TEXT-Fitch: JP Morgan earnings support ratings

April 13 - JP Morgan Chase's (JPM) first quarter 2012 (1Q'12) results were better than Fitch Ratings' expectations, as a rebound in investment banking revenue combined with solid loan growth and a continuation of strong credit trends across the firm. The company reported net revenue and earnings of $26.7 billion and $5.4 billion for the quarter, respectively, up 24.4% and 44.4% from the prior quarter. While Fitch believes the investment bank will continue to be a source of volatile earnings, performance rebounded in the first quarter, which is traditionally a seasonally strong quarter. Adjusting for the debit valuation adjustments (DVA) loss of $907 million in 1Q'12 net revenue and income were $8.2 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively. Revenue in fixed income and equity exhibited the strongest growth, up 87.2% and 66.1% from the prior quarter. JPM continues to retain top spots in league tables, highlighting the strength of the franchise relative to peers. The consumer businesses - Retail Financial Services (RFS) and Card Services & Auto (CS) - produced solid results despite a continuation of portfolio runoff. RFS earnings were up $1.2 billion sequentially due to growth in mortgage fees and an $880 million decline in provision expenses driven largely by improved performance in real estate portfolios. CS earnings were up $130 million from 4Q'11 as credit trends remained positive and purchase volume growth was strong. Corporate/Private Equity posted a loss of $563 million as income from private equity and a $1.1 billion benefit from the Washington Mutual bankruptcy settlement were offset by $2.5 billion of additional litigation reserves, mainly from mortgage-related matters. JPM reported aggregate loan growth of 5.1% year over year, which came mainly from wholesale and commercial lending, while deposits rose 13.3% over the same period. The company's Asset Management (AM) and Treasury & Securities Services (TSS) business reported record assets under supervision and assets under custody. JPM continues to improve its capital ratios in anticipation of Basel III implementation through its earnings power, with an estimated Basel III Tier 1 Common ratio of 8.4% at quarter end, up 50 basis points from the prior quarter. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.