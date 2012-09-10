FITCH RATES MERCK & CO.'S PROPOSED DEBT 'A+'

Sept 10 () - CHICAGO, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned an 'A+' rating to Merck & Co.'s (Merck) public issuance
of senior unsecured notes comprising three tranches. Proceeds
from the senior unsecured debt are expected to be used for
general corporate purposes. See the full list of Merck's ratings
at the end of this release. Merck's risk to key drug patent
expiry through the long term has been recently reduced with the
loss of market exclusivity of its bestseller Singulair in August
2012. Looking ahead three years from June 30, 2012, Merck could
see generic competition to a basket of medicines, which
collectively represent 28% of overall sales. The patent exposure
figure drops below 20% excluding sales of Singulair that
generated 11.5% of company revenues for the latest 12-month
(LTM) period ending June 30, 2012. Fitch presently anticipates a
modest decline in both overall revenues and sales from the
company's core human pharmaceutical business over the ratings
horizon. Gross debt leverage and adjusted debt leverage for the
LTM period ending June 30, 2012 have fallen to 1.1x and 1.2x,
respectively, after a jump in 2009 to 2.1x and 2.2x,
respectively, from incremental debt used for the merger with
Schering-Plough Corp. The sole driver of the leverage
improvement has been combined earnings contributions of the two
companies that resulted in a doubling of EBITDA between the LTM
period ending June 30, 2012 and 2009. During the same period,
Merck added $1.5 billion to the debt load that was $18.98
billion on June 30, 2012. Merck acheived Fitch's original
expectation at the time of the merger of a reduction in total
debt leverage to 1.3x by the end of 2011. Fitch expects leverage
to moderate further concomitant with a decrease in Merck's debt
load pacing long-term debt maturities, which are a combined $4
billion due by the end of 2014. Room for accelerated debt
reduction is afforded by steady free cash flow generation of at
least $5 billion annually, according to Fitch. Free cash flow as
defined by operating cash flow less capital spending and
dividends was $6.1 billion for the LTM period at the end of the
second quarter. Cash flow will benefit a leaner operating
structure in the long term, but will bear the costs of the
restructuring programs as well as pressured earnings from
declining revenues over the ratings horizon. Fitch expects Merck
to focus capital deployment toward shareholder-friendly actions,
including a commitment to a larger dividend. Fitch recognizes
Merck's efforts to control operating expenses over the past few
years as the company contended with key drug patent expiration.
The restructuring programs serve as margin support given the
expected revenue pressures. In July 2011, the company expanded
its merger restructuring program which targets annual savings
between $3.5 billion and $4 billion by the end of 2013, and $4
billion and $4.6 billion at the end of the program. Fitch
expects the costs of restructuring programs to weigh on cash
flows over the next two years since two-thirds of restructuring
charges are expected to be cash outlays, mainly for severance
expenses for significant headcount eliminations. Approximately
$5.7 billion in charges had been recorded since the start of the
program, which is expected to cost around $6.6 billion in its
entirety. Strong liquidity is provided by solid free cash flow
as well as full capacity under a $4 billion five-year revolving
credit agreement maturing in May 2017. On June 30, 2012, the
company also had cash and short-term investments totaling $17.5
billion and long-term investments of $4.1 billion. What Could
Trigger A Rating Action An upgrade would be warranted if Merck
reduces overall debt as it matures while achieving operational
strength in light of key drug patent expiry. Gross debt leverage
sustained in the range of 1.0x to 1.3x could lead to positive
rating momentum. The rating would be pressured by sustained
total debt leverage above 1.5x in the intermediate term. Higher
leverage could result from a level debt load and /or operational
weakness due to inability in achieving cost containment targets
or generating sales growth. Fitch currently rates Merck as
follows. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt rating at 'A+'; --Bank loan rating at
'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper rating at
'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.