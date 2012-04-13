TEXT-S&P raises rating on Brunswick Corp. to 'BB-'

April 13 - Overview
-- We believe U.S.-based marine, fitness, and bowling manufacturing
company Brunswick Corp.'s financial profile has improved to the point
that it supports a higher rating, even incorporating anticipated revenue and
EBITDA volatility in the marine segment over time.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Brunswick to 'BB-' from
'B+'; revising our recovery rating on the company's various senior unsecured
notes and debentures to '4' from '5'; and raising our senior unsecured
issue-level rating to 'BB-' from 'B', reflecting improved recovery prospects
after the recent redemption of senior secured and senior unsecured debt
balances.
-- The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that Brunswick may
build in additional balance sheet cushion that could translate into higher
ratings.
Rating Action
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Lake Forest, Ill.-based Brunswick Corp. to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
The rating outlook is positive.
At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on Brunswick's unsecured
notes and debentures to '4', indicating our expectation of average recovery
(30% to 50%) in the event of a payment default, from '5'. In addition, we
raised our issue-level rating on these securities to 'BB-' (at the same level
as the corporate credit rating) from 'B' (one notch lower than the previous
corporate credit rating), in accordance with our notching criteria. The
revised recovery rating is because of recent repurchases of secured notes and
unsecured debt. The lower amount of secured and unsecured debt outstanding
results in improved recovery prospects for the unsecured debt under our
simulated default scenario.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our belief that, under our updated performance
expectations, Brunswick will maintain credit measures comfortably within our
threshold for a 'BB-' corporate credit rating, even incorporating expected
revenue and EBITDA volatility in the company's marine segment over time. Given
our assessment of Brunswick's business risk profile, we believe a leverage
target in the low-4x area on average is in line with our current 'BB-' rating,
although we expect that leverage will be well below this level in 2012 and
2013. The upgrade reflects Brunswick's lower manufacturing cost structure
after years of restructuring, and our belief that the company will maintain
inventory levels that allow it's production volumes to be largely in line with
expected retail demand over the next several years.
Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Brunswick reflects our assessment of the
company's financial risk profile as "significant" and its business risk
profile as "weak".
Our assessment of Brunswick's financial risk profile as significant reflects
meaningful anticipated variability in credit metrics over time. Even though we
would be comfortable with leverage in the low-4x area on average, we expect
that total lease and pension adjusted debt to EBITDA (our measure of leverage)
will improve to well below this threshold over the intermediate term. We
believe leverage will be in the high-2x area in 2012 and in the low-2x area in
2013, and that funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt will be in
the 25% to 30% range over this time frame. However, even in a moderate
recession scenario after 2013, and assuming efficient inventory and cost
control over the next several years, we believe Brunswick's leverage could
potentially deteriorate around 2x. Still, assuming management remains
disciplined regarding inventory management, this moderate recession scenario
would translate into a meaningful reduction in variability compared to
significant levels of negative EBITDA experience during the last severe
economic recession.
Our assessment of Brunswick's business risk profile as weak reflects the
discretionary nature of consumer spending on the company's recreational marine
products and the significant volatility experienced in the company's revenue
and EBITDA over multiple economic cycles. Brunswick's EBITDA declined to a low
of around negative $220 million in 2009 from as high of around $600 million in
mid-2006 because retail demand for recreational marine products was poor
because of low consumer confidence, falling disposable income, elevated
unemployment, and shrinking credit availability over this period. Partly
offsetting these risk factors are the rationalization of the company's marine
dealer inventory levels and lower manufacturing and administrative costs
across all of its business units following multiple years of restructuring. In
addition, the company benefits from some business diversity in its fitness and
bowling segments that we believe can help moderate marine segment declines
during an economic recession.
Our intermediate term performance expectations for Brunswick incorporate the
following:
-- Our economists' outlook is for modest U.S. GDP and consumer spending
growth of around 2% in 2012 and 2013.
-- We believe U.S. retail boat demand (a widely accepted indicator for
overall U.S. marine industry health) has stabilized in 2011 after a five-year
aggregate industry volume decline of about 55%. Brunswick estimates that total
US industry retail boat unit demand was flat at around 140,000 units in 2011,
and Brunswick has planned its budget incorporating an assumption this measure
will be flat again in 2012. We believe that retail demand for boats could
begin to strengthen as economic growth gains a firmer hold and consumer
confidence improves enough to stimulate demand for this discretionary and
big-ticket consumer purchase. As a result, we have assumed that U.S. retail
boat demand could improve in the low- to- mid-single-digit area in 2013.
