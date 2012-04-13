版本:
TEXT-S&P keeps Residential Capital on watch negative

Overview	
     -- Residential Capital has announced a one-month extension to maturity 	
dates for two senior credit facilities.	
     -- We are maintaining the CreditWatch with negative implications on 	
Residential Capital.	
     -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch by mid May.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its issuer 	
credit and issue-level ratings on Residential Capital LLC (ResCap) on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications, where they had been placed Nov. 10, 	
2011. 	
	
Rationale	
Today, ResCap announced a one-month extension to the maturity dates of two 	
senior credit facilities provided by its parent, Ally Financial. The original 	
maturity date for these facilities was April 13. The CreditWatch on ResCap was 	
based in part on our view that the company might not have access to sufficient 	
liquidity to cover obligations under the maturing facilities, along with 	
uncertainties associated with the potential for ResCap's parent to extend the 	
facilities or provide some other form of support. The facilities are now due 	
on May 14. (An unsecured, and undrawn, component of one of the facilities was 	
not subject to the maturity extension.)    	
	
In February, we lowered our issuer credit rating on ResCap to 'CC' while 	
maintaining the ratings on CreditWatch negative, reflecting our expectation of 	
limited, if any, future support for ResCap from Ally. ResCap's failure to meet 	
its obligations under the maturing facilities could trigger bankruptcy. Under 	
our criteria, a company rated 'CC' is "highly vulnerable." 	
	
While Ally has provided support to ResCap at various times in the past, recent 	
statements by Ally management have not provided a basis for expectations of 	
future support.	
	
ResCap was a large originator and seller of mortgages during the housing 	
bubble and has remained one of the top originators and servicers in the 	
country. It has faced enormous scrutiny and legal risk over its servicing 	
practices and past originations, and the company has made some progress over 	
many months to ameliorate these legacy issues. For instance, on Feb. 9, 2012, 	
it announced a settlement with the federal government and state attorneys 	
general to resolve allegations of poor servicing and foreclosure practices. 	
This was part of a $25 billion settlement with the five largest servicers in 	
the U.S. ResCap had largely reserved for the costs associated with settlement 	
as of the end of 2011.	
	
Still, we believe that substantial risk remains regarding ResCap's legacy 	
mortgage business. Specifically, risks arise from ongoing government 	
investigations of activities of mortgage originators such as ResCap, as well 	
as claims by several monoline insurance companies and investors--including the 	
Federal Housing Finance Agency-who are trying to force ResCap to repurchase a 	
portion of the troubled mortgages that it originated and sold mainly between 	
2004-2007. They have alleged ResCap misrepresented the underwriting on some of 	
the mortgages it originated and sold. 	
	
CreditWatch	
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch by mid May, reflecting the revised 	
maturities of ResCap's senior credit facilities. If Ally extends further 	
support to ResCap, we will reassess the issuer- and issue-level ratings, 	
dependent on the nature of that support. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Residential Capital LLC, Nov. 30 2011	
     -- Residential Capital LLC Downgraded to 'CC'; Ratings Remain on 	
CreditWatch Negative, Feb. 10, 2012	
     -- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004	
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, 	
Update, May 12, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative	
	
Residential Capital LLC	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             CC/Watch Neg/C     	
Senior Unsecured                         C/Watch Neg        	
  Recovery rating                        6	
 Junior Subordinated                     C/Watch Neg        	
  Recovery rating                        6	
	
GMAC Financiera S.A. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R.	
 Senior Unsecured                     mxCC/Watch Neg     	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced 	
herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

