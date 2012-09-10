TEXT-S&P says Chemtura ratings unchanged after add-on

Sept 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today updated its recovery
analysis on Middlebury, Conn.-based Chemtura Corp. to reflect the
company's proposed $125 million add-on to the company's existing senior secured
term loan. We have maintained our 'BB+' issue rating and '1' recovery rating on
the senior secured term debt, indicating our expectation of a very high (90% to
100%) recovery in the event of payment default.
Chemtura will use proceeds of the incremental term loan borrowings for
general corporate purposes and acquisitions. The existing ratings on Chemtura,
including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, are unchanged. The outlook is
stable.
The rating reflects our view of Chemtura Corp.'s position as a leading
global producer of industrial and specialty chemicals serving various end
markets. It also reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the
company's business risk profile as "fair" and financial risk profile as
"aggressive".