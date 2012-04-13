TEXT-S&P raises 1, cuts 3 JPMorgan Chase 2005-LPD3 ratings

April 13 - OVERVIEW
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today raised its rating to 'AAA (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' on class A-SB
from JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2005-LDP3, a
U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently,
we lowered our ratings on three other classes and affirmed our ratings on 11
other classes from the same transaction (see list).
Our rating actions follow our analysis of the credit characteristics of the
collateral remaining in the pool, the deal structure, and the liquidity
available to the trust. The upgrade reflects increased credit enhancement and
liquidity levels that provide adequate support through various stress
scenarios. The downgrades primarily reflect credit support erosion that we
anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of 10 ($48.8 million, 3.5%)
of the 12 assets ($53.7 million, 3.9%) that are with the special servicer. We
also considered the monthly interest shortfalls that are affecting the trust.
We lowered our rating on the class H certificates to 'D (sf)' because we
expect the interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable
future.
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class X-1 and
X-2 interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria.
Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt
service coverage (DSC) of 1.53x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 115.0%. We
further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a
weighted average DSC of 0.92x and an LTV ratio of 150.6%. The implied defaults
and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 85.8% and 32.7%, respectively.
The DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude 10 ($48.8 million, 3.5%) of
the 12 assets ($53.7 million, 3.9%) that are with the special servicer, and
two ($13.6 million, 1.0%) defeased loans. We separately estimated losses for
the excluded specially serviced assets and included them in our 'AAA' scenario
implied default and loss severity figures.
As of the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced
interest shortfalls totaling $134,260. These shortfalls were primarily related
to appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts ($68,974),
interest not advanced on assets the master servicer has deemed nonrecoverable
($49,682), and special servicing and workout fees ($14,793). The interest
shortfalls affected all classes subordinate to and including class H. Class H
experienced cumulative interest shortfalls for 11 months, and we expect these
interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable future.
Consequently, we downgraded this class to 'D (sf)'.
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS
As of the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, 11 assets ($53.3 million,
3.8%) in the pool were with the special servicer, CWCapital Asset Management
LLC (CWCapital). Our discussions with the master servicer, Berkadia Commercial
Mortgage LLC (Berkadia), indicated that an additional loan ($479,521, 0.03%)
was also specially serviced. Berkadia is working with the trustee to correct
the reporting error. The reported payment status for the 12 specially serviced
assets was as follows: six are real estate-owned (REO) ($36.4 million, 2.6%),
four are in foreclosure ($12.4 million, 0.9%), one is 90-plus days delinquent
($479,521, 0.03%), and one is in its grace period ($4.5 million, 0.3%).
Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $16.6 million are in effect
against eight of the 12 specially serviced assets. Details of the two largest
specially serviced assets are as follows:
The Alexander Dawson Building ($11.2 million, 0.8%) is the largest specially
serviced asset. The total reported exposure was $12.7 million. The collateral
is a 131,707-sq.-ft. office building in Las Vegas. The asset was transferred
to the special servicer on Aug. 21, 2009, due to imminent payment default.
Recent financial information was not available for the asset. The trust
completed the foreclosure on Aug. 11, 2010, and the REO asset was sold on
March 14, 2012. An ARA of $8.7 million is in effect against this asset. We
expect a significant loss upon the resolution of the asset.
Farmer Jack - Livonia, MI $11.1 million, 0.8%) is the second-largest specially
serviced asset. The total reported exposure was $11.1 million. The collateral
is a vacant 109,800-sq.-ft. retail center in Livonia, Mich. The asset was
transferred to the special servicer on Oct. 29, 2010, due to imminent default,
and is currently REO. Recent financial information was not available for the
asset. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of the asset.
The 10 remaining assets with the special servicer have individual balances
that represent less than 0.4% of the total trust balance. ARAs totaling $7.9
million are in effect against seven of these assets. We estimated losses for
eight of the 10 remaining assets, arriving at a weighted-average loss severity
of 35.7%.
