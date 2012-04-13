TEXT-S&P raises rating on Brunswick Corp. to 'BB-'

April 13 - Overview -- We believe U.S.-based marine, fitness, and bowling manufacturing company Brunswick Corp.'s financial profile has improved to the point that it supports a higher rating, even incorporating anticipated revenue and EBITDA volatility in the marine segment over time. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Brunswick to 'BB-' from 'B+'; revising our recovery rating on the company's various senior unsecured notes and debentures to '4' from '5'; and raising our senior unsecured issue-level rating to 'BB-' from 'B', reflecting improved recovery prospects after the recent redemption of senior secured and senior unsecured debt balances. -- The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that Brunswick may build in additional balance sheet cushion that could translate into higher ratings. Rating Action On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Lake Forest, Ill.-based Brunswick Corp. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The rating outlook is positive. At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on Brunswick's unsecured notes and debentures to '4', indicating our expectation of average recovery (30% to 50%) in the event of a payment default, from '5'. In addition, we raised our issue-level rating on these securities to 'BB-' (at the same level as the corporate credit rating) from 'B' (one notch lower than the previous corporate credit rating), in accordance with our notching criteria. The revised recovery rating is because of recent repurchases of secured notes and unsecured debt. The lower amount of secured and unsecured debt outstanding results in improved recovery prospects for the unsecured debt under our simulated default scenario. Rationale The upgrade reflects our belief that, under our updated performance expectations, Brunswick will maintain credit measures comfortably within our threshold for a 'BB-' corporate credit rating, even incorporating expected revenue and EBITDA volatility in the company's marine segment over time. Given our assessment of Brunswick's business risk profile, we believe a leverage target in the low-4x area on average is in line with our current 'BB-' rating, although we expect that leverage will be well below this level in 2012 and 2013. The upgrade reflects Brunswick's lower manufacturing cost structure after years of restructuring, and our belief that the company will maintain inventory levels that allow it's production volumes to be largely in line with expected retail demand over the next several years. Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Brunswick reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "significant" and its business risk profile as "weak". Our assessment of Brunswick's financial risk profile as significant reflects meaningful anticipated variability in credit metrics over time. Even though we would be comfortable with leverage in the low-4x area on average, we expect that total lease and pension adjusted debt to EBITDA (our measure of leverage) will improve to well below this threshold over the intermediate term. We believe leverage will be in the high-2x area in 2012 and in the low-2x area in 2013, and that funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt will be in the 25% to 30% range over this time frame. However, even in a moderate recession scenario after 2013, and assuming efficient inventory and cost control over the next several years, we believe Brunswick's leverage could potentially deteriorate around 2x. Still, assuming management remains disciplined regarding inventory management, this moderate recession scenario would translate into a meaningful reduction in variability compared to significant levels of negative EBITDA experience during the last severe economic recession. Our assessment of Brunswick's business risk profile as weak reflects the discretionary nature of consumer spending on the company's recreational marine products and the significant volatility experienced in the company's revenue and EBITDA over multiple economic cycles. Brunswick's EBITDA declined to a low of around negative $220 million in 2009 from as high of around $600 million in mid-2006 because retail demand for recreational marine products was poor because of low consumer confidence, falling disposable income, elevated unemployment, and shrinking credit availability over this period. Partly offsetting these risk factors are the rationalization of the company's marine dealer inventory levels and lower manufacturing and administrative costs across all of its business units following multiple years of restructuring. In addition, the company benefits from some business diversity in its fitness and bowling segments that we believe can help moderate marine segment declines during an economic recession. Our intermediate term performance expectations for Brunswick incorporate the following: -- Our economists' outlook is for modest U.S. GDP and consumer spending growth of around 2% in 2012 and 2013. -- We believe U.S. retail boat demand (a widely accepted indicator for overall U.S. marine industry health) has stabilized in 2011 after a five-year aggregate industry volume decline of about 55%. Brunswick estimates that total US industry retail boat unit demand was flat at around 140,000 units in 2011, and Brunswick has planned its budget incorporating an assumption this measure will be flat again in 2012. We believe that retail demand for boats could begin to strengthen as economic growth gains a firmer hold and consumer confidence improves enough to stimulate demand for this discretionary and big-ticket consumer purchase. As a result, we have assumed that U.S. retail boat demand could improve in the low- to- mid-single-digit area in 2013. -- Brunswick ended 2011 with 17,000 units in its global boat dealer