affirming our 'BBB/A-2' corporate credit ratings on the company.
-- We are revising our outlook on OCP to negative from stable, while
affirming our 'BBB' rating on the company's senior secured debt.
-- OCP's negative outlook mirrors that on Repsol-YPF.
Rating Action
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
its 'BBB' rating on the $900 million in senior secured bank loan due 2018 of
Ecuador-based oil pipeline project Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados (OCP) to
negative from stable. At the same time, it affirmed the rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision on OCP followed our recent revision of our outlook on OCP
sponsor Repsol-YPF S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2) to negative from stable. The
sponsor's creditworthiness is key to the OCP rating, because the project
rating is based on performance guarantees that are several but not joint.
Repsol-YPF is one of OCP's key performance guarantors, with 29.6% of its
shipping interest. Our decision to revise our outlook on Repsol-YPF reflects
our view of the increasingly difficult operating environment in Argentina,
where its 57%-owned subsidiary, YPF S.A. (not rated), operates; and
uncertainty about Repsol-YPF's ability to improve its consolidated credit
ratios, which were weaker in 2011 than we had forecast.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's bases its 'BBB' rating on OCP's senior secured bank loan on
the creditworthiness of its several, but not joint, performance guarantors:
Repsol-YPF, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (A/Stable/A-1), PetroOriental Holding
Ltd. (not rated), Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--), and Petrobras
Argentina S.A. (PASA; BB-/Stable/--; formerly Petrobras Energia S.A.). The
creditworthiness of PetroOriental and PASA is backed by letters of credit from
financial institutions that we rate at or above 'BBB'. Also, the transaction's
contractual structure involving initial shipper transportation agreements
(ISTAs) between the sponsors and OCP; and its advanced tariff payment
structure in the event of force majeure, including expropriation of the
pipeline, isolate OCP from sovereign credit risk. The guarantors are bound by
"ship-or-pay" or advance tariff agreements, even in a remote scenario in which
the Ecuadorian government nationalizes the pipeline or the guarantors'
economic incentives decrease because of disappointing oil exploration.
In 2001, the sponsors of OCP's parent, OCP Ltd. (not rated), entered into
15-year ship-or-pay ISTAs with OCP for capacity on the pipeline based on
guaranteed capacity volumes (subject to distance and quality adjustments). The
obligations of each initial shipper under its ISTA are supported by
performance guarantee agreements from the parent companies of the sponsors.
Under the ship-or-pay provisions of the ISTAs and the related performance
guarantee agreements, the initial shippers absorb the project risks through
payments for volumes not transported and tariff adjustments for related cost
increases, including increases in interest payments on debt service. The ISTAs
also include advance tariff payments. The risk of a lowering of the project's
credit rating resulting from mergers, acquisitions, or assignment of shipping
interests and guarantees has been mitigated by shipping interests and
guarantees being allowed to be transferred only to an entity that Standard &
Poor's rates 'BBB+' or higher, pro rata prepayment of the underlying debt, a
requirement that the original performance guarantor and guarantee remain in
place, and a ratings affirmation by Standard & Poor's stating that the
transfer, in and of itself, will not cause Standard & Poor's to lower its
rating on the senior secured debt. The current rating depends primarily on the
strong contractual structure of OCP's financing. We expect the contracts and
performance guarantees that support the current rating to continue to be
honored; however, if they are not, we would expect to lower the rating on the
debt by multiple notches.
Originally, the sponsors needed this project to monetize their oil reserves
because the capacity of the Trans-Ecuadorian Oil Pipeline System (SOTE) was
constrained. However, currently, only two of the five initial shippers
continue to transport oil through OCP's pipeline. The pipeline's utilization
rate has not met original estimates; transportation volumes are about 30% of
its capacity. Nonetheless, the project's shippers have honored all scheduled
payments to OCP under the ISTAs, keeping cash flow to OCP stable.
The shippers' creditworthiness provides a cushion that is adequate, in our
opinion, to meet their scheduled financial obligations under the ISTAs.
Moreover, even considering a scenario in which the weakest rated performance
guarantor, Anadarko, defaulted on the payment of its shipping interest and
defaulted on its guarantee payment of that corresponding shipping interest,
the project would still be able to make debt payments fully and on time if the
other sponsors continued to comply with their shipping interest payments. The
project's senior secured debt is payable in semiannual installments. OCP made
its last principal and interest payment, of $43.5 million, in December 2011.
The next debt service payment is due in June 2012, for a total of $44.3
million. The project already has these funds in reserve. To-date, about 42% of
the $900 million bank loan has been repaid and only $521.8 million remains
outstanding.
Liquidity
We believe the project's liquidity to be "adequate," as our criteria define
it. The project has a strong debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), which we
expect to average 2.28x throughout the remaining life of the notes. The
project's only additional source of liquidity is a debt service reserve fund
for the next principal and interest payment. As of Dec. 1, 2011, the reserve
fund held $45.8 million. The project may distribute dividends as long as the
DSCR exceeds 1.20x.
Outlook
The negative outlook mirrors that on Repsol-YPF. We could downgrade Repsol-YPF
by one notch if the Argentine operating environment further worsens
significantly, or we don't see a material improvement in the company's credit
metrics in 2012. Therefore, we could lower our rating on OCP to 'BBB-' if we
downgrade Repsol-YPF. Stabilizing rating factors would include a normalization
of the situation at YPF, and a strong improvement in Repsol-YPF's consolidated
credit metrics. However, going forward, we will also emphasize our view on
Repsol-YPF's own metrics excluding YPF.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised
To From
Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados
Senior Secured BBB/Negative BBB/Stable