In addition to the specially serviced assets, we determined the Laurelton
Medical Center loan ($2.9 million, 0.2%) to be credit-impaired. This loan is
secured by a 14,000-sq.-ft. office building in Jamaica, N.Y. The reported
payment status is current. The borrower has not provided a financial statement
since 2009. The master servicer indicated that the borrower submitted a
hardship letter in December 2011 and is requesting a modification.
Consequently, we view this loan to be at an increased risk of default and loss.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
As of the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral pool had
an aggregate trust balance of $1.39 billion, down from $2.02 billion at
issuance. The pool comprises 192 loans and six REO assets, down from 232 loans
at issuance. Berkadia provided financial information for 95.4% of the
nondefeased loans in the pool (by balance), most of which reflected full-year
2010, interim-2011, or full-year 2011 data.
We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.58x for the assets in the pool based
on the servicer-reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV were 1.53x and
115.0%, respectively. Our adjusted figures exclude 10 ($48.8 million, 3.5%) of
the 12 assets ($53.7 million, 3.9%) that are with the special servicer and two
($13.6 million, 1.0%) defeased loans. To date, the transaction has experienced
$58.2 million in principal losses from 16 assets. Fifty-six loans ($326.9
million, 23.6%) in the pool are on the master servicer's watchlist, two of
which are top 10 loans and are discussed below. Forty-eight loans ($249.6
million, 18.0%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.10x, 37 of which ($151.5
million, 10.9%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.00x.
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS
The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding trust balance of $495.2 million
(35.7%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC
of 1.83x for the top 10 loans. Our adjusted DSC and LTV were 1.70x and 97.9%,
respectively, for the top 10 loans. Two of the top 10 loans ($95.4 million,
6.9%) are on the master servicer's watchlist and are discussed below.
The Sikes Senter loan ($58.1 million, 4.2%), the third-largest loan in the
pool, is on the master servicer's watchlist due to a low reported DSC and an
upcoming loan maturity. According to the master servicer's comments, the low
DSC is a result of reduced revenue driven by decreased rental rates and
percentage rent. According to the master servicer, the borrower is working on
refinancing the loan. The loan is secured by a 668,086-sq.-ft. anchored retail
center in Wichita Falls, Texas. The reported DSC as of year-end 2010, was
1.07x, with an occupancy of 95.1% as of June 30, 2011.
The LXP-Nissan loan ($37.3 million, 2.7%), the eighth-largest loan in the
pool, is on the master servicer's watchlist due to a decrease in reported DSC.
Occupancy at the property declined 16% in the third quarter of 2010 when
Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp., the sole tenant, downsized 43,396 sq. ft. to
225,049 sq. ft and reduced its rental rate $4.60 per sq. ft. to $13.50 per sq.
ft. The loan is secured by a 268,445-sq.-ft. office building in Irving, Texas.
The reported DSC was 1.03x as of year-to-date June 30, 2011, with an occupancy
of 83.8% as of June 30, 2011.
Standard & Poor's stressed the pool collateral according to its criteria. The
resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with our rating actions.
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
RATING RAISED
JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp.
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-LDP3
Rating
Class To From Credit enhancement (%)
A-SB AAA (sf) A+ (sf) 24.96
RATINGS LOWERED
JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp.
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-LDP3
Rating
Class To From Credit enhancement (%)
F CCC+ (sf) B (sf) 4.01
G CCC- (sf) B- (sf) 2.55
H D (sf) CCC+ (sf) 0.73
RATINGS AFFIRMED
JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp.
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-LDP3
Class Rating Credit enhancement (%)
A-3 AAA (sf) 24.96
A-4A AAA (sf) 34.34
A-4B A+ (sf) 24.96
A-1A A+ (sf) 24.96
A-J BBB (sf) 14.03
B BBB- (sf) 11.30
C BB+ (sf) 10.02
D BB- (sf) 7.29
E B+ (sf) 6.01
X-1 AAA (sf) N/A
X-2 AAA (sf) N/A
N/A-Not applicable.