inventory, modestly up from 15,000 units at the end of 2010, reflecting increased boat production because of market-share gains, and tight inventory management in 2010. For 2012 and 2013, we have incorporated our belief that the company will modestly increase market share and grow its boat retail sales in the mid-single digits area. We believe this will translate into a low-single digit increase in wholesale boat production and in Brunswick's global boat dealer inventory levels. As a result of these revenue drivers, we believe that total marine engine and boat revenue is likely to grow in the low-single digits area in 2012 and 2013. -- We expect revenue in the fitness segment could increase in the mid- single-digits area in 2012 and in the mid-single digits area in 2013, as global fitness club operators add new clubs and replace equipment at existing clubs. -- We expect revenue in the bowling segment could be about flat in 2012 and 2013, because its retail bowling establishments (about 60% of bowling segment revenue) face high levels of competition for discretionary entertainment spending dollars, in our view. -- Because of our operating assumptions for Brunswick's various business segments, we believe our measure of EBTIDA likely will increase by about 10% in 2012 and by about 5% in 2013; the company's reported EBITDA margin should improve to around 9% in both years from 8% in 2011. This, and some additional debt repayment in 2012 and 2013, would result in total lease- and pension-adjusted debt to EBITDA in the high-2x area in 2012, and in the low-2x area in 2013, and funds from operations to total adjusted debt in the 25% to 30% range over this period. The marine engine and boat segments represented about 75% of revenue and 62% of EBITDA before corporate costs in 2011. Brunswick's fitness segment was 17% and 27%, and the bowling and billiards segment was 9% and 11%, respectively. Liquidity Based on likely sources and uses of cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectations, Brunswick has an adequate liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of Brunswick's liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- Net sources of liquidity should remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- We believe Brunswick has sound relationships with its banks. -- We expect Brunswick is unlikely to trigger the 1x fixed-charge covenant in its asset-based loan facility, measured when asset-based loan availability is less than the greater of $37.5 million or 15% of the facility. We expect Brunswick to generate around $50 million in discretionary cash flow in 2012 (after pension contributions, capital spending, and the company's modest dividend payment). Additional sources of liquidity are provided by $232 million of available borrowing capacity under the company's $300 million asset-based loan facility due March 2016, and $508 million in cash and investments at December 2011. Cash balances declined in 2011 to pay for pension contributions and to opportunistically repurchase about $140 million in debt. We believe Brunswick's cash and investment balances are adequate to finance material seasonal, working-capital funding requirements. Brunswick's next meaningful maturity is its $73 million in outstanding senior notes due 2013. Third-party lenders are significant, strategic sources of the company's liquidity, financing sales of Brunswick's products to its marine dealers and fitness and bowling segment customers. We do not currently believe Brunswick is at risk of losing third-party lenders over the intermediate term, nor did it lose a significant level of third-party lending programs during the recent recession (we believed pressures on these sources of financing were significant at the depth of the crisis, weighing on our view of Brunswick's financial risk profile considerably at the time). Brunswick had a very high level of aggregate receivables financed by third parties (not reported) at the start of the U.S. recession at the end of 2007. At December 2011, this amount was significant, but was reduced by more than half because of meaningful aggregate revenue declines across all business segments between 2007 and 2010. In a scenario where Brunswick loses a third-party lender (or lenders), we believe the risk to the company's liquidity is during the transition period when Brunswick would begin to finance these sales itself using its cash balances and debt capacity. As a result, we view the company's cash and investment balances of $508 million at December 2011 partly as a backstop against the potential loss of third-party lenders. Recovery analysis We will publish our complete recovery analysis for Brunswick Corp. on RatingsDirect as soon as practical after this report. Outlook Our positive rating outlook on Brunswick Corp. reflects our belief that Brunswick may be able to reduce leverage further beyond 2013, and as a result, build in additional balance sheet cushion that could translate into higher ratings. Given the company's current financial policy of reducing leverage over the next several years and in the event recession risks remain muted, Brunswick could drive leverage below 2x after 2013. This could represent a level of cushion in line with a higher rating. We believe a leverage target in line with a 'BB' rating for Brunswick is in the low-3x area on average over time, which is also the median leverage level for the 'BB' category. Lower ratings are unlikely over the near term given our expectation for operating improvements at Brunswick; however, we could lower the rating if significant recent declines in retail boat demand resume and Brunswick's revenue and EBITDA suffer as a result. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Brunswick Corp. Upgraded; Outlook Action To From Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Positive/-- B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB- B+ Recovery Rating 4 4 Senior Unsecured BB- B Recovery Rating 4 5