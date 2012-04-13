TEXT-S&P cuts IAP Worldwide rating to 'CCC'

Overview -- U.S.-based technical and logistics services provider IAP Worldwide has not finalized the refinancing of its first-lien credit facility that matures at the end of 2012 or its second-lien facility which matures in 2013. -- We believe this increases the possibility for a selective default as defined by our criteria; however, a refinancing that satisfies IAP's original obligations is still a possibility. -- We are lowering our ratings on IAP, including the corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'CCC+', and revising the CreditWatch implications to developing from negative. Rating Action On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Cape Canaveral, Fla.-based IAP Worldwide Services Inc., including the corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. At the same time, the ratings remain on CreditWatch but with revised implications, to developing from negative. Rationale The rating actions reflect our view that the risk of a selective default has increased because IAP has not yet refinanced its credit facilities, which include a first-lien facility due at the end of the year and a second-lien term loan due in mid-2013. We believe the risk of an exchange at less than the promised amount for the company's debt instruments--tantamount to a default under our criteria--has increased. However, the revision of the CreditWatch implications to developing from negative recognizes the potential for an upgrade if a refinancing results in adequate compensation to lenders and we do not deem the transaction to be a distressed exchange. As a result of the upcoming maturities, we assess liquidity as "weak" according to our criteria despite decent cash balances (more than $60 million at year-end). We consider the company's financial risk profile to be "highly leveraged" in part because we believe IAP's owner, Cerberus Capital Management L.P., could pursue very aggressive financial policies. The ratings on IAP also reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile, marked by revenue concentration from large contracts and the less-predictable nature of contingency operations. Although the company has a good rebid record on contracts and low fixed capital requirements, we believe its EBITDA margin will remain thin at less than 10%. We believe the company's margins are consistent with a highly competitive market for its services. We believe potential cuts in federal defense spending, given current deficit-reduction efforts, present risks to demand for IAP's services over time. Liquidity We view IAP's liquidity as "weak." The company's first-lien term loan has more than $330 million outstanding and is due at the end of 2012. Its $34 million revolving credit facility is also set to expire at the end of the year. The company's second-lien term loan (more than $130 million outstanding) is due in 2013. Barring a refinancing, the company would have a significant shortfall in projected uses of funds relative to sources of funds for 2012. Recovery analysis Our ratings on the company's first-lien term loan and revolving credit facility, both 'CCC' (the same as the corporate credit rating), are on CreditWatch with developing implications. The recovery ratings on this debt are both '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in a payment default scenario. Our 'CC' rating (two notches below the corporate credit rating) on the second-lien term loan is also on CreditWatch with developing implications. The recovery rating on this term loan is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0-10%) recovery. We plan to update our recovery report once we resolve the CreditWatch. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch as soon as we have adequate details. The CreditWatch listing reflects the potential for a downgrade if the company completes a refinancing that we believe does not fulfill the originally promised obligations or qualifies as a distressed exchange under our criteria. On the other hand, we could raise the ratings if the company addresses its upcoming debt maturities in a manner that fulfills the originally promised obligations. We believe the corporate credit rating would likely be either 'CCC+' or 'B-' following a refinancing and would largely depend on our assessment of the company's operating prospects and the new capital structure--including the new maturity date of its credit facilities and covenant headroom. Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch Action To From IAP Worldwide Services Inc. Corporate credit rating CCC/Watch Dev/-- CCC+/Watch Neg/-- Senior secured (first-lien) CCC/Watch Dev CCC+/Watch Neg Recovery rating 3 3 Senior secured (second-lien) CC/Watch Dev CCC-/Watch Neg Recovery rating 6 6