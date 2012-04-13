TEXT-S&P keeps Residential Capital on watch negative

Overview -- Residential Capital has announced a one-month extension to maturity dates for two senior credit facilities. -- We are maintaining the CreditWatch with negative implications on Residential Capital. -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch by mid May. Rating Action On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its issuer credit and issue-level ratings on Residential Capital LLC (ResCap) on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they had been placed Nov. 10, 2011. Rationale Today, ResCap announced a one-month extension to the maturity dates of two senior credit facilities provided by its parent, Ally Financial. The original maturity date for these facilities was April 13. The CreditWatch on ResCap was based in part on our view that the company might not have access to sufficient liquidity to cover obligations under the maturing facilities, along with uncertainties associated with the potential for ResCap's parent to extend the facilities or provide some other form of support. The facilities are now due on May 14. (An unsecured, and undrawn, component of one of the facilities was not subject to the maturity extension.) In February, we lowered our issuer credit rating on ResCap to 'CC' while maintaining the ratings on CreditWatch negative, reflecting our expectation of limited, if any, future support for ResCap from Ally. ResCap's failure to meet its obligations under the maturing facilities could trigger bankruptcy. Under our criteria, a company rated 'CC' is "highly vulnerable." While Ally has provided support to ResCap at various times in the past, recent statements by Ally management have not provided a basis for expectations of future support. ResCap was a large originator and seller of mortgages during the housing bubble and has remained one of the top originators and servicers in the country. It has faced enormous scrutiny and legal risk over its servicing practices and past originations, and the company has made some progress over many months to ameliorate these legacy issues. For instance, on Feb. 9, 2012, it announced a settlement with the federal government and state attorneys general to resolve allegations of poor servicing and foreclosure practices. This was part of a $25 billion settlement with the five largest servicers in the U.S. ResCap had largely reserved for the costs associated with settlement as of the end of 2011. Still, we believe that substantial risk remains regarding ResCap's legacy mortgage business. Specifically, risks arise from ongoing government investigations of activities of mortgage originators such as ResCap, as well as claims by several monoline insurance companies and investors--including the Federal Housing Finance Agency-who are trying to force ResCap to repurchase a portion of the troubled mortgages that it originated and sold mainly between 2004-2007. They have alleged ResCap misrepresented the underwriting on some of the mortgages it originated and sold. CreditWatch We expect to resolve the CreditWatch by mid May, reflecting the revised maturities of ResCap's senior credit facilities. If Ally extends further support to ResCap, we will reassess the issuer- and issue-level ratings, dependent on the nature of that support. Related Criteria And Research -- Residential Capital LLC, Nov. 30 2011 -- Residential Capital LLC Downgraded to 'CC'; Ratings Remain on CreditWatch Negative, Feb. 10, 2012 -- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative Residential Capital LLC Counterparty Credit Rating CC/Watch Neg/C Senior Unsecured C/Watch Neg Recovery rating 6 Junior Subordinated C/Watch Neg Recovery rating 6 GMAC Financiera S.A. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R. Senior Unsecured mxCC/Watch Neg Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.