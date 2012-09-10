TEXT-S&P rates Station Casinos LLC

Overview
-- Las Vegas-based gaming operator Station Casinos' subsidiaries NP Opco
LLC (Opco) and Station GVR Acquisition LLC (GVR) plan to issue a new $775
million senior secured credit facility to refinance existing debt.
-- We are assigning the credit facility our preliminary 'B+' issue-level
rating, with a preliminary recovery rating of '2', and affirming our 'B'
corporate credit rating on the company.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that credit
measures will remain at a level in line with the rating over the intermediate
term and that Station will use moderate levels of free cash flow to repay debt
over the next several years.
Rating Action
On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary
'B+' issue-level rating to Station Casinos LLC (Station) subsidiaries NP Opco
LLC (Opco) and Station GVR Acquisition LLC's (GVR) proposed $775 million
senior secured credit facility. We also assigned this debt our preliminary
recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%)
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Our preliminary
ratings are subject to our review of final documentation. The proposed
facility consists of a $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility
due 2017 and a $575 million senior secured term loan due 2019. The company
expects to use proceeds from the issuance to repay its existing credit
facilities at Opco and GVR. As part of the proposed transaction Station plans
to merge GVR into Opco. However, until regulatory approvals are granted, GVR
and Opco will be co-borrowers under the proposed credit agreement.
In addition, Station recently received approximately $194 million as partial
repayment of advances it made to the Federal Indians of Graton Rancheria.
Station estimates that after-tax proceeds of approximately $154 million will
be used to reduce the principal amount outstanding under the company's Opco
credit facility and approximately $30 million will be used to repay the B-1
tranche of Station's Propco credit facility. The lower debt balances result in
improved recovery prospects for Opco's term loan and Station's Propco secured
credit facilities. Consequently, we are revising our recovery rating on the
existing Opco term loan to '1' from '2', and raising our issue-level rating to
'BB-' (two notches above the corporate credit rating) from 'B+'. Similarly, we
are revising our recovery rating on Station's Propco senior secured debt to
'2' from '3', and raising our issue-level rating to 'B+' (once notch above the
corporate credit rating) from 'B'.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on Station. The
rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Station's business risk
profile as "weak" and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile
as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. We incorporate the credit
quality of the consolidated Station Casinos LLC portfolio of properties and
assets into our rating despite the fact that different operating subsidiaries
secure different pieces of the capital structure. Given our perception of the
strategic relationships between these entities and their common management and
ownership, we expect management will make decisions regarding operating and
financial strategies with a view toward the collective group of companies. We
believe that if a payment default were to occur on Station's credit facilities
or notes (the Propco debt) or at one of its subsidiaries, including NP Opco
LLC (Opco) or Station GVR Acquisition LLC (GVR), management would consider
alternatives regarding the capital structure of the consolidated group, which
would likely include a comprehensive restructuring or a bankruptcy filing.
Our assessment of Station's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged,"
reflects our expectations that Station's consolidated debt to EBITDA will
remain above 6x through 2013. Despite the high leverage, however, we expect
Station's consolidated EBITDA coverage of interest will remain above 2x, solid
for the rating, as the company benefits from favorable interest rates on a
portion of its capital structure. In addition, while there are substantial
restrictions in the credit agreement which require a major portion of free
cash flow be used for debt repayment, in our view, ownership has historically
demonstrated an aggressive financial policy, illustrated by its 2007
management buyout of the company.
The rating also reflects our assessment of Station's business risk profile as
"weak," given its limited diversity due to its concentration in the
competitive Las Vegas locals market and the volatility in that market during
the recent economic recession. Somewhat offsetting these factors is Station's
leadership in its market, which gains support from a portfolio with several
high-quality properties; relatively high barriers to entry, given regulation
that restricts the supply of new competition; the fact that Station controls
most sites that would be available for new development; and management's
experience operating in the market. Additionally, we view Station's
management contracts with Native American casinos as a positive as it helps
diversify its revenue stream.
Our rating incorporates an expectation that Station's revenue will grow in the
mid-single-digit area in 2012 and EBITDA will increase in the high-single
digits, driven by market share gains, gradual growth in the locals market, and
increases in management fee revenues. We believe that some gradually improving
economic indicators in Las Vegas, such as convention attendance, visitor
volume, and room rates on the Las Vegas Strip will spur modest improvement in
the Las Vegas locals market over the next few years. However, we expect
improvement in the locals market to somewhat lag improvement on the Las Vegas
Strip. We do not anticipate a return to meaningful growth or to previously
generated levels of revenue and EBITDA in the locals market over at least the
next few years.
