TEXT-S&P rates ConAgra Foods senior unsecured notes

Sept 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' senior unsecured debt ratings to Omaha, Neb.-based ConAgra Foods Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured debt securities expected to total about $750 million, consisting of a three-year, five-year, and 10-year tranche (actual amounts and maturity dates to be finalized at the close of the transaction). The notes will be issued under the company's Rule 415 shelf registration. We expect net proceeds of this offering to be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of outstanding commercial paper. The ratings on ConAgra reflect our opinion of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include the company's well-recognized brands with good market positions, its product diversity, and its participation in the highly competitive--although relatively stable--packaged food industry. ConAgra's intermediate financial risk profile incorporates our view that the company will maintain adequate liquidity as well as leverage (as measured by the ratio of total debt to EBITDA) in the 2x to 3x area and a ratio of funds from operations to total debt above 30%. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST ConAgra Foods Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 Rating assigned ConAgra Foods Inc. Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt Securities BBB