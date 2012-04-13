版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Tyco International long-term ratings still on watch negative

April 13 - Overview	
     -- Tyco International Ltd. has filed an SEC registration statement
for ADT Corp., its North American residential security business that it intends
to spin off, and has outlined a preliminary capital structure for that entity.	
     -- Our 'A-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured issue ratings 	
on Tyco and its wholly owned finance subsidiary, Tyco International Finance 	
S.A., remain on CreditWatch with negative implications. 	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming the 'A-2' short-term and commercial 	
paper ratings and removing them from CreditWatch because we believe that a 	
downgrade of more than two notches, while possible, is now unlikely.	
     -- We expect to further update the CreditWatch when Tyco discloses its 	
post-separation capital structure and allocation of contingent liabilities. 	
The ratings may remain on CreditWatch until the separation becomes effective. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained the 	
CreditWatch listing, with negative implications, of its 'A-' long-term 	
corporate credit ratings and unsecured debt ratings on Switzerland-based Tyco 	
International Ltd. and Tyco subsidiary Tyco International Finance S.A. 	
(TIFSA). We had placed the ratings on CreditWatch on Sept. 19, 2011, following 	
the company's announcement that it plans to spin off two of its segments and 	
form three stand-alone public companies. 	
	
At the same time, we are affirming the 'A-2' short-term and commercial paper 	
ratings and removing them from CreditWatch.	
	
Rationale	
Tyco has filed SEC registration statements for a debt issuance by its ADT 	
North American residential security business (ADT Corp). Although it has not 	
yet finalized the capital structure of ADT, Tyco has outlined a preliminary 	
balance sheet for ADT post-separation, whereby the company would have $2.5 	
billion of funded debt and $300 million of cash. 	
	
At this stage, it remains unclear how much of the proceeds from ADT's planned 	
debt issuance Tyco will use to reduce its existing $4.2 billion of current 	
funded debt. Tyco's future debt and adjusted leverage also remain unknown. 	
	
Still, we believe that, post-separation, Tyco likely will have a credit 	
profile that would support a long-term corporate credit rating of 'BBB' or 	
higher and, therefore, are affirming the 'A-2' short-term rating. We based 	
this assumption on Tyco's preliminary indications of debt levels for the two 	
spin-off companies, ADT and Flow Control; on management's previous statements 	
regarding its intended target credit profile for Tyco; and on our preliminary 	
view of Tyco business risk profile post-separation. Whether the combination of 	
the business and financial profiles will support the existing 'A-' rating 	
remains uncertain. 	
	
We need to clarify several important rating considerations before we can 	
conclude our review for the long-term corporate credit and issue ratings. 	
These factors include:	
     -- The business growth strategies for Tyco's remaining commercial 	
security and fire safety business and expected acquisition activity; 	
     -- Post-separation financial profile and policies, including funded debt, 	
exposure to off-balance-sheet and contingent liabilities, liquidity, and 	
shareholder return objectives; and	
     -- Our assessment of the level of structural subordination for Tyco's and 	
TIFSA's debt obligations.  	
	
Based on our preliminary assessment, we expect that Tyco's business risk 	
profile after the separation would be somewhat weaker than that of the 	
consolidated entity, but we expect that it would remain "strong." With its 	
reduced diversity, the remaining company will have greater exposure to 	
economic, competitive, and technological trends affecting the commercial 	
security and fire protection markets and to commercial construction cycles and 	
markets. Commercial security and fire protection are fragmented and 	
competitive industries. Tyco competes both with a few other global security 	
and fire protection service providers, which sometimes have more extensive 	
building management and integration capabilities, and with a multitude of 	
smaller regional or local players. Factors such as technological advances in 	
security systems on the product side of the business, price competition from a 	
broad range of contractors on the installation side, and trends in attrition 	
and renewal rates of monitoring and service contracts on the service side can 	
affect performance. 	
	
Still, the business will retain a strong market position as the global leader 	
in its industry, with an estimated global market share in the low teens. It 	
will continue to benefit from a balanced global footprint with good exposure 	
to faster-growing emerging markets and, within its commercial markets, from 	
broad customer diversity spanned across the retail, industrial, institutional, 	
and energy sectors. Its portfolio of product, installation, and service 	
capabilities will be among the most comprehensive in the industry, and Tyco 	
will continue to derive a significant proportion of its revenues (about 45%) 	
from relatively stable service contracts. This should help temper the 	
cyclicality of the product and installation businesses. Tyco's EBITDA margins, 	
in the low- to mid-teens, would be average for the capital goods sector and 	
similar to margins of other participants in the security and safety industry 	
or certain large industrial companies (United Technologies Corp.'s fire and 	
security division, Stanley Black & Decker, Ingersoll-Rand PLC). Tyco's 	
remaining operations will be less capital-intensive than the consolidated 	
business, but potentially still somewhat more than its peers. Factors that 	
will affect profitability going forward will include cost efficiency measures, 	
trends in raw material and labor costs, and the intensity of price competition 	
for the company's products and services. 	
	
CreditWatch	
The negative implications on the CreditWatch listing reflect our opinion that 	
following the separation, the remaining entity might not have a business risk 	
profile and capital structure that can support the existing 'A-' rating. We 	
expect to resolve the CreditWatch after evaluating the full impact of the 	
proposed separation transaction, including financing details, and management's 	
financial policies and capital structure.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Long-Term Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch	
	
Tyco International Ltd.	
 Corporate credit rating                A-/Watch Neg	
	
Tyco International Finance S.A.	
 Corporate credit rating                A-/Watch Neg/--	
 Senior unsecured                       A-/Watch Neg	
	
Short-Term Ratings Affirmed, Off Watch	
                                        To                 From	
Tyco International Finance S.A.	
 Commercial paper                       A-2                A-2/Watch Neg	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

