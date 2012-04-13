版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 14日 星期六 04:31 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises rating on Brunswick Corp. to 'BB-'

April 13 - Overview	
     -- We believe U.S.-based marine, fitness, and bowling manufacturing 	
company Brunswick Corp.'s financial profile has improved to the point
that it supports a higher rating, even incorporating anticipated revenue and
EBITDA volatility in the marine segment over time.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Brunswick to 'BB-' from 	
'B+'; revising our recovery rating on the company's various senior unsecured 	
notes and debentures to '4' from '5'; and raising our senior unsecured 	
issue-level rating to 'BB-' from 'B', reflecting improved recovery prospects 	
after the recent redemption of senior secured and senior unsecured debt 	
balances. 	
     -- The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that Brunswick may 	
build in additional balance sheet cushion that could translate into higher 	
ratings.	
Rating Action	
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Lake Forest, Ill.-based Brunswick Corp. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. 	
The rating outlook is positive.	
	
At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on Brunswick's unsecured 	
notes and debentures to '4', indicating our expectation of average recovery 	
(30% to 50%) in the event of a payment default, from '5'. In addition, we 	
raised our issue-level rating on these securities to 'BB-' (at the same level 	
as the corporate credit rating) from 'B' (one notch lower than the previous 	
corporate credit rating), in accordance with our notching criteria. The 	
revised recovery rating is because of recent repurchases of secured notes and 	
unsecured debt. The lower amount of secured and unsecured debt outstanding 	
results in improved recovery prospects for the unsecured debt under our 	
simulated default scenario. 	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our belief that, under our updated performance 	
expectations, Brunswick will maintain credit measures comfortably within our 	
threshold for a 'BB-' corporate credit rating, even incorporating expected 	
revenue and EBITDA volatility in the company's marine segment over time. Given 	
our assessment of Brunswick's business risk profile, we believe a leverage 	
target in the low-4x area on average is in line with our current 'BB-' rating, 	
although we expect that leverage will be well below this level in 2012 and 	
2013. The upgrade reflects Brunswick's lower manufacturing cost structure 	
after years of restructuring, and our belief that the company will maintain 	
inventory levels that allow it's production volumes to be largely in line with 	
expected retail demand over the next several years.	
	
Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Brunswick reflects our assessment of the 	
company's financial risk profile as "significant" and its business risk 	
profile as "weak".	
	
Our assessment of Brunswick's financial risk profile as significant reflects 	
meaningful anticipated variability in credit metrics over time. Even though we 	
would be comfortable with leverage in the low-4x area on average, we expect 	
that total lease and pension adjusted debt to EBITDA (our measure of leverage) 	
will improve to well below this threshold over the intermediate term. We 	
believe leverage will be in the high-2x area in 2012 and in the low-2x area in 	
2013, and that funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt will be in 	
the 25% to 30% range over this time frame. However, even in a moderate 	
recession scenario after 2013, and assuming efficient inventory and cost 	
control over the next several years, we believe Brunswick's leverage could 	
potentially deteriorate around 2x. Still, assuming management remains 	
disciplined regarding inventory management, this moderate recession scenario 	
would translate into a meaningful reduction in variability compared to 	
significant levels of negative EBITDA experience during the last severe 	
economic recession.	
	
Our assessment of Brunswick's business risk profile as weak reflects the 	
discretionary nature of consumer spending on the company's recreational marine 	
products and the significant volatility experienced in the company's revenue 	
and EBITDA over multiple economic cycles. Brunswick's EBITDA declined to a low 	
of around negative $220 million in 2009 from as high of around $600 million in 	
mid-2006 because retail demand for recreational marine products was poor 	
because of low consumer confidence, falling disposable income, elevated 	
unemployment, and shrinking credit availability over this period. Partly 	
offsetting these risk factors are the rationalization of the company's marine 	
dealer inventory levels and lower manufacturing and administrative costs 	
across all of its business units following multiple years of restructuring. In 	
addition, the company benefits from some business diversity in its fitness and 	
bowling segments that we believe can help moderate marine segment declines 	
during an economic recession.	
	
