TEXT-S&P affirms 16 Morgan Stanley Capital I 2005-IQ9 ratings

April 13 - OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our ratings on 16 classes from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2005-IQ9, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- The affirmations of the ratings on the principal and interest certificates primarily reflect credit enhancement and liquidity levels that provide adequate support through various stress scenarios. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on 16 classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2005-IQ9, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The affirmations of the ratings on the principal and interest certificates follow our analysis of the transaction primarily using our U.S. conduit/fusion CMBS criteria, which included a review of credit characteristics of the remaining collateral in the pool and subordination and liquidity support levels that we consider to be consistent with our outstanding ratings on these classes. Our ratings analysis also considered the potential decline in credit support that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of six ($14.4 million, 1.2%) of the nine ($25.0 million, 2.1%) loans that are with the special servicer. We also considered the monthly interest shortfalls that are affecting the trust. As of the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced monthly interest shortfalls totaling $46,449, which affected classes M through O. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class X-1 and X-Y interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria. Our analysis of the transaction included a review of the credit characteristics of all of the remaining loans in the pool and the transaction structure. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.37x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 82.9%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 0.95x and an LTV ratio of 104.6%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 52.4% and 28.0%, respectively. The DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude six ($14.4 million, 1.2%) of the transaction's nine ($25.0 million, 2.1%) specially serviced loans, two ($13.9 million, 1.1%) defeased loans, and 66 ($154.2 million, 12.7%) cooperative apartment loans. We separately estimated losses for the excluded specially serviced loans and included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. We excluded the cooperative apartment loans because they did not default under our 'AAA' scenario due to extremely low leverage. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, nine ($25.0 million, 2.1%) loans in the pool were with the special servicers, C-III Asset Management (C-III) and NCB FSB (NCB). The reported payment statuses of the specially serviced loans are as follows: three are in foreclosure ($6.3 million, 0.5%); two are matured balloon loans ($5.4 million, 0.5%); one is late, but less than 30 days delinquent ($2.9 million, 0.2%); one is in its grace period ($0.9 million, 0.1%); and two are current ($9.5 million, 0.8%). Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $1.5 million are in effect for three of the specially serviced loans. Details of the two largest specially serviced loans are as follows: The Eastwyck Village Town Houses loan ($6.8 million, 0.6%) is the largest specially serviced loan in the pool. The loan is secured by a 441-unit cooperative apartment located in Decatur Ga.. The loan's payment status was reported as current. According to NCB, the loan was transferred to special servicing on Feb. 17, 2012, when the borrower incurred financial difficulties due to increasing vacancy at the property. Per the most recent operating statement, occupancy was 95% for year-end 2010. The 3965 Durango loan ($3.3 million, 0.3%) is the second-largest specially serviced loan in the pool. The loan is secured by a 25,116-sq.-ft. office property located in Las Vegas. According to C-III, the loan, which was reported as a matured balloon loan, was transferred to the special servicer on Jan. 21, 2011, due to imminent payment default. As of September 2010, the reported DSC was 1.53x. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan. The remaining seven specially serviced loans have individual balances that represent less than 0.3% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $1.5 million are in effect for three of the seven remaining specially serviced loans. We estimated losses for five of the seven remaining specially serviced loans, arriving at a weighted-average loss severity of 29.8%. One of the remaining two loans is a recent transfer, while a modification is being finalized for the other loan. TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the total pool balance was $1.21 billion, which is 79.2% of the pool balance at issuance. The pool includes 218 loans, down from 241 loans at issuance. Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Servicing (Wells Fargo) is the master servicer for 151 loans ($1.06 billion, 87.2%) secured by a variety of commercial real estate property types, and NCB is the master servicer for 67 loans ($154.9 million, 12.8%) secured by cooperative apartment loans. Excluding the cooperative apartment loans, the master servicers provided financial information for 96.4% of the nondefeased loans in the pool, the majority of which was full-year 2010 data (47.0%) or September 2011 data (29.7%). We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.66x for the loans in the pool based on the servicer-reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.37x and 82.9%, respectively. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures exclude six ($14.4 million, 1.2%) of the transaction's nine ($25.0 million, 2.1%) specially serviced loans, two ($13.9 million, 1.1%) defeased loans, and 66 ($154.2 million, 12.7%) cooperative apartment loans. According to the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, to date, the transaction has experienced $11.8 million in principal losses in connection with six loans. Forty-nine loans ($162.5 million, 13.4%) in the pool are on the master servicers' combined watchlist. Twenty-seven loans ($107.9 million, 8.9%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.10x, 18 of which ($78.4 million, 6.5%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.00x. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding balance of $606.1 million (49.9%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.81x for nine of the top 10 loans. The 10th-largest loan is a cooperative apartment loan and does not have financial data available. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio for these nine loans were 1.62x and 91.2%, respectively. None of the top 10 loans appear on the master servicer's combined watchlist. The 125 Park Avenue loan ($146.3 million, 12.1%) is the largest loan in the pool and is secured by a 603,433-sq.-ft. office building in New York. Wells Fargo reported a DSC of 1.94x for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, and occupancy of 94% reported June 30, 2011. Standard & Poor's stressed the loans in the pool according to its current criteria. The resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with the affirmed ratings. RATINGS AFFIRMED Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2005-IQ9 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-3 AAA (sf) 24.27 A-4 AAA (sf) 24.27 A-5 AAA (sf) 24.27 A-AB AAA (sf) 24.27 A-1A AAA (sf) 24.27 A-J AA- (sf) 13.54 B A (sf) 10.86 C A- (sf) 9.91 D BBB+ (sf) 7.70 E BBB (sf) 6.44 F BBB- (sf) 5.18 G BB+ (sf) 4.23 H CCC+ (sf) 2.81 J CCC (sf) 2.34 X-1 AAA (sf) N/A X-Y AAA (sf) N/A N/A--Not applicable.