Incorporating the proposed refinancing and debt repayment associated with cash
receipts from the Graton Tribe, we expect leverage to improve to the low-7x
area and EBITDA coverage of interest to remain over 2x at the end of 2012,
which we view as in line with the rating. In 2013, our rating currently
incorporates a scenario where revenues and EBITDA are slightly higher than
2012. Over the longer term, Station will benefit from its seven-year
management agreement to run the Graton Resort and Casino (Graton), which is
expected to open in December 2013. This will also help drive margin expansion
as this revenue comes will little incremental cost.
Station owns and operates 17 casinos in the Las Vegas locals market, including
seven it markets under the Station brand and two under the Fiesta brand. The
company targets individuals who live and work in Las Vegas with its off-Strip
casino properties. Station also manages Gun Lake Casino in Michigan and will
manage the Graton Resort and Casino in California.
Liquidity
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and
incorporating our performance expectations, Station has an "adequate"
liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our
assessment of Station's liquidity profile include:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including internally
generated cash and availability under its revolving credit facilities) over
the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by more than 1.2x.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if projected EBITDA were to
decline by 15%
At June 30, 2012, Station's sources of liquidity included $89 million of cash
on the balance sheet, most of which we believe is required for operations, and
approximately $67 million in availability across its Propco, Opco, and GVR
revolving credit facilities. On Aug. 23, Station completed an amendment on its
Opco revolving credit facility increasing the total size of the facility to
$50 million from $25 million. The Opco Credit Agreement was also amended to
increase the ability of Station to make investments by $25 million. Pro forma
for the proposed refinancing transaction Station's liquidity is enhanced by
the increased liquidity provided by the proposed $200 million revolving credit
facility at Opco.
We expect approximately $75 million in capital expenditures in 2012. Under the
maximum capital expenditures covenants contained in its existing credit
agreements, Station is allowed to spend about $122.5 million in 2012. We have
assumed capital expenditures are closer to this level in future years. Under
our performance expectations and incorporating this level of capital spending,
we expect Station to continue to generate moderate levels of free operating
cash flow which, based on the terms of its credit agreement, will primarily be
used to repay debt, leading to gradually improving credit measures over the
next few years.
Station's Propco, Opco, and GVR credit facilities all contain financial
maintenance covenants. The Propco credit agreement includes a maximum total
leverage ratio initially set at 11.25x and a minimum interest coverage ratio
initially set at 2.0x. The company will measure these covenants beginning in
the December 2012 quarter. Opco's credit agreement includes a maximum total
leverage ratio initially set at 6.25x and a minimum interest coverage ratio
initially set at 3.25x. Opco's covenants will be measured beginning on the
earlier of the 18-month anniversary of the closing date (i.e., the December
2012 quarter) or the date on which the aggregate investments by Opco resulting
from the designation of restricted subsidiaries as unrestricted subsidiaries
exceeds $10 million. GVR's credit agreement includes a maximum total leverage
covenant which ranges from 7.25x to 7.75x through 2012 and a minimum
fixed-charge coverage ratio set at 1.1x through 2012. We expect all three
entities will have adequate cushion with respect to these financial
maintenance covenants based on our performance assumptions. All covenants are
measured on an EBITDAM basis.
The proposed Opco credit facility will have a total leverage and interest
coverage covenant. While covenant levels have not yet been finalized, we
expect Station will have adequate cushion with respect to the covenants when
set.
Debt maturities are modest over the next several years and consist of
amortization payments under the Propco term loan B-1 and term loan B-2, Opco's
term loan, and GVR's term loan, which we estimate will total approximately $14
million annually.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Station, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will
remain at a level in line with the rating over the intermediate term and that
the company will use moderate levels of free cash flow to repay debt over the
next several years. We have factored an expectation that EBITDA will grow in
the high-single-digit area in 2012 and more modestly in 2013. Under these
performance assumptions, we expect our measure of the company's adjusted
leverage to improve to the low-7x area and believe interest coverage will
remain greater than 2x, both supportive of the rating.
A downgrade could occur if operating performance is meaningfully weaker than
our current expectations to the extent that EBITDA coverage of interest
weakens to below 1.5x, which would likely be the result of destabilization in
the Las Vegas locals gaming market as a result of further economic disruption.
Our consideration of a higher rating is unlikely until leverage improves
closer toward 6x, which we do not anticipate in the near term.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Station Casinos LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
New Ratings
NP Opco LLC
Station GVR Acquisition LLC
$775 Senior secured facility B+ (prelim)
Recovery rating 2 (prelim)
Upgraded
To From
Station Casinos LLC
Senior Secured B+ B
Recovery Rating 2 3
NP Opco LLC
Senior Secured BB- B+
Recovery Rating 1 2
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Station Casinos LLC
Senior Unsecured CCC+
Recovery rating 6
NP Opco LLC
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery rating 1
Station GVR Acquisition LLC
Senior Secured CCC+
Recovery rating 6
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery rating 1