-- Brunswick ended 2011 with 17,000 units in its global boat dealer
inventory, modestly up from 15,000 units at the end of 2010, reflecting
increased boat production because of market-share gains, and tight inventory
management in 2010. For 2012 and 2013, we have incorporated our belief that
the company will modestly increase market share and grow its boat retail sales
in the mid-single digits area. We believe this will translate into a
low-single digit increase in wholesale boat production and in Brunswick's
global boat dealer inventory levels. As a result of these revenue drivers, we
believe that total marine engine and boat revenue is likely to grow in the
low-single digits area in 2012 and 2013.
-- We expect revenue in the fitness segment could increase in the mid-
single-digits area in 2012 and in the mid-single digits area in 2013, as
global fitness club operators add new clubs and replace equipment at existing
clubs.
-- We expect revenue in the bowling segment could be about flat in 2012
and 2013, because its retail bowling establishments (about 60% of bowling
segment revenue) face high levels of competition for discretionary
entertainment spending dollars, in our view.
-- Because of our operating assumptions for Brunswick's various business
segments, we believe our measure of EBTIDA likely will increase by about 10%
in 2012 and by about 5% in 2013; the company's reported EBITDA margin should
improve to around 9% in both years from 8% in 2011. This, and some additional
debt repayment in 2012 and 2013, would result in total lease- and
pension-adjusted debt to EBITDA in the high-2x area in 2012, and in the low-2x
area in 2013, and funds from operations to total adjusted debt in the 25% to
30% range over this period.
The marine engine and boat segments represented about 75% of revenue and 62%
of EBITDA before corporate costs in 2011. Brunswick's fitness segment was 17%
and 27%, and the bowling and billiards segment was 9% and 11%, respectively.
Liquidity
Based on likely sources and uses of cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months
and incorporating our performance expectations, Brunswick has an adequate
liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our
assessment of Brunswick's liquidity profile include:
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x.
-- Net sources of liquidity should remain positive, even if EBITDA
declines by 15%.
-- We believe Brunswick has sound relationships with its banks.
-- We expect Brunswick is unlikely to trigger the 1x fixed-charge
covenant in its asset-based loan facility, measured when asset-based loan
availability is less than the greater of $37.5 million or 15% of the facility.
We expect Brunswick to generate around $50 million in discretionary cash flow
in 2012 (after pension contributions, capital spending, and the company's
modest dividend payment). Additional sources of liquidity are provided by $232
million of available borrowing capacity under the company's $300 million
asset-based loan facility due March 2016, and $508 million in cash and
investments at December 2011. Cash balances declined in 2011 to pay for
pension contributions and to opportunistically repurchase about $140 million
in debt. We believe Brunswick's cash and investment balances are adequate to
finance material seasonal, working-capital funding requirements. Brunswick's
next meaningful maturity is its $73 million in outstanding senior notes due
2013.
Third-party lenders are significant, strategic sources of the company's
liquidity, financing sales of Brunswick's products to its marine dealers and
fitness and bowling segment customers. We do not currently believe Brunswick
is at risk of losing third-party lenders over the intermediate term, nor did
it lose a significant level of third-party lending programs during the recent
recession (we believed pressures on these sources of financing were
significant at the depth of the crisis, weighing on our view of Brunswick's
financial risk profile considerably at the time). Brunswick had a very high
level of aggregate receivables financed by third parties (not reported) at the
start of the U.S. recession at the end of 2007. At December 2011, this amount
was significant, but was reduced by more than half because of meaningful
aggregate revenue declines across all business segments between 2007 and 2010.
In a scenario where Brunswick loses a third-party lender (or lenders), we
believe the risk to the company's liquidity is during the transition period
when Brunswick would begin to finance these sales itself using its cash
balances and debt capacity. As a result, we view the company's cash and
investment balances of $508 million at December 2011 partly as a backstop
against the potential loss of third-party lenders.
Recovery analysis
We will publish our complete recovery analysis for Brunswick Corp. on
RatingsDirect as soon as practical after this report.
Outlook
Our positive rating outlook on Brunswick Corp. reflects our belief that
Brunswick may be able to reduce leverage further beyond 2013, and as a result,
build in additional balance sheet cushion that could translate into higher
ratings. Given the company's current financial policy of reducing leverage
over the next several years and in the event recession risks remain muted,
Brunswick could drive leverage below 2x after 2013. This could represent a
level of cushion in line with a higher rating. We believe a leverage target in
line with a 'BB' rating for Brunswick is in the low-3x area on average over
time, which is also the median leverage level for the 'BB' category. Lower
ratings are unlikely over the near term given our expectation for operating
improvements at Brunswick; however, we could lower the rating if significant
recent declines in retail boat demand resume and Brunswick's revenue and
EBITDA suffer as a result.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Brunswick Corp.
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Positive/-- B+/Stable/--
Senior Secured BB- B+
Recovery Rating 4 4
Senior Unsecured BB- B
Recovery Rating 4 5
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.