Our intermediate term performance expectations for Brunswick incorporate the 	
following: 	
     -- Our economists' outlook is for modest U.S. GDP and consumer spending 	
growth of around 2% in 2012 and 2013.	
     -- We believe U.S. retail boat demand (a widely accepted indicator for 	
overall U.S. marine industry health) has stabilized in 2011 after a five-year 	
aggregate industry volume decline of about 55%. Brunswick estimates that total 	
US industry retail boat unit demand was flat at around 140,000 units in 2011, 	
and Brunswick has planned its budget incorporating an assumption this measure 	
will be flat again in 2012. We believe that retail demand for boats could 	
begin to strengthen as economic growth gains a firmer hold and consumer 	
confidence improves enough to stimulate demand for this discretionary and 	
big-ticket consumer purchase. As a result, we have assumed that U.S. retail 	
boat demand could improve in the low- to- mid-single-digit area in 2013. 	
     -- Brunswick ended 2011 with 17,000 units in its global boat dealer 	
inventory, modestly up from 15,000 units at the end of 2010, reflecting 	
increased boat production because of market-share gains, and tight inventory 	
management in 2010. For 2012 and 2013, we have incorporated our belief that 	
the company will modestly increase market share and grow its boat retail sales 	
in the mid-single digits area. We believe this will translate into a 	
low-single digit increase in wholesale boat production and in Brunswick's 	
global boat dealer inventory levels. As a result of these revenue drivers, we 	
believe that total marine engine and boat revenue is likely to grow in the 	
low-single digits area in 2012 and 2013. 	
     -- We expect revenue in the fitness segment could increase in the mid- 	
single-digits area in 2012 and in the mid-single digits area in 2013, as 	
global fitness club operators add new clubs and replace equipment at existing 	
clubs.	
     -- We expect revenue in the bowling segment could be about flat in 2012 	
and 2013, because its retail bowling establishments (about 60% of bowling 	
segment revenue) face high levels of competition for discretionary 	
entertainment spending dollars, in our view.	
     -- Because of our operating assumptions for Brunswick's various business 	
segments, we believe our measure of EBTIDA likely will increase by about 10% 	
in 2012 and by about 5% in 2013; the company's reported EBITDA margin should 	
improve to around 9% in both years from 8% in 2011. This, and some additional 	
debt repayment in 2012 and 2013, would result in total lease- and 	
pension-adjusted debt to EBITDA in the high-2x area in 2012, and in the low-2x 	
area in 2013, and funds from operations to total adjusted debt in the 25% to 	
30% range over this period. 	
	
The marine engine and boat segments represented about 75% of revenue and 62% 	
of EBITDA before corporate costs in 2011. Brunswick's fitness segment was 17% 	
and 27%, and the bowling and billiards segment was 9% and 11%, respectively. 	
Liquidity	
Based on likely sources and uses of cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months 	
and incorporating our performance expectations, Brunswick has an adequate 	
liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our 	
assessment of Brunswick's liquidity profile include:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x.	
     -- Net sources of liquidity should remain positive, even if EBITDA 	
declines by 15%.	
     -- We believe Brunswick has sound relationships with its banks.	
     -- We expect Brunswick is unlikely to trigger the 1x fixed-charge 	
covenant in its asset-based loan facility, measured when asset-based loan 	
availability is less than the greater of $37.5 million or 15% of the facility.	
	
We expect Brunswick to generate around $50 million in discretionary cash flow 	
in 2012 (after pension contributions, capital spending, and the company's 	
modest dividend payment). Additional sources of liquidity are provided by $232 	
million of available borrowing capacity under the company's $300 million 	
asset-based loan facility due March 2016, and $508 million in cash and 	
investments at December 2011. Cash balances declined in 2011 to pay for 	
pension contributions and to opportunistically repurchase about $140 million 	
in debt. We believe Brunswick's cash and investment balances are adequate to 	
finance material seasonal, working-capital funding requirements. Brunswick's 	
next meaningful maturity is its $73 million in outstanding senior notes due 	
2013. 	
	
Third-party lenders are significant, strategic sources of the company's 	
liquidity, financing sales of Brunswick's products to its marine dealers and 	
fitness and bowling segment customers. We do not currently believe Brunswick 	
is at risk of losing third-party lenders over the intermediate term, nor did 	
it lose a significant level of third-party lending programs during the recent 	
recession (we believed pressures on these sources of financing were 	
significant at the depth of the crisis, weighing on our view of Brunswick's 	
financial risk profile considerably at the time). Brunswick had a very high 	
level of aggregate receivables financed by third parties (not reported) at the 	
start of the U.S. recession at the end of 2007. At December 2011, this amount 	
was significant, but was reduced by more than half because of meaningful 	
aggregate revenue declines across all business segments between 2007 and 2010. 	
In a scenario where Brunswick loses a third-party lender (or lenders), we 	
believe the risk to the company's liquidity is during the transition period 	
when Brunswick would begin to finance these sales itself using its cash 	
balances and debt capacity. As a result, we view the company's cash and 	
investment balances of $508 million at December 2011 partly as a backstop 	
against the potential loss of third-party lenders. 	
Recovery analysis	
We will publish our complete recovery analysis for Brunswick Corp. on 	
RatingsDirect as soon as practical after this report.	
Outlook	
Our positive rating outlook on Brunswick Corp. reflects our belief that 	
Brunswick may be able to reduce leverage further beyond 2013, and as a result, 	
build in additional balance sheet cushion that could translate into higher 	
ratings. Given the company's current financial policy of reducing leverage 	
over the next several years and in the event recession risks remain muted, 	
Brunswick could drive leverage below 2x after 2013. This could represent a 	
level of cushion in line with a higher rating. We believe a leverage target in 	
line with a 'BB' rating for Brunswick is in the low-3x area on average over 	
time, which is also the median leverage level for the 'BB' category. Lower 	
ratings are unlikely over the near term given our expectation for operating 	
improvements at Brunswick; however, we could lower the rating if significant 	
recent declines in retail boat demand resume and Brunswick's revenue and 	
EBITDA suffer as a result.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
Ratings List	
Brunswick Corp.	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                 BB-/Positive/--    B+/Stable/--	
	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                B+	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                B	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  5	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