TEXT-S&P ratings on Wells Fargo unaffected by results

April 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC; A+/Negative/A-1) are unaffected by the company's strong first-quarter results. WFC generated $6.6 billion in pretax income, up 23.4% year over year. First-quarter results benefited from a $400 million reserve release, down from $600 million last quarter, in addition to good growth in noninterest income. Pretax, preprovision earnings totaled $8.6 billion in the first quarter, up from $7.6 billion in first-quarter 2011. Expense reduction is on track as the company confirmed a target of $11.25 billion in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2012, up from $11.0 billion last quarter. Projected expenses are higher as revenues are increasing more than expected and faster than expenses. The completion of the Wachovia merger integration in the first quarter of 2012 is contributing to expense control. Credit quality continues to improve, but the rate of improvement is moderating as losses return to more normal levels. The net charge-off ratio declined for the eighth consecutive quarter to 1.25% from last quarter's 1.36%, and a provision of $2.0 billion was down from $2.2 billion in first-quarter 2011. The Purchase Credit Impaired portfolio could still pose incremental credit risk in the event of an economic downturn, but it continues to perform better than we had expected. Reported total nonperforming assets were up slightly to 3.5% from 3.4% the previous quarter because of changes to regulatory guidance. Without these changes, total nonperforming assets would have decreased in the first quarter. Core loans were essentially flat in the quarter. We expect WFC to soon close on the acquisition of $3.9 billion in energy loans from BNP. In addition, we expect WFC to continue to look at assets that European banks are selling. Average core deposits increased 3% during the quarter. The net interest margin (NIM) increased 2 basis points (bps) to 3.91% because of an increase in long-term securities and reduced deposit costs. We expect continued improvements in the NIM to be difficult until rates begin to rise. Estimated Tier 1 common equity increased a strong 49 bps to 9.95% during the quarter and 102 bps from one year ago. The company reported an estimated Basel III Tier 1 common ratio of 7.81%, up 31 bps from last quarter. Over time we believe that WFC will continue to increase capital levels in anticipation of Basel III while also prudently returning capital to shareholders. The dividend was increased to 22 cents a share from 12 cents a share after the Federal Reserve did not object to WFC's capital plan. The company also plans on repurchasing more shares in 2012 than in 2011 and further selective redemptions of trust-preferred securities that no longer count as Tier 1 capital under the Dodd-Frank Act. The negative outlook on WFC reflects the outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating given the extraordinary government support we incorporate into our issuer credit rating on WFC. If we were to lower the U.S. sovereign rating by one notch to 'AA', we would also lower the issuer credit rating on WFC because we would remove the one notch of support we currently factor into the rating. Similarly, we could revise our outlook on WFC to stable if we were to revise our outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating to stable. Otherwise, WFC's fundamental credit trends are stable. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.S&P RTGS ON WELLS FARGO & CO. UNAFFECTED BY STRONG Q1 RESULTS